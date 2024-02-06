The calendar says it is officially autumn, and there are little hints of Fall everywhere you look, so I feel like I need to jump on board with Fall themed recipes.

This week I am sharing some recipes using apples, pumpkin, cranberry, sweet potatoes and apple butter as key ingredients. It may be a little early for the cranberry recipe, but I am so eager to have fresh cranberries again I just had to include it. I hope you enjoy!

Apple Orange Spice Cake

Looking for an apple spice cake recipe? This is the perfect moist apple cake with brown sugar frosting. Easy to make, this fresh apple cake is like no other. The hint of orange elevates the taste to a new experience in apple cakes.

• 1/2 box spice cake mix plus

• 1/2 box orange cake mix

• 1/4 teaspoon allspice

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

• 4 large eggs

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1 1/4 cup buttermilk

• 2 cups diced peeled apple (Gala or Granny Smith)

• Chopped mixed nuts, for garnish

Brown sugar frosting ingredients:

• 7 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1 1/4 cups whole milk

• 1 1/2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter at cool room temperature

• 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

• 1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a baking dish.

In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, add the cake mixes, spices, oil, eggs, vanilla and buttermilk. Start the mixer on low speed, increasing to medium speed, mix for five minutes.

Fold in the diced apples and pour into the prepared cake pan.

Pour the batter into a baking dish. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Insert a toothpick in the center of the cake when it comes out clean it is fully baked.

Place the cake to the side to cool.

Prepare the frosting as directed. Spread the frosting on the top of the cake evenly. Garnish with chopped mixed nuts.

Brown sugar frosting directions: In a small saucepan add your milk over medium heat. Add the flour into milk, stirring constantly, until it thickens. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature. Stir in vanilla. Allow the mixture to cool.

In a separate bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and salt together until light and fluffy on medium high, about three minutes. Add the milk mixture to the butter mixture.

Using a hand mixer beat the mixture for about five minutes on medium-high to high until it looks like whipped cream.

Source: www.sweetpeaskitchen.com

Aunt Essie's Apple Brownies

These “brownies” are light, not too sweet, and the perfect accompaniment for your morning coffee or afternoon tea. These are the ultimate apple brownies with just the right amount of apples and spice. Once baked, the sugary top cracks just like traditional brownies. The gooey center has chunks of apples in every bite. Try them warm with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel for a decadent treat, but they are delicious on their own too.

• 1 cup butter, melted

• 2 cups granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 2 - 3 cups apples, peeled, cored, and chopped small

• 1 cup chopped pecans

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 3 teaspoons cinnamon

• Whipped cream, for serving, if desired

• Ice cream, for serving, if desired

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, beat butter, sugar, and eggs. Stir in chopped apples and nuts. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Then fold it into the apple mixture.

Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 50 minutes.

Cool in the baking dish on a wire rack. Cut into squares. Serve with a dollop of whipped topping or a scoop of ice cream, if you like.

Source: www.justapinch.com

Cranberry Jello Salad

This easy cranberry gelatin salad is made with a sweet and salty pretzel crust, a sweet cream cheese layer, and topped with fresh cranberries and cranberry Jell-O.

Cranberry Jell-O Topping:

• 2 (3-ounce) boxes cranberry Jell-O

• 2 cups boiling water

• 2 cups fresh cranberries

• 2 tablespoons orange juice

Pretzel Crust:

• 2 cups pretzels, crushed

• 2/3 cup butter, melted

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

Cream Cheese Filling:

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 8-ounce container whipped topping, thawed

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Cranberry Jell-O Topping: In a small pot, add cranberries and orange juice. Over medium heat, cook until cranberries burst and a paste is formed. Remove from heat. Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Add cooked down cranberries to Jell-O and place in the refrigerator for 90 minutes or until partially set.

Pretzel Crust: In a small bowl, mix crushed pretzels, sugar, and butter together.

Press firmly into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely.

Cream Cheese Filling: Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and cool whip together until smooth. Spread over cooled pretzel crust.

Spoon Jello mixture over the top of the cream cheese. Spread evenly.

Cover and place in the refrigerator for four to six hours or until Jello has set.

Notes: Tightly pack the pretzel mixture into the bottom of the baking dish. This helps the crust hold together when you slice the bars.

Fully softened cream cheese is essential for a smooth, rich cream cheese layer.

Stir the cranberry mixture frequently as it cooks to avoid sticking and scorching.

Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com

Sweet Potato Honey Bun Cake

A moist yellow cake with bits of sweet potato, crumbles of brown sugar and pecans create this easy and delicious Sweet Potato Honey Bun Cake.

Cake Batter:

• 1 (15.25 ounce) yellow cake mix

• 1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

• 4 eggs

• 1 cup sour cream

• 3/4 cup canola oil

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filling:

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/3 cup pecans chopped

Icing:

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 3 - 4 tablespoons milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cake Batter: In a medium mixing bowl stir together box of cake mix, sour cream, lightly beaten eggs, oil and vanilla. Add mashed sweet potatoes and stir well. Pour half of the batter into a lightly greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Filling: In a small mixing bowl stir together brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well.

Add chopped pecans, stir well.

Pour over half of batter. Spoon the remaining batter on top. Then use a butter knife to swirl together.

Bake uncovered for 40 to 45 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.