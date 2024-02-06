The calendar says it is officially autumn, and there are little hints of Fall everywhere you look, so I feel like I need to jump on board with Fall themed recipes.
This week I am sharing some recipes using apples, pumpkin, cranberry, sweet potatoes and apple butter as key ingredients. It may be a little early for the cranberry recipe, but I am so eager to have fresh cranberries again I just had to include it. I hope you enjoy!
Apple Orange Spice Cake
Looking for an apple spice cake recipe? This is the perfect moist apple cake with brown sugar frosting. Easy to make, this fresh apple cake is like no other. The hint of orange elevates the taste to a new experience in apple cakes.
• 1/2 box spice cake mix plus
• 1/2 box orange cake mix
• 1/4 teaspoon allspice
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 4 large eggs
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 1/4 cup buttermilk
• 2 cups diced peeled apple (Gala or Granny Smith)
• Chopped mixed nuts, for garnish
Brown sugar frosting ingredients:
• 7 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1 1/4 cups whole milk
• 1 1/2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract
• 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter at cool room temperature
• 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed
• 1 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a baking dish.
In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, add the cake mixes, spices, oil, eggs, vanilla and buttermilk. Start the mixer on low speed, increasing to medium speed, mix for five minutes.
Fold in the diced apples and pour into the prepared cake pan.
Pour the batter into a baking dish. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Insert a toothpick in the center of the cake when it comes out clean it is fully baked.
Place the cake to the side to cool.
Prepare the frosting as directed. Spread the frosting on the top of the cake evenly. Garnish with chopped mixed nuts.
Brown sugar frosting directions: In a small saucepan add your milk over medium heat. Add the flour into milk, stirring constantly, until it thickens. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature. Stir in vanilla. Allow the mixture to cool.
In a separate bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and salt together until light and fluffy on medium high, about three minutes. Add the milk mixture to the butter mixture.
Using a hand mixer beat the mixture for about five minutes on medium-high to high until it looks like whipped cream.
Source: www.sweetpeaskitchen.com
Aunt Essie's Apple Brownies
These “brownies” are light, not too sweet, and the perfect accompaniment for your morning coffee or afternoon tea. These are the ultimate apple brownies with just the right amount of apples and spice. Once baked, the sugary top cracks just like traditional brownies. The gooey center has chunks of apples in every bite. Try them warm with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel for a decadent treat, but they are delicious on their own too.
• 1 cup butter, melted
• 2 cups granulated sugar
• 2 large eggs
• 2 - 3 cups apples, peeled, cored, and chopped small
• 1 cup chopped pecans
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 3 teaspoons cinnamon
• Whipped cream, for serving, if desired
• Ice cream, for serving, if desired
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
In a large bowl, beat butter, sugar, and eggs. Stir in chopped apples and nuts. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Then fold it into the apple mixture.
Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 50 minutes.
Cool in the baking dish on a wire rack. Cut into squares. Serve with a dollop of whipped topping or a scoop of ice cream, if you like.
Source: www.justapinch.com
Cranberry Jello Salad
This easy cranberry gelatin salad is made with a sweet and salty pretzel crust, a sweet cream cheese layer, and topped with fresh cranberries and cranberry Jell-O.
Cranberry Jell-O Topping:
• 2 (3-ounce) boxes cranberry Jell-O
• 2 cups boiling water
• 2 cups fresh cranberries
• 2 tablespoons orange juice
Pretzel Crust:
• 2 cups pretzels, crushed
• 2/3 cup butter, melted
• 1/4 cup granulated sugar
Cream Cheese Filling:
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 8-ounce container whipped topping, thawed
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
Cranberry Jell-O Topping: In a small pot, add cranberries and orange juice. Over medium heat, cook until cranberries burst and a paste is formed. Remove from heat. Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Add cooked down cranberries to Jell-O and place in the refrigerator for 90 minutes or until partially set.
Pretzel Crust: In a small bowl, mix crushed pretzels, sugar, and butter together.
Press firmly into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely.
Cream Cheese Filling: Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and cool whip together until smooth. Spread over cooled pretzel crust.
Spoon Jello mixture over the top of the cream cheese. Spread evenly.
Cover and place in the refrigerator for four to six hours or until Jello has set.
Notes: Tightly pack the pretzel mixture into the bottom of the baking dish. This helps the crust hold together when you slice the bars.
Fully softened cream cheese is essential for a smooth, rich cream cheese layer.
Stir the cranberry mixture frequently as it cooks to avoid sticking and scorching.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com
Sweet Potato Honey Bun Cake
A moist yellow cake with bits of sweet potato, crumbles of brown sugar and pecans create this easy and delicious Sweet Potato Honey Bun Cake.
Cake Batter:
• 1 (15.25 ounce) yellow cake mix
• 1 cup mashed sweet potatoes
• 4 eggs
• 1 cup sour cream
• 3/4 cup canola oil
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Filling:
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/3 cup pecans chopped
Icing:
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 3 - 4 tablespoons milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cake Batter: In a medium mixing bowl stir together box of cake mix, sour cream, lightly beaten eggs, oil and vanilla. Add mashed sweet potatoes and stir well. Pour half of the batter into a lightly greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Filling: In a small mixing bowl stir together brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well.
Add chopped pecans, stir well.
Pour over half of batter. Spoon the remaining batter on top. Then use a butter knife to swirl together.
Bake uncovered for 40 to 45 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Icing: Put powdered sugar in a small bowl and add 1 tablespoon of milk at a time. Stir well until liquid enough to drizzle over the warm cake.
Source: www.plowingthroughlife.com
Easy Apple Butter Pie
Make your tastebuds dance with this delicious apple butter pie recipe! Get creative in the kitchen and try it out today - you won't regret it!
• 1/2 cup apple butter
• 2 large eggs
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 2 tablespoons cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 2 cups whole milk
• 1 (9-inch) deep dish pie crust, not baked
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and place the unbaked pie crust onto a cookie sheet.
Using a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs until frothy. Beat in the sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and apple butter until combined. Whisk in the milk until combined.
Carefully pour the mixture into the pie crust.
Place into the oven and bake for 75 minutes or until the center is set.
Allow the pie to cool completely on the counter before putting it in the fridge overnight.
Top with whipped cream and dashes of cinnamon.
Cut into slices and enjoy!
Source: www.crystalandcomp.com
Pumpkin Pecan Magic Bars
These Pumpkin Pecan Magic Bars are a decadent twist on pumpkin pie and pecan pie bars. They are mouthwateringly delicious and perfect for any Fall occasion or just for a treat.
For the crust:
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter
• 1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• Pinch of fine sea salt
For the toppings:
• 1 cup canned pumpkin pie filling
• 11 ounces butterscotch chips
• 1 cup toffee bits
• 2 cups chopped pecans
• 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Line an 11-inch-by-7-inch baking dish with foil and spray it with cooking spray, set aside.
In a large bowl cream together the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, two minutes. Add the flour, pumpkin pie spice, and salt, mix it in until combined with no dry patches. Press the mixture into the bottom of the baking dish and bake for 15 minutes until it no longer looks raw and is lightly browned.
Spread the pumpkin pie filling on top. Layer the butterscotch chips, then the toffee bits, then the pecans. Pour the sweetened condensed milk on top and bake for an additional 30 to 35 minutes until browned on top.
Let the bars cool in the pan completely. Once they are completely cool, cut them into bars.
Store in the fridge until serving.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Apple Butter Crescent Rolls
Whip up these delicious Apple Butter Crescent Rolls with just a few simple ingredients - perfect for a sweet treat or brunch idea!
• 1 (8 ounce) tube of refrigerated crescent rolls
• 1/4 cup of apple butter
• Powdered sugar, for dusting
• Honey, optional
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Lay out the crescent roll dough and separate at perforated lines. Using a pastry brush, smear apple butter on one side of each crescent triangle. Roll the triangles up to form a crescent roll.
Bake at 375 for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. When they are done, they will be golden with apple butter coming from the seams.
Sprinkle the tops with powdered sugar or top with local honey.
Notes: This recipe easily doubles or triples and would make a great after dinner dessert or breakfast/brunch idea.
Source: www.crystalandcomp.com
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Sweet and Salty, you’ll love this Pumpkin Crunch Cake recipe. With layers of pumpkin pie, yellow cake mix, and pecans, this pumpkin dump cake is a tried and true crowd pleaser!
• 1 (15 ounce) can pure pumpkin puree
• 1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk
• 1 teaspoon ginger
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
• 3 large eggs
• 1 package dry yellow cake mix
• 1 cup chopped pecans
• 3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. You'll need a greased and floured 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. I like to use baking spray for this cake.
To make the pumpkin base, in a large bowl, combine canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, spices, sugar, and eggs. Mix until well blended. Pour the pumpkin mixture into your prepared baking dish.
Next up, sprinkle a package of dry yellow cake mix over the top, spreading evenly. Top with chopped pecans and drizzle with melted butter. You can also skip melting the butter and just place cubes of butter on top.
Bake for about 45 to 50 minutes. You can serve this cake warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. However, I love enjoying this cake cold with a little whipped topping and caramel sauce drizzled over the top!
Source: www.shugarysweets.com
Sweet Potato Cookies
Forget sweet potato casserole. And forget all about pumpkin spice. Sweet Potato Cookies are our new fall staple. Once you taste its maple glaze, you'll understand why.
For the cookies:
• 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 3/4 cup sweet potato purée
• 1 large egg
• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
• 1 1/2 cups toasted pecans, chopped
For the maple glaze:
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon milk
• Pinch kosher salt
• 3/4 cup toasted pecans, finely chopped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in sweet potato, egg, and vanilla, then add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Stir in chopped pecans.
Scoop 1-inch balls onto prepared baking sheets, 2 inches apart, and bake until golden and just set, about 10 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for five minutes then place cookies on a cooling rack and let cool completely.
Make glaze: In a medium bowl stir together powdered sugar, syrup, milk, and pinch of salt. Drizzle glaze over cookies and sprinkle with chopped pecans.
Source: www.delish.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
