From the Morgue: John Boos: Making the most of life

In last week’s column, I wrote about two Leos and their connections to John and Cecelia Boos’ home — the Wood Building at the southwest corner of Independence and Frederick streets. The north facade of that structure now sports a restored Leo’s Central Inn/Stag mural, courtesy of Cape Girardeau artist Craig Thomas.

But John and Cece are both artists in their own rights. Cece does amazing glass art, while John, a finish carpenter by trade, made his mark as a painter.

In researching last week’s offering, I found a feature on John published July 10, 1975, in the Southeast Missourian.

John Boos says he has an advantage over some people who would like to travel as he does all over the United States. He's 6-foot-6 and doesn't worry about sleeping on the roadside or walking down strange New York streets. However, John's height didn't prevent him from cutting his hand last weekend when he was working on farm machinery. Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Doing it with gusto: John Boos making the most of life

By KIM PLUMMER

Missourian Staff Writer

The guy who says “You only go around once in life, you gotta do it with gusto” isn’t telling 24-year-old John Boos a thing he doesn’t already know.

Since John graduated two years ago from Southeast Missouri State University, he has been a steeple-jack in Kansas, a bouncer in New Orleans, picked apples in Washington, re-roofed a fertilizer factory in Los Angeles and dug a basement by hand in South Dakota.

But John is an artist.

He recently sold a picture story on the development of old Highway 61 to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The feature includes sketches and water color paintings of the highway scenery, and soon will appear in the Sunday “Pictures” supplement.

Another bristle in this artist’s paintbrush is that one of his water color paintings is on display at a prominent Paris showing. John’s painting of a large birch tree won a national contest sponsored by a New York gallery and has been in Paris since June.

John resides with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Boos, and six of his seven brothers and sisters on Route 2. His main goal is to become a successful enough artist so he can earn a living and devote most of his time to painting.

The young artist is spending summer painting during the week in his studio — a converted garage loft — and helping his father farm and doing odd jobs on weekends.

But none of the jobs John does around here are nearly as odd as others he has had.

The closer John got to college graduation, the more he disliked the thought of settling down to a routine, 8 to 5 job.

“I always worked and put myself through school. I always had summer jobs and was tied down. So, I decided now is the time to travel and do those things I’d dreamed about,” John says.