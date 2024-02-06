I was humbled by a reader of Ask a Foodie this week, and it sent me down a rabbit hole. At my day job, one of my regular customers, also a friend, had just realized that I wrote in the paper. "Yes, yes, that's me, did you like last week's column, etc., etc.," is usually how this conversation goes, and that is certainly how it started. But then she hit me with something that went like this: "My husband and I are vegetarians. Have you had anything good lately that we could have?" I pressed my lips together, tilted my head and let my eyes lose focus somewhere over her shoulder as I riffled through the Rolodex in my brain. I mean, it's not like someone hasn't asked me for a recommendation before. I could do this. I could. Then my grasping mental fingers grabbed hold of something.

"It's a chain, so don't be disappointed," I told her, but she reassured me that they were usually in a hurry and went for faster food options. After I told her my pick, I asked her where they went for vegetarian on the run, and then I stole her recommendations and decided to write about all of them. There are some surprises here, so don't look away, even if you're a meat lover. Here we go.

Taco Bell. No, no, wait! Keep reading! My friend's favorites from here were the Black Bean Chalupa Supreme and the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme. A chalupa at Taco Bell can be hit or miss depending on if the shell is warm, soft inside and fresh, and this time it wasn't, so I can't give the Black Bean Chalupa a fair shake. But that Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme was everything I could have wanted from Taco Bell. A huge flour tortilla wrapped around a crunchy corn tortilla, layered with black beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream, this hit all of the Taco Bell notes. I didn't even really notice the switch in the protein, which either says something about the deliciousness of the black beans, or it may say something about the quality of the beef normally ordered. Whichever way, I would and will order this again when I'm craving Taco Bell (which does happen, albeit rarely; don't judge).

Culver's Harvest Veggie Burger was huge, filling and picture perfect. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair