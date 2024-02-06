Out of the past: Jan. 11

2000

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education votes to hire Wm. B. Ittner Inc. of St. Louis to plan, design and manage construction of a high school; board members elect to allow Ittner to manage the entire project rather than hire a program or construction manager to oversee construction of the school on land west of Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.

A glitch in a new IBM operating system at Southeast Missouri State University knocked out the university’s phone registration system early last week, and for part of yesterday it forced students to rent books for the spring semester the old fasted way: by filling out a card; the university purchased the new mainframe computer last year and waited until Christmas break to install it because some disruption was anticipated; the system went live Jan. 3 and ran well for two or three hours before one of the online systems began crashing.

1975

A bill to give the 32nd Judicial Circuit – comprised of Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties – a second judge has been introduced in the Missouri Legislature by Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau; Spradling says the addition would alleviate a “gross situation in Cape and Bollinger counties in the legal field”; he calls Circuit Judge Stanley Grimm “one of the hardest worked judges in the state.”

The controversial question of site selection and cost of a proposed new county jail should have been submitted to county voters at the Nov. 5 general election, says County Auditor H. Weldon Macke; although a decision by voters isn’t required by law, Macke believes it would have prevented the situation the county finds itself in and the loss of $75,000 for earthwork on the County Farm site that apparently will never be used for the jail.