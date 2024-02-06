Marble Hill Cakes: A hidden gem in Jackson

Valeriia Nagornykh, owner of Marble Hill Cakes, is comfortably settled into her new-ish location in Jackson, where she keeps a display case filled with freshly made scrumptious sweets alongside unique savory treats.

I felt compelled to visit her shop after seeing a photo of Khachapuri, a Georgian cheese bread, on her social media page. Other notable items that piqued my curiosity included: watrushka, cruffins, kolaches and Challah bread.

On my first visit, I purchased a kolache for lunch and a luscious looking raspberry pastry for a friend. The kolache was fantabulous. While the bread was beautiful and firm on the outside, the inside was pillowy soft with a hint of sweetness, accentuated by cheesy smokey polish sausage. My friend shared the raspberry pastry with her husband, and I received gratitude along with rave reviews for the flavor and quality.

My return visit was even better because I had the opportunity to speak with Valeriia and her husband, Dale Colclasure. They shared the backstory of how an international love story years in the making unexpectedly turned into a nightmare of sorts during the COVID lockdown. Russia, Turkey, Israel, Cypress and Texas tried to stop them but were no match for the Valeriia and Dale tornado, and the couple eventually tied the knot in Cypress. A self-proclaimed “Jesus freak”, Valeriia credited God with providing miracles and essentially “parting the Red Sea” every step of the way.

With a degree in economics and experience teaching English, she also credits the creation of Marble Hill Cakes to faith and God’s timing. She explained, as she settled into married life in the U.S. and considered new career opportunities, she asked herself, “What would I enjoy doing even if no one paid me?" Through prayer and patience, the answer came easy: bake. She began selling custom cakes in the Marble Hill area, grew the business into a shared space, then eventually moved to her current somewhat hidden in plain sight and completely independent location on the outskirts of Jackson. Just when I thought it was going to be an ordinary day limited to writing about love stories and eating yummy things at Marble Hill Cakes, a random-seeming word left Dales lips: Hawaii.