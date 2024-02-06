All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 15, 2019

WeWork to close its New York 'WeGrow' school

NEW YORK -- WeWork will close the school it opened last year in New York with the lofty goal of promoting "conscious entrepreneurship" as the office-sharing company retrenches following its botched attempt to sell its stock on Wall Street. The WeGrow elementary and preschool in Manhattan will close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, the company said Friday...

By ALEXANDRA OLSON ~ Associated Press
A WeWork sign is seen on a building in New York on Sept. 30, 2019. WeWork says it will close its elementary school in New York next year, as the office-sharing company grapples with a cash crunch following its botched attempt to sell its stock on Wall Street. The company said Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 it will close the 'WeGrow' school in Manhattan at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
A WeWork sign is seen on a building in New York on Sept. 30, 2019. WeWork says it will close its elementary school in New York next year, as the office-sharing company grapples with a cash crunch following its botched attempt to sell its stock on Wall Street. The company said Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 it will close the 'WeGrow' school in Manhattan at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press file

NEW YORK -- WeWork will close the school it opened last year in New York with the lofty goal of promoting "conscious entrepreneurship" as the office-sharing company retrenches following its botched attempt to sell its stock on Wall Street.

The WeGrow elementary and preschool in Manhattan will close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, the company said Friday.

It's WeWork's first publicly announced cost-cutting step since it scrapped plans last month for an initial public offering of stock. The company abandoned the IPO after it generated tepid interest from investors worried about WeWork's massive losses and corporate governance problems.

The stock-sale debacle posed an urgent funding problem for WeWork. It had hoped to raise $3 billion in the IPO, which would have unlocked $6 billion in financing raised by a group of banks to fund its aggressive growth strategy.

WeWork said the closure of the WeGrow school is part of its efforts to focus on its core office space leasing business, raising the possibility it could shed more side businesses. Those include a fitness company called Rise by We, the co-living rental company WeLive and several tech acquisitions, including social media network Meetup.

WeWork is also in talks with long-time financial backers about new financing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The New York company is burning through about $2.8 billion each year, according to an estimate by Sanford C. Bernstein analysts. At that rate, Bernstein projects WeWork could run out of cash to maintain its current plans by mid-next year. Bernstein estimates WeWork needs at least at least $6 billion in funding.

As the end of June, WeWork was sitting on $2.5 billion in cash. It has $1.5 billion coming next year under an earlier deal struck with SoftBank, a Japanese investment firm.

The company's revenue has more than doubled annually over the last few years, reaching $1.8 billion in 2018, mostly through lease acquisitions. But its losses have mounted almost as quickly, reaching $1.6 billion last year.

WeWork was founded in 2010 and makes money by leasing buildings and dividing them into office spaces to sublet to members. It has locations in 111 cities worldwide and had planned to launch in 169 addition cities, plans that will likely now be pared down.

WeGrow is a for-profit private school for elementary school-aged children and preschoolers starting at age 2. It had been run by Rebekah Neumann, wife of WeWork's co-founder Adam Neumann who last month stepped down as the company's CEO.

The school was part of the communal ethos the Neumanns had promoted as the guiding principle of their company. The program includes yoga, meditation, trips to a Staten Island farm and mentorships with WeWork's members.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy