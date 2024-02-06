Out of the past: Dec. 25

1999
The gallery exhibitions, children's art education and community arts programming presented by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in 1999 have earned the organization recognition as a state model; the designation was made by the Missouri Arts Council, which provides arts councils and programs throughout the state with financial support; this is the first time the 38-year-old Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has been named a state model.
Not many Cape Girardeau stores are open because of Christmas; those that are open, however, see brisk business from those seeking food, medical supplies and, most in demand, entertainment; local theaters and movie rental stores do a brisk business; people who leave their homes searching for restaurant fare have little to choose from; however, The Great Wall, 3254 William St., is packed in the evening with holiday travelers, hotel dwellers and people looking for something outside of traditional holiday fare.
1974
Generally speaking, Christmas 1974 is a bright one in Southeast Missouri with weather clear and cold, the traffic picture good and, for many, gift exchanges at a high mark; while dreams of a white Christmas fail to materialize, more family get-togethers result from the favorable driving conditions; the State Highway Patrol reports 11 accidents in Southeast Missouri during the holiday period, but no fatalities.
When Southeast Missouri State University’s athletic committee meets in January, it will have a new order of business, that of determining the process for selecting a new head basketball coach; Coach Bob Cradic, who has led the Indian hoopsters to a 52-48 record over the past five years, quietly announced his resignation Saturday morning; the Indians, only five games into the current season, have 21 games left on the schedule; Cradic says he will finish out the season.
1949
Solemn Mass is sung at midnight at St. Mary’s Catholic Church; from 11:30 to 11:45 Christmas Eve, carolers from St. Mary’s High School sang carols around the outdoor crib on the high school campus; they then formed a procession to church, where the Rev. Marion F. Forst, pastor, celebrates Mass; deacon is the Rev. James Seyer and subdeacon is Francis Seyer; master of ceremonies is Anthony Ziegler.
Christmas in Cape Girardeau is uneventful insofar as the unusual is concerned; residents observe the holiday in traditional manner with no serious accidents or fires to mar the festive atmosphere; this year is marked with an exceptionally large number of religious services, as Christmas falls on Sunday; besides the regular Sunday worship, there are numerous Christmas Eve services, early Christmas Day rites and Yule services in the evening.
1924
Christmas weather is “made to order”, with plenty of snow, near zero temperature and a cloudless blue sky; every church in the city where a program is given during the day is crowded, and it is estimated that more than 4,000 persons attend some sort of worship during Christmas; the poor and needy are taken care of with the Salvation Army distributing food and money to the destitute.
Despite the holiday, yeggs are at work during the night, blowing the safe in the office of the Goddard Grocer Co., 101 William St.; despite their efforts – they ruin a safe valued at more than $500 – the burglars get away with only $11.50.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.