What to do to get your grill ready for summer

There are die-hard grillers who don't see why a little cold or sleet should stand between them and a juicy grilled steak. The rest of us in colder climes throw a cover over our grills for the winter and wheel them into a garage or storage spot, wheeling them out months later as the mercury climbs back up.

None of us, however, can assume that last year's grill is ready to roll as soon as we fire it up.

What to do to get your grill ready for service again:

A thorough once over

Look for signs of rust or cracks in the metal or grill lines. It's also possible that little critters may have found their way into the grill, and need removing. Get the least squeamish person in the family to do that.

Wipe down the outside

Amanda Haas, a cookbook author who works with Traeger Grills, says: "Lots of grills are covered in grease, dust, and pollen when you lift that cover after a long winter of hibernation, so give the outside a thorough scrub down. Keeping it clean will extend the life of the grill and help prevent accidents due to sticky or greasy surfaces."

You probably can get away with warm soapy water, but there are also products for cleaning specific kinds of grills.

Don't forget the inside of the lid

Whether you use gas or another type of grill, the inside of the lid will likely have buildup from the previous year. Not only does it look gross, it also can be a fire hazard. Use a strong brush, possibly the same kind you use to clean the grill grates, or maybe a nylon brush, depending on the grill material. Personally, I don't care about scratches inside the lid of my grill -- I'm just happy when it's clean.

A paint scraper is also handy for cleaning out built-up gunk.

Clean the inside

Do all of the following with the gas off, if applicable.

Clean the "flame tamers," right over the gas burners underneath the metal grilling grates. A skewer, toothpick or paper clip are good for making sure all the little holes in the burners are open and unclogged. There are also tiny wire brushes made for this purpose. Later, when you test the grill, peek to see if any holes are still clogged. Then, once the gas is off again, give those openings an extra go-over.

Empty the grill of all ash and debris from the previous year (remove the grate to do this).

Make sure that grease pan is empty! Ideally, you would have emptied it at the end of last season, but in case you forgot, this is a big one, as grease fires are a hazard. Check this about once a week if you grill regularly.