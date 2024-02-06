All sections
FoodSeptember 28, 2023

Vegetarian on the run

I was humbled by a reader of Ask a Foodie this week, and it sent me down a rabbit hole. At my day job, one of my regular customers, also a friend, had just realized that I wrote in the paper.

Rebecca LaClair avatar
Rebecca LaClair
Taco Bell's black bean options are just as yummy as the beef variants.
Taco Bell's black bean options are just as yummy as the beef variants.

I was humbled by a reader of Ask a Foodie this week, and it sent me down a rabbit hole. At my day job, one of my regular customers, also a friend, had just realized that I wrote in the paper. "Yes, yes, that's me, did you like last week's column, etc., etc.," is usually how this conversation goes, and that is certainly how it started. But then she hit me with something that went like this: "My husband and I are vegetarians. Have you had anything good lately that we could have?" I pressed my lips together, tilted my head and let my eyes lose focus somewhere over her shoulder as I riffled through the Rolodex in my brain. I mean, it's not like someone hasn't asked me for a recommendation before. I could do this. I could. Then my grasping mental fingers grabbed hold of something.

"It's a chain, so don't be disappointed," I told her, but she reassured me that they were usually in a hurry and went for faster food options. After I told her my pick, I asked her where they went for vegetarian on the run, and then I stole her recommendations and decided to write about all of them. There are some surprises here, so don't look away, even if you're a meat lover. Here we go.

Taco Bell. No, no, wait! Keep reading! My friend's favorites from here were the Black Bean Chalupa Supreme and the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme. A chalupa at Taco Bell can be hit or miss depending on if the shell is warm, soft inside and fresh, and this time it wasn't, so I can't give the Black Bean Chalupa a fair shake. But that Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme was everything I could have wanted from Taco Bell. A huge flour tortilla wrapped around a crunchy corn tortilla, layered with black beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream, this hit all of the Taco Bell notes. I didn't even really notice the switch in the protein, which either says something about the deliciousness of the black beans, or it may say something about the quality of the beef normally ordered. Whichever way, I would and will order this again when I'm craving Taco Bell (which does happen, albeit rarely; don't judge).

Culver's Harvest Veggie Burger was huge, filling and picture perfect.
Culver's Harvest Veggie Burger was huge, filling and picture perfect.
Culver's Harvest Veggie Burger was huge, filling and picture perfect.
Culver's Harvest Veggie Burger was huge, filling and picture perfect.
Next up was the Harvest Veggie Burger from Culver's. Now, if you've been to Culver's, you know how good the toasted crisp bun is, and you get one of these with the Veggie Burger. But unlike other mock-meat burgers, this one did not try to be meat. There were noticeable pieces of corn and carrot in the patty, which was pan-fried crispy on the outside. For two days, I've been trying to think of a way to explain the consistency, and the best I can come with is that the patty was kind of like a crab cake. Crispy outside, a little mushy and smooth inside, except for the bits of veggies and little pockets of cheese. It was served with lettuce, tomato, onions that I opted out of, ketchu, and mayo. It was huge, filling, and I liked it.

The Green Goddess Caprese Melt from Panera Bread is pure flavor on a baguette.
The Green Goddess Caprese Melt from Panera Bread is pure flavor on a baguette.
The Green Goddess Caprese Melt from Panera Bread is pure flavor on a baguette.
The Green Goddess Caprese Melt from Panera Bread is pure flavor on a baguette.

And finally, the one recommendation that I was able to give my friend, the Green Goddess Caprese Melt from Panera Bread. This sandwich is a powerhouse of flavor, starting with the toasted crunchy and chewy French baguette it rests on. This sandwich is not for the weak of jaw, but it's worth it. Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, little bites of red Peppadew peppers with just the tiniest hint of spice, basil and peppery bright arugula. The toppings are dressed with garlic aioli and an avocado-based green dressing. It is impressive and was my go-to order at Panera before I had even talked to my friend. I got it with an apple on the side and felt pretty good about my order. Is it low-cal? Not if you eat the whole thing, but still, nothing is going to rain on my parade. If you want to try it with a bit more protein, it is available with chicken. I like it without.

Are these foods healthier choices? I'm not opening that can of worms, but the calorie count of these particular items is about the same as their meat counterparts. It is a lifestyle choice for some. And, in the case of the Green Goddess Caprese Melt in particular, the only lifestyle choice I'm following is to eat delicious food.

