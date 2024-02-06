YOM for August 2021

Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the August Yard of the Month to a lovely little English garden in the Sunset area of Cape Girardeau. Patricia Haenni has been planting this garden since the Haenni's bought the house 30 years ago. One of the first things a visitor will notice is the sweet smell of hundreds of flowers and plants growing in this lush green garden. A large bald cypress grows in the front yard. Mrs. Haenni recounted planting the small seedling from the Missouri Conservation Department's Arbor Day contribution. She laughingly advises taking into consideration the mature tree height when planting trees in your yard. Over the years, her yard has evolved from a sunny area into a mostly shade garden. An orange flowering honeysuckle vine (Lonicera) adorns an arbor inviting entry to the sidewalk lined with ball-shaped Japanese holly. Many interesting bird, rabbit, and sweet angel statues and filled pots, including a miniature table and chair set, are interspersed among the plants. Big blue Lirope fills in spaces and outlines the center courtyard. A spring blooming pink azalea (Rhododendron) grows in the front with potted pink Begonias, evergreens of arborvitae (Thuja) and blue junipers (Juniperus) placed on either side of the porch. The yard is divided into well planned sections, the side area being the wildflower garden, planted mostly with native plants, providing nectar for visiting hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies. Growing here are serviceberry tree (Amelanchier), red flowering bee balm (Monarda), yellow sweet pea (Lathyrus adoratus), pink and red coneflowers (Echinacea), and black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta). Although some of the plants here are non-native, such as the burgundy blooming butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii) and the beautyberry (Callicarpa), the local fauna enjoy their flora display. There are two solar powered bird baths in the garden, both using the sun's power to constantly bubble. The potted wire vine (Muehlenbeckia axillaris) on either side of the driveway garden is one of the most interesting plants we have seen this season. It makes a lovely show, planted either singularly or with other plants. Growing along the driveway edge are 'Black & Blue" Salvia (Salvia guaranitica), 'Black Diamond' Crape Myrtle, Joe-Pye-weed (Eutrochium purpureum), fennel (Foeniculum vulgare), along with a space for summer annuals. Potted red Coleus, red geranium (Pelargonuium), green and yellow leafed Aucuba and cherry tomatoes surround a patio table and chairs. This garden is enhanced with well chosen and well placed yard art of metal frames, pots, wind chimes, and arbors to create a lovely and peaceful setting for every visitor. Our congratulations and thank you to Pat Haenni for creating such a beautiful space in our beautiful city.