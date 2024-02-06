Wrapping up the holidays in an eco-friendly way

For many of us, wrapping gifts is even more fun than giving them. But each year, we throw away miles and miles of wrapping paper, much of which can't be recycled because of inks, coatings or other additives.

If you want to make a gift to the environment at the same time you're giving to others, choose any of a variety of smart, stylish and eco-friendly ways to gift-wrap this year.

To really get on the eco express, wrap gifts in vintage road maps, pages from old books, newspaper comics, foreign language newspapers, kids' drawings, brown paper bags. Clean and reuse tins, bottles or packaging from favorite stores. Or borrow the Japanese tradition of furoshiki, wrapping gifts in fabric by using scarves, thin blankets, tea towels or other eye-catching pieces of material.

But there's also a growing number of eco-friendly papers out there.

Sara Smith of Maui, Hawaii, founded the company Wrappily in an effort to "green-up giving."

This undated photo provided by Wrappily shows some of the company's holiday wrap designs. Wrappily's papers are printed on underutilized newspaper presses in Washington State. Founder Sara Smith says "At its core, gifting is based on thoughtfulness, but for many ending a gift exchange by sending a pile of trash to landfill dampens the joy. Wrappily offers a solution that's thoughtfully made, environmentally responsible and 100% recyclable/compostable." (Kirsty Copperfield/Wrappily via AP)

"After learning that gift wrap generates over 4 million tons of trash every year, I had a 'what-if' realization: What if wrapping paper could be printed on a newspaper press, so it was made locally and easy to recycle?" she says. She set up her supply chain, milling, printing and packaging in Washington State.