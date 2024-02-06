Out of the past: Jan. 18

2000

Yesterday was a federal holiday honoring the life of slain civill rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Cape Girardeau observed the holiday with a breakfast at the Show Me Center and an evening worship service at Centenary United Methodist Church; the Rev. Dr. William Gillespie spoke to nearly 300 people in the evening at the 10th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Worship Service; the Rev. Bill Bird Sr. was the recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award, given by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance.

A Cape Girardeau lawyer has raised more than $30,000 to help finance his bid for state representative of the 158th District; Jason Crowell, a Republican, announced his candidacy Monday; other possible contenders are Republicans Cindie Jeter, a radio talk-show host, and Jay Purcell and Richard “Butch” Eggimann, both Cape Girardeau city councilmen; the seat is held by Republican Mary Kasten, who is retiring at the end of the term.

1975

Jackson Mayor Carlton Meyer said Friday that the newly-elected presiding judge of the County Court isn’t committed to following the intent of last year’s court to build a jail on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau because neither a contract for excavation of the site nor minutes of the court session in which the contract was awarded specifically state that the earthward was pursuant to construction of a jail; Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier, however, says the County Court selected the farm site and a site preparation was entered into by the court; Seier said: “The County Court speaks only through its record, not its contracts.”

A race has developed for the two three-year seats open this spring on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; incumbent Jerry W. Ford filed Friday as the third candidate; the others are Charles E. Weber, former board member, and incumbent Thomas L. Meyer.

1950