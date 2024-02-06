Captured on Film: Cape State's big man in 1955

As the Cape Girardeau State College Indians anticipated a big 1956 football season, they looked to the leadership of second-year man Paul Edwards. The largest man on the team at 257 pounds and standing 6 feet, 5 inches, Edwards came to the college from Marquand High School, which didn’t have a football team. He was lured to Cape State by the Indians’ great tackle Kenny Dement, who showed him the finer points of the sport. This photograph was published in the Southeast Missourian on Thursday Nov. 10, 1955. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file