Zschill receives Valiant Woman Award

Church Women United of Cape Girardeau County honored Joyce Zschille with the Valiant Woman award during World Community Day on Friday, Nov. 4, hosted by Pastor Deb Tracy at Evangelical United Church of Christ. Zschille was selected to receive the award because of her service in ways that enhance the principles of the Church Women United organization.
Raised Southern Baptist, Joyce embraced her late husband's church when they married. She is a long-time representative of Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson. She has taught Sunday School for 70 years. She has held various offices in Bethany Circle and the United Church Women's Fellowship and has fulfilled numerous committee obligations.
Zschille is a gracious and responsible hostess. She has spent much of her time in her home church kitchen, working on the many projects of Emanuel United Church of Christ, including providing funeral meals. When Church Women United makes cookies for the Adult and Teen Challenge residents at Christmas, dozens come from her kitchen. Likewise, multiple homemade loaves of nut bread are produced when needed. When Church Women United talked about starting the immensely popular construction of fidget mats for nursing home dementia patients, Zschille showed up at the next board meeting with one that she had made. Whether it is hosting or attending a meeting, serving on a committee, filling boxes at the food bank, assembling school, hygiene or prison ministry kits, she is there.
Although advancing age, 94 years, has slowed her pace, it has not stopped her. Her faith is her life. She is wherever it leads her.
