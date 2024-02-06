Whopper vs. Big Mac — Who does Double better?

Coming back from a hectic vacation and facing a column deadline that I absolutely could have planned for and yet put off for another time, I found myself fixated on a simple food subject that's been the topic of conversation around me lately: McDonald's has revamped its burger recipe. Not only are the burgers supposed to be juicier, the cheese meltier and the buns softer, but McDonald's is releasing a new limited time Double Big Mac, with double the meat. But this wasn't enough for me to wax poetic about, so I decided that I would taste a Double Big Mac and a Double Whopper back-to-back and decide which one I truly prefer. I'm fairly unbiased and enjoy both burgers occasionally. If I'm going to do this, I'm going to get ridiculous with it and treat it like a true tasting, serious business style. Never let anyone accuse me of being a food snob, so let's dig into fast food burgers, ya'll.
The Double Big Mac costs $6.99 and weighs 9.4 ounces, or 74 cents per ounce. The calorie count is 780. The beef on a Double Big Mac weighs 6.4 ounces before cooking, which leaves a mere 3 ounces of bun and toppings. That means 68% of a Double Big Mac's weight is beef.
The Double Whopper costs $7.19 (61 cents per ounce), so 20 cents more than its competitor. It weighs 11.7 ounces, so heavier by 2.3 ounces. The calorie count is 941, so 161 more. The beef on a Double Whopper weighs 8 ounces before cooking, so 3.7 ounces of the burger is bun and toppings, which makes sense because the Whopper has heavy tomato slices. Roughly 68% of the Whopper's total weight is beef, which is identical to the Double Mac, which I found interesting.
I tried the Big Mac first because I was dying to see if the new burger recipe even registered a change on my taste bud radar. The buns on my Big Mac were 100% not softer. They were firmer, spongier, but they did hold together much better than my Whopper bun. I didn't notice the cheese being meltier. Slightly waxy, I could still pull the cheese from the bun and bread without it breaking apart. And I didn't notice any appreciable extra juiciness in the burger. If anything, it was less salty, and therefore had a little bit less flavor. I had heard that there was supposed to be more sauce on the Big Macs with the new recipe, but it was scarce. I did appreciate the increased meat-to-bun ratio on a Double Mac, though. It tasted more like a burger and less like a bunch of bread.
The Double Whopper surprised me. With the extra patty, that flame-broiled smokiness really kicked in, and while by no means a gourmet, quality burger, it was very tasty. The patties are larger, thicker and therefore juicier than the Mac. I do like tomato on my burgers, a fresh pop that adds to the juiciness. Though I left the onions on for the weigh-in, I took them off before eating the burger because I do not enjoy white raw onion on anything. I enjoyed the mayo amount on the Whopper, as well. Though not as complex a flavor as the Big Mac sauce, it complemented the smoky beef nicely and coated the mouth in a not unpleasant way. I had to wipe with a napkin more with the Whopper for sure. The bun was soft and did fall apart on the edges, unable to hold up the massive burger.
While the Double Mac had a nicer meat-to-bun ratio than a normal Big Mac, the bun killed it for me. It was spongy and firm, and while it made eating the burger neater, I preferred the soft texture of the Whopper bun. Also, the double meat on the Whopper was deliciously smoky, a better flavor than the smaller patties on the Big Mac. Add on the tomato slices and the Whopper was a clear winner for me.
Will I ever order a Big Mac again? Absolutely, but probably not a double. These sandwiches are, at their core, different burgers with different flavor profiles. They both have the same goal of making money though, and I guess this time, that goal was achieved.
