Out of the past: Dec. 25

1999

The gallery exhibitions, children's art education and community arts programming presented by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in 1999 have earned the organization recognition as a state model; the designation was made by the Missouri Arts Council, which provides arts councils and programs throughout the state with financial support; this is the first time the 38-year-old Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has been named a state model.

Not many Cape Girardeau stores are open because of Christmas; those that are open, however, see brisk business from those seeking food, medical supplies and, most in demand, entertainment; local theaters and movie rental stores do a brisk business; people who leave their homes searching for restaurant fare have little to choose from; however, The Great Wall, 3254 William St., is packed in the evening with holiday travelers, hotel dwellers and people looking for something outside of traditional holiday fare.

1974

Generally speaking, Christmas 1974 is a bright one in Southeast Missouri with weather clear and cold, the traffic picture good and, for many, gift exchanges at a high mark; while dreams of a white Christmas fail to materialize, more family get-togethers result from the favorable driving conditions; the State Highway Patrol reports 11 accidents in Southeast Missouri during the holiday period, but no fatalities.

When Southeast Missouri State University’s athletic committee meets in January, it will have a new order of business, that of determining the process for selecting a new head basketball coach; Coach Bob Cradic, who has led the Indian hoopsters to a 52-48 record over the past five years, quietly announced his resignation Saturday morning; the Indians, only five games into the current season, have 21 games left on the schedule; Cradic says he will finish out the season.