Words With Friends adds 50,000 pop-culture words

NEW YORK -- Tell your bae or your bestie: The mobile game Words With Friends is adding thousands of pop-culture words as part of its largest dictionary update in the game's eight-year history.

Game developer Zynga said Tuesday it is adding 50,000 internet slang words, including "BFF," "fitspo," "delish," "FOMO," "hangry," "kween," "smize," "TFW," "turnt," "werk," "yas" -- as well as "bae" and "bestie."

Gurpreet Singh, director of product for the Scrabble-esque game, said Words With Friends players constantly are reaching out -- on social media and in the game itself, which has a submission feature -- with words they'd like added to the dictionary. He said Zynga gets 5,000 suggestions a day, which formed the basis of the update.

"For us, it's a way to listen to our players and also have a bit of fun," Singh said. "The words that they're requesting are really a reflection of what they're doing in their day-to-day life and how they communicate with their loved ones."

The multiplayer, phone- friendly crossword game has been installed more than 200 million times since 2009, according to Zynga.