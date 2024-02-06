Wildlife photographer travels world to observe nature

Sharon Tuschhoff goes out to notice the natural world, bringing nothing but herself and a camera to capture all she sees. She snaps photos of owls and hummingbirds, big cats and bears, landscapes and flowers. Anything in the wild is fair game for Tuschhoff’s eyes and camera.

Wildlife photography is a hobby Tuschhoff fell into 15 years ago, and now, she has photos published in calendars, travel guides and catalogs. She also posts her work to her Facebook page, GoneWild Photography, to show others some of the beautiful sights she’s seen, but she says the hobby is “mostly” for herself.

“You’ll see some things, like even unusual birds that you wouldn’t have seen … or you might see little animals that you wouldn’t expect to see, like a little chipmunk eating mulberries,” Tuschhoff says. “You might not be looking for that if you’re in such a hurry. [Wildlife photography] forces you to look and see what is around you.”

Tuschhoff grew up on a cattle farm near Leopold, Mo., and she credits her love for the outdoors to her childhood spent there. In the summers, she says her family “just went wild,” as they hiked and explored the 900 acres of land and forestry around their home. Her father was a hunter, and she went hunting with him from the time she was 9 years old until she turned 12 years old and decided she “didn’t want to shoot animals anymore.” Her family moved to a spot near the Duck Creek Conservation Area in Stoddard County, Mo., around this same time, where she further experienced the diversity of Southeast Missouri wildlife.

Photo by Sharon Tuschhoff

Photo by Sharon Tuschhoff

Although she stopped hunting, Tuschhoff began to gravitate towards capturing animals in another way: photography. Approximately 18 years ago, she started taking photographs of horses and action shots of her son competing at the rodeo. Gradually, Tuschhoff transitioned into wildlife photography, a genre of photography described in the Collins English Dictionary as documenting wildlife in its natural habitat.

Tuschhoff still remembers the photo she took 15 years ago that made her fully realize her passion for the form of photography.

“My first picture I was extremely excited to get was a family of otters. I was looking for otters for a long time,” Tuschhoff says. “I went out [to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge] on New Year’s Day. It was a day to myself, my New Year’s present.”

Tuschhoff walked into the wildlife refuge alone, dressed in winter clothing, with her camera ready. As she explored, she heard sounds of ice popping near a frozen body of water. So, she stopped; she waited. Suddenly, little otter heads began poking out of the ice, looking at Tuschhoff for a moment before continuing along the water, cracking the ice along the way. Finally, she says the otters relaxed and played on a log. She captured some photographs of the playful creatures.

Photo by Sharon Tuschhoff

Photo by Sharon Tuschhoff

After the magical encounter with the otters, Tuschhoff left thinking, “I want more.” She started taking nature photography trips, first to Yellowstone National Park, which she has visited four times in total. Then, she went to Alaska for the first time with her husband and son in 2016. She warned both of them that she was going specifically to get photos of whales, bears and other wildlife. Tuschhoff says her son usually won’t join her if she’s bringing her camera along.

“He doesn’t understand how I can sit in one spot for three hours and not move,” Tuschhoff jokes.

On the last day of her first Alaska trip, the seaplane Tuschhoff chartered in order to see bears couldn’t land because of the heavy fog. Although she was disappointed, she looked on Facebook later and stumbled across a “beautiful photo of a bear in the water chasing fish.” She asked the Facebook user where they took the photo, and that’s how she learned about the Katmai Wilderness Lodge in Alaska.

The second, third and fourth times Tuschhoff visited Alaska, she went alone and stayed at the Katmai Wilderness Lodge, a remote stay in the Katmai coastal wilderness known for its extraordinary fishing and bear sightings. At the lodge, Tuschhoff says there is “very little internet,” and she would typically only have a few minutes of connection in the early morning.