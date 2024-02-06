From the Morgue: End of an era: Sunny Hill Dairy sold

For nearly 60 years, Girardeans enjoyed milk products provided by the Blattner family, delivered right to your door.

But in the fall of 1974, the end of the family’s business was announced on the front page of the Southeast Missourian.

Sunny Hill Dairy Farms Co. at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau shows off its fleet of trucks in January 1956. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Published Nov. 5, 1974:

Dairy era ends for Blattners

An era of almost 60 years of operation in the dairy business ended for the Blattner family of Cape Girardeau with the acquiral of the milk processing and sales service of Sunny Hill Dairy Farms Co., 45 S. (West End) Blvd, to Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. of Olney, Illinois.

Louis C. Blattner Jr., son of the founder of Sunny Hill and president of the company, said that Dairy Farms will continue to package milk and sell it under the Sunny Hill label. He said the local processing plant will discontinue operations but the storage and cooler facilities here will be used by the Illinois company for local distribution.

Delivery

All milk and products processing will be done at Carbondale, Illinois. Delivery will continue as at present to about 3,000 residential customers in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Lutesville, Marble Hill, Delta, Scott City, Chaffee and Advance, and retail routes in the Kennett, Malden and Paragould, Arkansas, areas.

The family business was begun almost 60 years ago when the late Louis C. Blattner began operations in 1915 on his dairy farm here, the start of Sunny Hill Farms Dairy Co.

In 1931, he opened a milk processing plant in Cape Girardeau and in 1941 moved the plant from 245 S. Frederick to its present location on South Boulevard. The business was then known as Sunny Hill Dairy Bar.

Louis C. Blattner Jr. joined his father in business in 1941 and was connected with operation of the Sunny Hill Restaurant ad Motor Inn. The elder Blattner died March 3, 1970, at his home here.

Keep jobs

A nephew of the the founder, Robert Blattner, will continue here as local plant manager for the new owners. Other personnel, except about nine in the processing division, will be retained in their present jobs.

The Blattner family will continue to operate the restaurant and motor inn.

Producers who have provided milk for Sunny Hill over the years are members of the Mid America Producers Association, a cooperative which acts as agent for the producers and will find another buyer in the area for the raw milk.

The Blattner family and its many business ventures generated a lot of stories in the Southeast Missourian over the years. I found that not all of the details in later stories were accurate. So, in an effort to set the facts straight, here are some of the highlights of the history of Sunny Hill Dairy Farms.

1915

Louis C. “L.C.” Blattner founded Sunny Hill Dairy Farms on Bloomfield Road, west of Cape Girardeau. He was the oldest son of Charles Blattner, a native of Switzerland, and Anna Keller. His brothers were Charles F. and Albert W. Blattner. His sisters were Augusta Laura and Alma Blattner.

1916

L.C. Blattner purchased five registered Holsteins in Wisconsin. They were part of a group bought by several dairy farmers in this area.

Aug. 11, 1930

L.C. Blattner of Sunny Hill Dairy Farms Co. opened a milk pasteurizing plant at 426 S. Middle St. The plant included modern equipment for handling high-grade milk, pasteurized milk, buttermilk, cream and cottage cheese. He also supplied raw Holstein milk to private customers.

Jan. 29, 1931

Sunny Hill Dairy Pasteurized Milk Co., relocated to 245 S. Frederick St. The brick building formerly was occupied by a pool hall. In addition to pasteurized milk, the company also manufactured and sold Bulgarian buttermilk, cottage cheese and chocolate milk.

July 1933

Sunny Hill Dairy, along with two other local dairies — Midwest Dairy Products and I. Ben Miller (Lila-Drew) Dairy — began donating 75 quarts of milk per day to a milk depot opened by the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The milk was given to needy and undernourished children of the town.

Dec. 31, 1933

Fire damaged the joists and flooring between the first and second floors of the Sunny Hill Dairy building at 245 S. Frederick St.

Sept. 7, 1940

Sunny Hill Dairy Farms Co. purchased a one-story brick building at the northwest corner of West End Boulevard and Merriwether Street from J.A. Rigdon. The building had been constructed in 1927 as the home of Bryan Laundries. For a time during the Great Depression, it was used as a meat-canning plant. And just prior to its sale to Sunny Hill, it had served as the armory for the local unit of the Missouri National Guard.