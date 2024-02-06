From the Morgue: Short stories to (hopefully) entertain readers

As I do research for these columns or compile the "Out of the Past" column using old Southeast Missourian newspapers, I will occasionally run across items I find interesting.

It could be a humorous incident, or an article that reflects a different time and a different attitude than today.

In some cases, these older articles are so complex, I can’t summarize them in a sentence or two. So the full story doesn’t make the cut for inclusion in the “Past” column.

This column is a collection of several of those articles. There’s no rhyme or reason. I just found them interesting, and I hope you do to.

Now, one comment regarding the first item about a 5-year-old boy who started smoking cigars when he was just a toddler: I don’t smoke…anything. Never have, never will. And I certainly don’t condone a 5-year-old smoking. That said, I’m including the story as a lesson in how our attitudes have changed over the years.

Published Oct. 8, 1938, in the Southeast Missourian:

Five-year-old Billy Sitzes likes his cigar despite his tender age and, if four years lend experience, he's a veteran. He posed for these interesting picture studies with all the nonchalance of an old hand, at both posing and smoking. At the extreme left he tilts the stogie at a rakish angle, squints his eyes and looks the pictureman right in the face; then with the adeptness born of doing it, he blows off the ash in the next picture just before the cameraman moved up closer to catch a near view in the next one of the cigar, a couple of teeth and a place where a tooth used to be and, finally he smiles, the cigar droops and he's just a kid again. Southeast Missourian archive

Cigar smoker at age of 5

Cape boy has been at it since infancy

After four years of smoking stogies, 5-year-old Billy Sitzes of Cape Girardeau contends that there’s not a lot of difference in cigars. In fact, he declares, they’ll all do when a fellow wants a smoke.

Billy handles his cigar like a veteran. Much to the distress of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur J. Sitzes, 1107 Broadway, Billy began smoking at the age of 1 year. He got hold of a cigar, smoked it, and it didn’t make him sick. Since then he’s been at it, probably not smoking as often as adult cigar fans, but with sufficient frequency to satisfy his whim. Just once in a while, for variety’s sake, Billy smokes a pipe and occasionally he indulges in a cigarette, but he prefers cigars.

Tried to break habit

Failing by various methods to discourage his premature indulgence, the parents have finally concluded that it is best to let him have his occasional cigar, hoping that he will sooner or later get one that will cause him to develop a distaste for them. But Billy has thus far conquered all of them. Observers of his habit have handed him the “foulest pieces of rope” manufactured and when, without batting an eye, the youngster took the cigar in tow well under control they shook their heads and walked away. Apparently the smoking has had no ill effects. Billy is a husky youngster and well able to hold his own with any child his age.

He does not inhale the smoke, but sometimes surrounds himself with a cloud, particularly when he wants to put on an exhibition. Ordinarily, he cocks the cigar at a jaunty angle in his mouth and puffs nonchalantly until it has been consumed down to a stub, tosses it away, and goes on about his play.

Here’s another story about a 5-year-old getting into mischief.

Published July 11, 1923, in the Southeast Missourian:

Lizzy runs away with boys; halted at precipice edge

Curtis Ballard, 5-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Ballard, knows how to start a Ford car, but his education regarding the handling of Lizzies ends there. Accordingly he had a narrow escape from destruction, along with his father’s sedan, at noon today, when he started the machine and rode, powerless to stop it, to the edge of an embankment west of his home, where the car was brought to a stop by a rescuer. Another second and the boy and machine would have gone over the embankment.

Ballard, who resides at the crest of College Hill, North Henderson, left the key in his car at noon today. Curtis got in and started it. The car was headed toward the garage, at the west end of the lot, and sped along, but it swerved somewhat from its course and missed the garage. However, it did not miss Mrs. Seabaugh’s garden, next door. It plowed through the garden, going in the direction of the steep embankment at the end of the lot, on the west.

Mrs. Ballard heard the commotion and ran out to help stop the car, but she fell down and was out of the race. Just at that moment Clyde Lewis, who works at the College fruit farm, happened along. He heard the screams, sensed the situation and sped after the traveling Ford. Just as the car came to the edge of the cliff, Lewis reached the machine, flung himself upon the running board and clamped on the brakes.

It required the service of the College farm tractor to get the car out of Mrs. Seabaugh’s garden, which will never look the same. The car was not damaged, but Mrs. Ballard’s nerves are said to need considerable care and attention and some of the boys were ready to bet today that Curtis will take his supper off the mantle.

Published Monday, Feb. 25, 1924, in the Southeast Missourian:

Subscriber turns house around and carrier boy is badly fooled

People who are contemplating changing the position of their houses ought to let someone know about it.

That’s the way Robert “Chick” Ross, demon carrier boy for the Missourian in the extreme north end, and caddy de luxe at the Country Club feels about it. “Chick” got his opinion of people who are prone to suddenly move their houses around through his experience Saturday night.

“Chick” is naturally a conscientious and systematic carrier boy — and besides, he was out Saturday to win the weekly cash prize of a dollar for the boy who does the best work. He worked so diligently with his collecting work, and his route is so long, that when he got to the home of Ed Steger, Red Star, it was dark. He found the house all right, finished his work and turned to the right, as usual, thinking he was headed back to the city. He walked and walked, through mud and water. His feet were wet and he was muddy to his knees. Finally he landed in the “jungles” instead of Main Street and he knew then that something was wrong. He retraced his steps and again came to the Steger home. Close observation showed him that the house, which formerly faced south, had been turned around on the lot and now faced east. That is what threw him off.

It was 8 o’clock when the weary “Chick” got back to the Missourian office to dry his feet — and get the dollar prize.

Published Aug. 27, 1925, in the Southeast Missourian:

Watermelon train is wrecked; Thebes has biggest feast

Thebes (Illinois) had its first big watermelon spread Tuesday afternoon and it will be a long time before the evidence of it disappears. Seven carloads of melons, going from Southeast Missouri fields to eastern markets via the Thebes (railroad) bridge, left the Cotton Belt tracks just after the train rolled over the bridge, and rolled down the high embankment.