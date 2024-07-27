All sections
featuresAugust 20, 2022
Wilson wins horsemanship prize
Emma E. Wilson of Columbia, Missouri, rides her horse in a victory lap Aug. 6, after winning first place in horsemanship at the Missouri State Horse Show in Sedalia. Competing in the 9 to 10 age division in the state championship, Wilson received fourth place in the equitation category. Held in the Mathewson Exhibition Arena on the state fairgrounds, preliminary competition began Aug. 5, with the state championship concluding the next day. Wilson earned two blue ribbons in horsemanship and equitation during these trials. Entering her sixth year at LionHeart Riding Academy in Columbia, under the training of Kate Johnson, she won first place at the Mid-America Charity Horse Show at the coliseum in Sedalia on June 25, which judged academy horsemanship, saddle seat, walk, trot and showcase class. She is the daughter of Brian and Laura Rolwing Wilson of Columbia and the granddaughter of Hunter and Dixie Rolwing of Charleston, Missouri, and John and Kathy Wilson of Branson, Missouri.
Submitted by Dixie Rolwing
