Local History: Cape Girardeau's connection to Hollywood

Benjamin Hardin Adams (1847-1924) published the Cape Girardeau Democrat newspaper from 1876-1909.
It was a very popular source of news for personal and general events for the nation, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky, and particularly the Cape Girardeau area. The local gentry enjoyed the weekly newspaper that was originally four pages and published every Saturday morning. In 1888, it became a daily newspaper, expanding to eight pages in 1894.
Adams was known to be outspoken with a Republican leaning; however, he was very unbiased in commenting on political candidates, regardless of party.
The newspaper was a great source for local advertising as well. One issue, Jan. 24, 1891, listed the services of the city: E.D. Engelmann, attorney and city collector on Harmony Street; Dr. S.S. Harris, physician and surgeon, office to the rear of Trickeys Drug, corner of Independence and Spanish; H.A. Astholz, secretary of Building & Loan Association and notary public, office in the courthouse; N. Wichterich, agent for Franklin Mutual, Citizens Insurance, Springfield Insurance; Conrad Kempe, dealer in dry goods and groceries; Christopher Krueger, butcher on Main Street; F.W. Vogt, dealer in stoves and tinware, jobs of roofing and "cuttery"; Adolph List, mechanical and surgical dentist; Edward S. Lilly, dealer in hardware, agricultural implements, 37-39 Main; Rider & Wichterich, druggists, North Main.
Benjamin Adams was born on a farm in Scott County to Jefferson and Susan Adams, originally from Kentucky. He received his education in the local schools in Scott County and Cape Girardeau. In 1867, he began working at the Dispatch in Commerce, where he stayed for two years. Moving to St. Louis, he used his writing skills on the Argus newspaper. He established the Gayoso Democrat and sold it to Maj. G.W. Carleton. After moving back to Cape Girardeau in 1876, he established the local Democrat.
He married Martha Mattie Casebolt on May 16, 1869. They were the proud parents of nine children. The oldest son, Park Horatio Adams Sr. (1870), married Agnes Astholz. He followed in his father's footsteps by building a publishing corporation of several newspapers in Florida.
Three daughters — Nellie Bly (Phelan), Hattie (Taylor) and Lady May (Gilmore) — all moved at one time or other to California around the turn of the century.
The Adams couple's youngest daughter, Lady May (1895-1967), is of particular interest. From her first, brief marriage to Alvin Poole, Lady May was the mother of a daughter, Virginia, born in Los Angeles. Lady May married Donald Gilmore on Dec. 2, 1929, and they had a son, Donald Jr. Virginia took her stepfather's name and was known as Virginia Gilmore.
Virginia began a stage career at the age of 15, performing in 30 movies and live stage productions from 1939-1970. Among her many movies, in 1940 she appeared in "Laddie and Jennie". In 1941, she starred with Dana Andrews in "Swamp Water" and with Randolph Scott in "Western Union".
However, she felt she was not progressing in her career. She visited Samuel Goldwyn at his home to plead her case. He agreed to give her a seven-year contract at $50 per week, which she eagerly took.
In 1944, Virginia Gilmore met and married Russian-born actor and producer Yul Brynner. They were parents of one child, Yul Rock Brynner, before divorcing. The son became a novelist and constitutional history teacher after graduating from Yale. He ended up in Europe after several varied careers. At one time, he worked as publicity liaison for Muhammad Ali.
Moving to New York, Virginia became a Broadway star, acting in roles in "Those Endearing Charms", "Dear Ruth" and "Critics Choice". During the early days of television, Virginia appeared in many television roles. She died in 1986 of pulmonary disease in Santa Barbara, California, with her ashes scattered on the sea. She was 66.
In 1909, Benjamin Adams ceased publication of the Cape Girardeau Democrat. It is uncertain where the Adams couple lived after this date. At some point in time, they moved to California to be near their daughters. Benjamin died June 3, 1924, in Los Angeles. Mattie died 18 years later in San Diego on Oct. 17, 1942. Both are buried in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Beverly Hahs is a native of Cape Girardeau County, a freelance writer and graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in English and library science.
