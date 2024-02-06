All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 21, 2023

Zoos, botanical gardens find Halloween programs are a hit, and an opportunity

Enormous warty pumpkins. Carnivorous plants. Immersive arachnid displays. Slithering snakes and fluttering bats. And illuminated displays of hundreds, or thousands, of ornately carved jack-o'-lanterns. Zoos and botanical gardens have become increasingly popular Halloween destinations. Their haunting array of natural installations and spooky events provide a fun addition, or alternative, to traditional trick-or-treating...

By KATHERINE ROTH ~ Associated Press
Pumpkin carver Adam Bierton works at the New York Botanical Garden in New York. Botanical gardens and zoos across the country have become go-to destinations for Halloween. They aim to be fun, while also inspiring kids to learn about nature.
Pumpkin carver Adam Bierton works at the New York Botanical Garden in New York. Botanical gardens and zoos across the country have become go-to destinations for Halloween. They aim to be fun, while also inspiring kids to learn about nature.Ben Hider ~ New York Botanical Garden

Enormous warty pumpkins. Carnivorous plants. Immersive arachnid displays. Slithering snakes and fluttering bats. And illuminated displays of hundreds, or thousands, of ornately carved jack-o'-lanterns.

Zoos and botanical gardens have become increasingly popular Halloween destinations. Their haunting array of natural installations and spooky events provide a fun addition, or alternative, to traditional trick-or-treating.

They also are a teachable moment, naturalists and conservationists say.

"Fall is a celebration of the natural world, so Halloween and botanical gardens are an organic pairing," says Michaela Wright, manager of interpretive content at the New York Botanical Garden, where October is "Fall-o-Ween." The garden's Halloween offerings began with a haunted greenhouse tour about 50 years ago, she says, "and it continues to evolve and expand."

This year, there's a Halloween pumpkin patch that includes exotic heritage varieties in blues, pinks and other surprising colors, in addition to varieties covered in warts. Master pumpkin carver Adam Bierton, a sculptor from Rochester, New York, known for his life-like jack-o'-lanterns, hosts weekend pumpkin-carving events. And of course there is the annual display of giant pumpkins, some weighing in at well over 2,000 pounds each.

Pumpkin carver Adam Bierton at the New York Botanical Garden in New York.
Pumpkin carver Adam Bierton at the New York Botanical Garden in New York.Ben Hider ~ New York Botanical Garden
Pumpkin carver Adam Bierton at the New York Botanical Garden in New York.
Pumpkin carver Adam Bierton at the New York Botanical Garden in New York.Ben Hider ~ New York Botanical Garden

At the Chicago Botanic Garden, the "Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns" features elaborately painted and carved pumpkins, along with costumed entertainers, pumpkin-carving demos, and festive food. The garden's online adult education classes include one on "Ghoulish Plants and Folklore, " and a Halloween Hub with information about seasonal plants and pumpkins.

Many zoos, meanwhile, are hosting Halloween programming with names like "Boo at the Zoo," or "Zoo Boo."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We started hosting what we call "HalGLOween" back in 2017 and it's become one of our biggest draws of the year, providing a huge audience for our conservation messages," says Lisa Martin, a wildlife care ambassador for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

The event started as a single weekend in October, and was so popular it was expanded to two weekends, she says. It's now held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for most of October, and Halloween has become one of the most popular times of the year at the zoo.

"There's no trick-or-treating. And we don't offer candy," she says, adding that that's a relief for many parents.

This year's "HalGLOween" features a "Skeleton Band," a "Boo Crew" of scarecrow stilt-walkers, and an illuminated "Python Path" through the reptile house, among other events.

An immersive display of arachnids in the Cool Critters building "gives kids a chance to learn about something that seems scary but might not be so scary in real life," says Martin.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park just north of the city also features a bat house.

And at the zoo, which is also an accredited botanical garden, a "Wildlife Explorers Basecamp" has all kinds of bugs, and bee and ant colonies. Elsewhere, horticulturists are on hand to answer questions about seemingly spooky plants like strangle-vines and vampire dragon orchids.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, in Indiana, is hosting a series of "Wild Zoo Halloween" events. Each weekend in October has a different theme, like "Superhero Weekend," "Pirates and Princesses Weekend," "Witch and Wizard Day" and, for those over 21, "Rock and Roar Halloween" with live music and drinks.

The Bronx Zoo in New York offers "Boo at the Zoo" events during the day and "Pumpkin Nights" after sunset. At night, guests can follow a jack-o'-lantern trail of over 5,000 illuminated pumpkins while they learn about nocturnal animal behavior.

Says Martin, of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance: "People learn best when they're having fun, and they just may come in for some Halloween fun, and go home with a better understanding of conservation."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy