Vitality Market, a balm for the body, mind and spirit

Once again, writing this article every two weeks has led me to a place I would have never found of my own volition. Following a tip from my friend, I visited Vitality Market at 117 W. Main St. in Jackson.

Disclaimer time: The food I am about to talk about at Vitality Market is a small but vital part of this multifaceted store. Keep in mind that the menu is limited-quantity and handmade. When it comes to the daily specials available, the menu is variable, and you can view it most easily on Vitality Market's social media pages. Lunch is served starting at noon, and quantities are limited. If a particular food item sells out, that's it for the day. Call in the morning to reserve your food for sure, so possible extras can be prepared. Don't use social media for reservations. End disclaimer.

On Friday afternoon, well past lunch, close to 4 o'clock, my husband and I walked through the empty and closed rides and food trucks parked on Main Street for Homecomers. I was too early for those particular festivities, and that's not what I was after anyway. But it was fun walking through downtown, no other people around, the ground still clean and not yet littered with the inevitable festival trash. The whole street was clean, pristine, holding its breath and waiting to come alive.

I found Vitality Market tucked in among the quiet and blocked Main Street, and upon walking through the door, I felt a quiet and comforting stir of life. The shop smelled amazing, some sort of vaporizing smell filling the air. The front of the store had older boxes of puzzles, so of course I had to check those out. I looked over the smoothie menu behind the register. Jewelry, books, soaps and oils, there was so much to look at. In the back, I found a freezer full of grass-fed beef available for purchase, and next to that in a refrigerator were the salads I had seen online. The Greek salad in particular tickled my fancy, but that's still not what I was after. After all, it was Friday, and I wanted to try the hand pies. I didn't know how lucky I was to find some still available at that time of day.

Resa Armstrong, manager of Vitality Market, was behind the register, and I asked her about them. Today was Chicken Curry hand pies, and I honestly couldn't have been happier. Take a traditional thing (such as a soft, buttery pie crust), fill it full of "exotic" (at least to me) flavors, and I was going to be in heaven.