Winner, winner! So many chicken dinners!

Almost everyone I talk to has a package or two of chicken in the freezer that needs to be used in a timely manner, including me. I had a small package of chicken tenders in the freezer and so I went looking for a recipe to use them. In my search for something new, I came across several recipes that look appetizing and worthy of trying.

All of today's recipes have chicken as the star ingredient, and most are very simple to prepare without a large investment of time. I hope you enjoy all of the recipes today, and if you can't use these right now, you can save for a later date. Enjoy!

Lemon-Dijon Chicken Skillet

This tender chicken in a luscious lemon-Dijon sauce might look like it came from a nice restaurant, but it's a dish you can cook up in your own kitchen, while staying within budget (and under 400 calories!). The trick is using the cooking juices as the base of the rich-tasting sauce and upping its flavor further with a couple of impactful ingredients, like Dijon, rosemary and lemon. While we often like cooking with boneless chicken thighs for the sake of convenience, bone-in chicken ensures extra flavor in this recipe. Remember to remove the chicken from the pan, so it doesn't overcook while you finish the sauce. Keep the chicken warm, and then plate it all up beautifully. When you serve up this meal, your dinner companions will be impressed, and you can congratulate yourself on pulling off such a nice meal without any extra fuss.

3 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary plus 2 sprigs rosemary

2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic

2 teaspoons lemon juice

6 bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed (about 1-1/2 pounds)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup dry white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc) or chicken broth

1-1/2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon chopped Italian (flat leaf) parsley

In small bowl, mix 2 teaspoons of the mustard, the chopped rosemary, garlic and 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice. Rub mixture all over chicken thighs; season with salt.

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add thighs; cook 4 minutes on each side until brown. Add onion; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until just softened. Add white wine; stir to deglaze bottom of pan. Add broth and sprigs of rosemary; increase heat to medium-high; heat to simmering. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 10 to 13 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165 degrees). Remove chicken to plate and keep warm.

Strain cooking liquid; discard solids. Heat butter in same skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly, until mixture is lightly browned and bubbling. Slowly add cooking liquid; beat with whisk to combine. Add remaining 1 teaspoon mustard and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Spoon some of sauce over chicken; top with parsley. Serve remaining sauce on the side.

Note: If you prefer not to cook with wine, 1/2 cup of broth makes the perfect substitute.

Clean plates are guaranteed when you serve this saucy chicken dish up with a side of mashed potatoes.

Garnish with lemon slices if desired.

Chicken Schnitzel with Arugula and Tomato Salad

Quick, easy and restaurant-worthy, the combination of crispy pan-fried chicken and fresh arugula and tomato salad might just be the perfect meal for two.

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2/3 cup plain Panko crispy breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 cups packed baby arugula leaves (about 2 ounces)

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Lemon wedges

Between pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper, place each chicken breast smooth side down; gently pound with flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin until about 1/4 inch thick. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper.

In shallow pan, stir together flour, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Coat both sides of chicken with flour mixture. Beat eggs in shallow bowl with whisk to blend. Place breadcrumbs in another shallow bowl. Dip chicken into beaten eggs; turn to coat. Dredge in breadcrumbs, coating completely.

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, to at least 165 degrees. Transfer chicken to serving plates.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir remaining oil and the lemon juice. In medium bowl, toss arugula and tomatoes with oil mixture.

Serve salad with chicken and lemon wedges on the side.

Note: Arugula is a variety of lettuce with a peppery flavor. Mixed baby lettuce would work well in this recipe as a substitute. Pounding the chicken out gives it a uniform thickness which helps the chicken cook evenly.

Chicken Pot Pie Pasta

1 carton (32 ounce) chicken broth

4-1/4 cups uncooked wide egg noodles (8 ounce)

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup half-and-half

2 tablespoons chopped Italian (flat leaf) parsley, if desired

In 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven, add chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken, mixed vegetables, thyme, salt and pepper (ingredients will sit above liquid).

Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium; simmer uncovered 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of liquid is absorbed and pasta is tender.

Stir in half-and-half and continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Top with parsley. Serve piping hot soon after finished cooking.

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1-pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger root

1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges

1 cup baby-cut carrot, cut lengthwise in half

1 cup chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

2 cups broccoli flowerets

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms (3 ounces)

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

2 teaspoons cornstarch

4 cups hot cooked Chinese plain noodles

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, garlic and ginger root; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is brown.

Add onion, carrots, 3/4 cup of the broth, the soy sauce and sugar. Cover and cook over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring twice.

Add broccoli, mushrooms and bell pepper. Cover and cook about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink in center and vegetables are crisp-tender.

Mix cornstarch with remaining 1/4 cup broth; stir into chicken mixture. Cook, stirring frequently, until sauce is thickened. Serve over noodles.

Note: Garnish with chopped cashews or sliced almonds.

The most important part of stir-frying is to have all the ingredients chopped and ready to rock and roll when the pan is hot. Chop, slice, and measure each ingredient into small bowls (or combine any ingredients that are directed to go into the pan together).

An extra-large skillet or a wok pan are essential and made to give the ingredients enough room to be moved and tossed so that all their sides hit the hot pan--the definition of stir-frying.

Look for precooked Asian noodles in the produce department--thick udon, yakisoba, or lo mein--or off the shelf, like soba, wonton noodles, ramen, or cellophane noodles. They can be made from wheat or rice.

Be sure to mix up the cornstarch in the broth until it's fully dissolved. Give the mixture a big stir before pouring it into the pan to thicken the stir-fry liquid.

Mediterranean Chicken

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (5 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon olive oil

1-1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved (about 10 ounces)

1/4 cup olive tapenade

Place chicken breasts on sheet of waxed paper. Sprinkle 1/8 teaspoon of the salt evenly over chicken breasts; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the basil; press lightly. Turn chicken breasts over. Sprinkle remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt over chicken; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons basil. Cover with another sheet of waxed paper. Pound chicken with rolling pin or meat mallet to 1/2-inch thickness.

In 12-inch skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts. Cook 5 to 6 minutes on each side or until golden brown on outside and no longer pink in center. Remove chicken to plate; cover to keep warm.

Return skillet to medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and tapenade to skillet. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until tomatoes just begin to soften and mixture is heated through. Serve tomato mixture over chicken; top with remaining 2 tablespoons basil.

Note: Olive tapenade can be made with green, black or a mixture of olives. A small amount contributes a lot of flavor. Look for olive tapenade near the olives, roasted peppers and other condiments in your supermarket.

Dijon Chicken Smothered in Mushrooms

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1/2 cup roasted garlic-seasoned chicken broth (from 14-ounce can)

1 jar (4.5 ounce) sliced mushrooms, drained

1-1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Chopped fresh thyme, if desired

Between pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper, place each chicken breast smooth side down; gently pound with flat side of meat or rolling pin until about 1/4 inch thick. In shallow pan, stir together flour, salt and pepper.

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Coat both sides of chicken with flour mixture. Cook chicken in hot oil 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until chicken is no longer pink in center. Remove chicken to serving plate; cover to keep warm.

Stir broth into skillet. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat. Stir in mushrooms and mustard. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened. Spoon sauce over chicken. Sprinkle with thyme.

Note: For a meal that's sure to satisfy, serve this saucy chicken dish with a small baked potato, cooked green beans and 1/2 cup cut-up fresh fruit. Add a slice of bread, and you're still at only 3 Carbohydrate Choices.