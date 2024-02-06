Out of the past: Jan. 22

2000

Saint Francis Medical Center is investigating the feasibility of adding obstetrics to its hospital services; the hospital’s strategic planning committee has identified the need to make Saint Francis a full-service hospital; to that end, it is studying adding obstetrics and expanding its heart institution.

A Southeast Missouri farm couple has received the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award, a top national honor; David and Leslie Herbst, who farm near Chaffee, are continuing a tradition of David Herbst’s family by becoming the fourth generation to work the farm.

1975

​While public school officials decline to say definitely that Lorimier School will be closed at the end of the current school year, a report last night to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and other developments give every indication that the old building on Independence Street is near its end as an elementary school; steadily declining enrollment and increasing pupil costs are given as reasons for the possible closing of Lorimier.

The Cape Girardeau City Council, during a study session last night to discuss the controversial county jail site matter, came to the following consensus: Cape Girardeau County definitely needs a new jail and law enforcement complex, the site selected on the County Farm by the previous County Court is a good site and any of the four corners of the Interstate 55-Highway 61 intersection would be a better county jail site than the one on which the county jail now stands in Jackson; the council may adopt an official statement at tonight’s council meeting outlining the city’s stand on the issue.

1950