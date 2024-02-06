All sections
FoodOctober 24, 2024

Marble Hill Cakes: A hidden gem in Jackson

Discover the offerings at Marble Hill Cakes in Jackson, from Georgian cheese bread to luscious pastries. Meet the owners and hear their international love story.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
Marble Hill Cakes offers a few savory items including kolaches, Khachapuri and paninis for those seeking a quick and affordable lunch on the go
Marble Hill Cakes offers a few savory items including kolaches, Khachapuri and paninis for those seeking a quick and affordable lunch on the goSubmitted
Owner Valeriia Nagornykh enjoys curating a menu of uniquely decadent baked goods.  
Owner Valeriia Nagornykh enjoys curating a menu of uniquely decadent baked goods.  Submitted
Marble Hill Cakes, 4215 State Highway 72 in Jackson, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Their Facebook page is a great place to find their daily specials.
Marble Hill Cakes, 4215 State Highway 72 in Jackson, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Their Facebook page is a great place to find their daily specials.Submitted
Mary Castillo
Mary Castillo

Valeriia Nagornykh, owner of Marble Hill Cakes, is comfortably settled into her new-ish location in Jackson, where she keeps a display case filled with freshly made scrumptious sweets alongside unique savory treats.

I felt compelled to visit her shop after seeing a photo of Khachapuri, a Georgian cheese bread, on her social media page. Other notable items that piqued my curiosity included: watrushka, cruffins, kolaches and Challah bread.

On my first visit, I purchased a kolache for lunch and a luscious looking raspberry pastry for a friend. The kolache was fantabulous. While the bread was beautiful and firm on the outside, the inside was pillowy soft with a hint of sweetness, accentuated by cheesy smokey polish sausage. My friend shared the raspberry pastry with her husband, and I received gratitude along with rave reviews for the flavor and quality.

My return visit was even better because I had the opportunity to speak with Valeriia and her husband, Dale Colclasure. They shared the backstory of how an international love story years in the making unexpectedly turned into a nightmare of sorts during the COVID lockdown. Russia, Turkey, Israel, Cypress and Texas tried to stop them but were no match for the Valeriia and Dale tornado, and the couple eventually tied the knot in Cypress. A self-proclaimed “Jesus freak”, Valeriia credited God with providing miracles and essentially “parting the Red Sea” every step of the way.

With a degree in economics and experience teaching English, she also credits the creation of Marble Hill Cakes to faith and God’s timing. She explained, as she settled into married life in the U.S. and considered new career opportunities, she asked herself, “What would I enjoy doing even if no one paid me?" Through prayer and patience, the answer came easy: bake. She began selling custom cakes in the Marble Hill area, grew the business into a shared space, then eventually moved to her current somewhat hidden in plain sight and completely independent location on the outskirts of Jackson. Just when I thought it was going to be an ordinary day limited to writing about love stories and eating yummy things at Marble Hill Cakes, a random-seeming word left Dales lips: Hawaii.

“Are you kidding me, God?” I silently asked.

Truth is truly stranger than fiction, and Hawaii is a love story for another day.

Back at the office, a few colleagues and I shared the deliciously cheesy Khachapuri. Another friend and I split the Gooey butter cookie with lemon filling along with slices of the humongous, fresh cinnamon roll. Both were heavenly. I kept the pumpkin caramel cake all to myself because it was just too much creamy goodness to share with anyone less than the love of your life.

Whether you have the time or make the time, Marble Hill Cakes is certainly worth a visit (or two). You know what else "they" say?

Third time's a charm (wink wink).

Mary Ann Castillo has over 50 years of eating experience with no plans to stop.

Mary Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
