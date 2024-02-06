Heat things up this October - it's National Chili Month!

Do you prefer your chili with cinnamon rolls, or are you a traditionalist who swears cornbread is the only true side for chili? Whether you enjoy this iconic comfort food in its classic form or you're more of an adventurous eater, one thing is certain; there are as many ways to prepare and serve chili as there are opinions on where it originated and what belongs in it.

As fall ushers in its cooler weather, it's the perfect time to embrace hearty, warming dishes and since October is National Chili Month, what better time to up your chili game? This versatile one-pot meal can simmer for hours, be whipped up quickly for a quick game day snack or serve as a convenient set-it-and-forget-it option for busy families.

Where chili began

The origins of chili are as varied as its many recipes, with stories tracing back to ancient Aztecs, Mexican cowboys on the cattle trails and gold rush hopefuls on their way to California. Despite these diverse beginnings, one thing is clear; chili has become a beloved staple in American cuisine, evolving and adapting with each region; each cook adding their unique touch. National Chili Month is the perfect opportunity to explore these different variations, celebrate their distinctive flavors and join in the fun of this ever-evolving culinary tradition.

Nutrition in a bowl and on a budget

Chili is a popular choice on family menus across the nation, not only for its hearty, filling nature but also for its affordability. Beans are rich in protein and fiber and are an inexpensive ingredient that helps make chili a budget friendly yet satisfying meal. Combined with tomatoes and peppers, chili becomes a well-balanced dish that's sure to please even the pickiest eaters.

Peppers, another key ingredient, add vibrant color and texture to the dish. Whether mild or spicy, they contribute to the bold, flavorful profile that makes chili a favorite in many households.

How to celebrate National Chili Month

If you're looking for ways to celebrate National Chili Month this October, a glance at your local community calendar might lead you to a few competitions and cook-offs in your area. Consider hosting a neighborhood potluck to foster a sense of community. Ask each family to bring their favorite chili recipe to share or plan a potluck event with chili as the center stage, with neighbors bringing their favorite chili side dishes.