Out of the past: Jan. 22

2000
Saint Francis Medical Center is investigating the feasibility of adding obstetrics to its hospital services; the hospital’s strategic planning committee has identified the need to make Saint Francis a full-service hospital; to that end, it is studying adding obstetrics and expanding its heart institution.
A Southeast Missouri farm couple has received the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award, a top national honor; David and Leslie Herbst, who farm near Chaffee, are continuing a tradition of David Herbst’s family by becoming the fourth generation to work the farm.
1975
While public school officials decline to say definitely that Lorimier School will be closed at the end of the current school year, a report last night to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and other developments give every indication that the old building on Independence Street is near its end as an elementary school; steadily declining enrollment and increasing pupil costs are given as reasons for the possible closing of Lorimier.
The Cape Girardeau City Council, during a study session last night to discuss the controversial county jail site matter, came to the following consensus: Cape Girardeau County definitely needs a new jail and law enforcement complex, the site selected on the County Farm by the previous County Court is a good site and any of the four corners of the Interstate 55-Highway 61 intersection would be a better county jail site than the one on which the county jail now stands in Jackson; the council may adopt an official statement at tonight’s council meeting outlining the city’s stand on the issue.
1950
The Rev. Bayard S. Clark, rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau, has been selected by the National Council of the Episcopal Church to attend one of the first conferences of the College of Preachers in Washington, D.C., next week; it will be on Christian education.
Announcement was made in Memphis, Tennessee, last night that the sale at one time of 9,000 bales of cotton for $1,400,000 by the Allen-Davis Cotton & Grain Co. of Matthews to Memphis interests constituted the largest such transaction in spot cotton sales at Memphis; the cotton was grown on land around Matthews, where the Allen-Davis company operates, and a part of the 1949 crop has been in storage since being picked and ginned.
1925
For the first time in the history of Cape Girardeau Central High School, the enrollment has passed the 1,000 mark; with the influx of pupils into the junior high from the grade schools of the city, the enrollment at Central has jumped from 923 to approximately 1,050, according to principal Belmont Farley.
CAIRO, Ill. — Receiving a tip that things aren’t as they should be in the “bull pen”, county jailer Richard Fitzgerald investigates and finds half a dozen prisoners gloriously drunk; they had tunneled their way through the wall of an adjoining cell that is used to house confiscated liquor and had helped themselves.
