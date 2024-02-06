Out of the past: Dec. 28

1999

Finally ... Barbara Blanchard Elementary School was finally accepted by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday and signed the occupancy permit, which allows the school district to move into the newly-constructed school; Blanchard School, costing $3.4 million, features 18 classrooms, all with exterior windows, marker boards, a sink and ample storage space, and three kindergarten classrooms, each with its own restroom; site work on the project began in October 1997, and the building was scheduled to be ready the following summer; but repeated construction problems delayed the project.

Motorists traveling along Highway 61 in the vicinity of the Interstate 55/Fruitland interchange should expect some 15-minute delays over the next few days; new steel girders — supports for the new overpass driving surface — will be placed along the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, starting this morning.

1974

At a hearing yesterday held by the Missouri Public Service Commission, owners on Crites Street in Scott City voiced strong opposition to a proposal to close railroad crossings at Crites and Delmar streets and install signal lights and gates at three other crossings; the businessmen were all mainly concerned about the Crites closing, which they said would injure their businesses and cause them personal inconvenience.

An allocation of $157,147 in federal funds is expected to be received this school year by the Cape Girardeau School District for operation of Title I programs under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act; Title I provides for remedial education for those children whose educational achievement is significantly below normal for their grade level.

1949