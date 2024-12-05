Out of the past: Dec. 5

1999

​The Rev. Douglas C. Breite is installed as the administrative pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in an afternoon service; the Rev. Dr. Jame W. Kalthoff, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, performs the rite of installation; Breite is a native of St. Louis; he was ordained in 1988.

Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents could be asked as early as January to approve plans for an addition to the campus’ Wildwood home to house offices for the university foundation and alumni services; Wildwood, which served as the official residence for Southeast’s presidents for more than 70 years, would continue to be used for receptions and meetings; it also would house guests of the university.

1974

​A bid call for Jan. 7 on construction of a replacement bridge over Sloan’s Creek on Bend Road was authorized last night by the Cape Girardeau City Council after approving plans and specifications for the structure; the new bridge will be about seven feet higher than the one now there to provide a driving surface above water should the flood stage again reach heights of 1973.

The sticky question of when does church-owned property turn commercial and become subject to tax assessment is being debated by First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau and the city and county assessors’ office; the church recently received two tax bills totaling $55 — one from the county and the other from the city — on the church’s parking lot at Lorimier and Themis streets; the church contends it should not have to pay taxes on the lot because it isn’t a commercial venture, while the county’s assessor’s office contends it is being used for both church and commercial purposes.

1949