Dexter Bar-B-Que’s dining room is open, large, and welcoming. The person who took my order at the counter was exceedingly friendly, and even told me that my change, which was $13.00, was good luck. We had a tiny, fun conversation about that, and I went to fill my drink, have a seat and wait for my food. I hoped it wouldn’t take long for my food to come out, and by golly, it did not. In less than five minutes, I had a huge, lovely barbecue sandwich on Texas toast and a plate of fries in front of me. The first thing I noticed was how pretty the sandwich looked on the plate, and then the smell hit me. Smoke, but not just typical barbecue smoke, no, this was noticeably hickory smoke, that unique smell that hearkens back to wood that has grown out of the ground spiced by God with barbecue seasonings. Hickory wood smoke is the essence of barbecue flavor, condensed by nature and utilized by man to make something mouth-watering and darn near perfect. And my mouth was watering.

Book forgotten, I took the first bite, which science has proven is always the best. On www.apa.org, Jean Kristeller, PhD and expert in the benefits of mindful eating, says, “Our taste buds are chemical sensors that tire quickly. The first few bites of a food taste better than the next few bites, and after a large amount, we may have very little taste experience left at all.” I know this, so that first bite is always savored, and this time was no exception. Soft, tender pork, dressed with very little sauce, still swiftly permeated my senses with flavor, meaty, smoky, savory, just the right amount of moisture and, dare I say it, fat. The sandwich was on thick Texas toast, perfectly crunchy golden brown, and it held up the thick shreds of pork admirably. I mean, barbecue, right? I never had it up North, and I am so thankful that y’all have perfected it down here. I didn’t even miss the pimento cheese I had come to love. This meat needed no cheese.

The fries were lovely, too. Not undercooked, or overcooked, but nice and crispy outside and soft and pillowy inside. Pure comfort, all the way around.

On my way out, now full, happy, and satiated, I saw the person who took my order and said I hoped my luck would hold. “It will, girl, it will,” they answered, and just like that, the dreary day couldn’t hold me down any longer. Thanks to the skills of cooks and the kindness of strangers, my day shone without the sun.