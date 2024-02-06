Winner, winner! So many chicken dinners!

Almost everyone I talk to has a package or two of chicken in the freezer that needs to be used in a timely manner, including me. I had a small package of chicken tenders in the freezer and so I went looking for a recipe to use them. In my search for something new, I came across several recipes that look appetizing and worthy of trying.
All of today's recipes have chicken as the star ingredient, and most are very simple to prepare without a large investment of time. I hope you enjoy all of the recipes today, and if you can't use these right now, you can save for a later date. Enjoy!
This tender chicken in a luscious lemon-Dijon sauce might look like it came from a nice restaurant, but it's a dish you can cook up in your own kitchen, while staying within budget (and under 400 calories!). The trick is using the cooking juices as the base of the rich-tasting sauce and upping its flavor further with a couple of impactful ingredients, like Dijon, rosemary and lemon. While we often like cooking with boneless chicken thighs for the sake of convenience, bone-in chicken ensures extra flavor in this recipe. Remember to remove the chicken from the pan, so it doesn't overcook while you finish the sauce. Keep the chicken warm, and then plate it all up beautifully. When you serve up this meal, your dinner companions will be impressed, and you can congratulate yourself on pulling off such a nice meal without any extra fuss.
In small bowl, mix 2 teaspoons of the mustard, the chopped rosemary, garlic and 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice. Rub mixture all over chicken thighs; season with salt.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add thighs; cook 4 minutes on each side until brown. Add onion; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until just softened. Add white wine; stir to deglaze bottom of pan. Add broth and sprigs of rosemary; increase heat to medium-high; heat to simmering. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 10 to 13 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165 degrees). Remove chicken to plate and keep warm.
Strain cooking liquid; discard solids. Heat butter in same skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly, until mixture is lightly browned and bubbling. Slowly add cooking liquid; beat with whisk to combine. Add remaining 1 teaspoon mustard and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Spoon some of sauce over chicken; top with parsley. Serve remaining sauce on the side.
Note: If you prefer not to cook with wine, 1/2 cup of broth makes the perfect substitute.
Clean plates are guaranteed when you serve this saucy chicken dish up with a side of mashed potatoes.
Garnish with lemon slices if desired.
Quick, easy and restaurant-worthy, the combination of crispy pan-fried chicken and fresh arugula and tomato salad might just be the perfect meal for two.
Between pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper, place each chicken breast smooth side down; gently pound with flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin until about 1/4 inch thick. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper.
In shallow pan, stir together flour, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Coat both sides of chicken with flour mixture. Beat eggs in shallow bowl with whisk to blend. Place breadcrumbs in another shallow bowl. Dip chicken into beaten eggs; turn to coat. Dredge in breadcrumbs, coating completely.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, to at least 165 degrees. Transfer chicken to serving plates.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir remaining oil and the lemon juice. In medium bowl, toss arugula and tomatoes with oil mixture.
Serve salad with chicken and lemon wedges on the side.
Note: Arugula is a variety of lettuce with a peppery flavor. Mixed baby lettuce would work well in this recipe as a substitute. Pounding the chicken out gives it a uniform thickness which helps the chicken cook evenly.
In 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven, add chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken, mixed vegetables, thyme, salt and pepper (ingredients will sit above liquid).
Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium; simmer uncovered 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of liquid is absorbed and pasta is tender.
Stir in half-and-half and continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Top with parsley. Serve piping hot soon after finished cooking.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, garlic and ginger root; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is brown.
Add onion, carrots, 3/4 cup of the broth, the soy sauce and sugar. Cover and cook over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring twice.
Add broccoli, mushrooms and bell pepper. Cover and cook about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink in center and vegetables are crisp-tender.
Mix cornstarch with remaining 1/4 cup broth; stir into chicken mixture. Cook, stirring frequently, until sauce is thickened. Serve over noodles.
Note: Garnish with chopped cashews or sliced almonds.
The most important part of stir-frying is to have all the ingredients chopped and ready to rock and roll when the pan is hot. Chop, slice, and measure each ingredient into small bowls (or combine any ingredients that are directed to go into the pan together).
An extra-large skillet or a wok pan are essential and made to give the ingredients enough room to be moved and tossed so that all their sides hit the hot pan--the definition of stir-frying.
Look for precooked Asian noodles in the produce department--thick udon, yakisoba, or lo mein--or off the shelf, like soba, wonton noodles, ramen, or cellophane noodles. They can be made from wheat or rice.
Be sure to mix up the cornstarch in the broth until it's fully dissolved. Give the mixture a big stir before pouring it into the pan to thicken the stir-fry liquid.
Place chicken breasts on sheet of waxed paper. Sprinkle 1/8 teaspoon of the salt evenly over chicken breasts; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the basil; press lightly. Turn chicken breasts over. Sprinkle remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt over chicken; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons basil. Cover with another sheet of waxed paper. Pound chicken with rolling pin or meat mallet to 1/2-inch thickness.
In 12-inch skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts. Cook 5 to 6 minutes on each side or until golden brown on outside and no longer pink in center. Remove chicken to plate; cover to keep warm.
Return skillet to medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and tapenade to skillet. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until tomatoes just begin to soften and mixture is heated through. Serve tomato mixture over chicken; top with remaining 2 tablespoons basil.
Note: Olive tapenade can be made with green, black or a mixture of olives. A small amount contributes a lot of flavor. Look for olive tapenade near the olives, roasted peppers and other condiments in your supermarket.
Between pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper, place each chicken breast smooth side down; gently pound with flat side of meat or rolling pin until about 1/4 inch thick. In shallow pan, stir together flour, salt and pepper.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Coat both sides of chicken with flour mixture. Cook chicken in hot oil 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until chicken is no longer pink in center. Remove chicken to serving plate; cover to keep warm.
Stir broth into skillet. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat. Stir in mushrooms and mustard. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened. Spoon sauce over chicken. Sprinkle with thyme.
Note: For a meal that's sure to satisfy, serve this saucy chicken dish with a small baked potato, cooked green beans and 1/2 cup cut-up fresh fruit. Add a slice of bread, and you're still at only 3 Carbohydrate Choices.
Try this recipe with pork tenderloin. Cut the tenderloin into 1-inch slices and flatten as directed. Continue as directed, cooking until pork is no longer pink in center.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. In 10-inch ovenproof skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until toasted. Transfer to small bowl; stir in Parmesan cheese.
Wipe out skillet. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and salt; cook 4 to 6 minutes without moving, until chicken is browned and releases easily from pan. Stir; cook 3 to 5 minutes longer, stirring frequently, until chicken is cooked through. Stir in garlic, Italian seasoning and pepper flakes; cook and stir 30 seconds.
Stir in sauce; heat to simmering. Remove from heat, top with mozzarella cheese. Bake 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Sprinkle with bread crumb mixture. Top with basil.
Note: Can't take the heat? Skip the pepper flakes. Be sure to use shredded (not grated) Parmesan cheese for this recipe.
This super-simple, five-ingredient chicken casserole recipe comes together quickly and bakes up beautifully. It's sure to be your quick-meal go to for at-home dinners and a reliable favorite for bake-and-take potluck dinners. Substitute in crispy French-fried onions to top the casserole or try Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend instead of cheddar cheese.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Place chicken evenly in bottom of ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Spoon and spread soup evenly over chicken, sprinkle with cheese.
In medium bowl, stir breadcrumbs and melted butter, sprinkle over cheese. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until cheese is melted and breadcrumbs are golden brown and thoroughly heated.
Note: Leftover roast turkey is a great substitute for chicken in this recipe, especially the day after Thanksgiving. Substitute in crispy French-fried onions to top the casserole or try Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend instead of cheddar cheese.
Perk up grilled chicken breasts with sweet raspberry preserves and smoky chipotle chiles.
Glaze:
Chicken:
Heat gas or charcoal grill. In 1-quart saucepan, mix preserves, lime juice, chiles and adobo sauce. Heat over low heat, stirring occasionally, until preserves are melted. Stir in chopped cilantro; set aside. Sprinkle chicken with garlic-pepper blend, cumin and salt.
Place chicken on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 15 to 20 minutes, turning once or twice and brushing with half of the glaze during last 2 minutes of grilling, until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees).
Heat any remaining glaze to boiling; boil and stir 1 minute. Serve chicken with glaze and fresh raspberries.
Notes: You can use 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper instead of the 1 teaspoon garlic-pepper blend.
In small bowl, mix chili powder, salt and pepper; sprinkle evenly over both sides of chicken breasts.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (170 degrees).
Stir in beans, corn and salsa. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are hot. Serve with rice.
Notes: Make a quick chicken tortilla sandwich by cooking just the chicken breasts as directed. Spread 4 tortillas each with 2 tablespoons salsa and sprinkle with 1/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese to within 1-inch of edge. Place chicken breast in center, and fold sides of tortilla over chicken. Microwave briefly to melt cheese.
The perfect marriage of savory and sweet, our balsamic-raspberry chicken combines raspberry preserves with boneless chicken breasts and tangy balsamic vinegar.
In small bowl, mix preserves, vinegar and liqueur; set aside.
Between pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper, place each chicken breast smooth side down; gently pound with flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin until about 1/4 inch thick. Sprinkle chicken on both sides with thyme, salt and pepper.
In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook onion in oil about 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened. Add chicken; cook 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until no longer pink in center. Remove chicken to plate; cover to keep warm.
Leave onion in skillet. Add preserves mixture; cook 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until thickened. Spoon sauce over chicken. Top with raspberries.
Notes: Chop the onion, and mix the preserves, vinegar and liqueur together the night before, and refrigerate separately until ready to use.
This chicken also makes a delicious salad. Chill it, then slice and serve over a bed of mixed greens tossed with raspberry vinaigrette and sprinkled with pecans.
The chicken cooks faster when it's flattened, but you can skip that step and increase the cooking time to about 15 minutes.
These breaded chicken breasts are crispy and brown on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. The seasoned crumbs add extra flavor.
Dip chicken into dressing, then coat with bread crumbs.
In 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook chicken in oil 12 to 15 minutes, turning once, until outside is golden brown and juice is no longer pink when centers of thickest pieces are cut.
Note: Try to test for doneness only once or twice to keep juices inside and chicken juicy.
Sliced or shredded leftover chicken breasts are perfect on sandwiches. Spread bread with a dab of cranberry relish for a sweet-tart flavor accent.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
