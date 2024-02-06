Vegetables are a way of life

By Rennie Phillips

It is kind of amazing how many fast food restaurants there are today. It seems like there is one on about every corner in big and small cities alike. One is running a special on single- and double- and triple-patty burgers.

What I'm afraid of is our younger generation is growing up without any ties to the garden and the soil. Burgers and fries just lack something. But adding veggies to our meals doesn't mean we throw out taste for health.

Gardening and eating veggies has been a part of my life since I was a baby. Mom and Dad always had a garden. Dad would plow a spot east of the house and plant potatoes out there.

He would plow a furrow with a C International, and we'd plant potatoes down that furrow.

We'd shove the potato pieces in the dirt about 4 inches down and every 16 inches or so. Then Dad would plow two more furrows before we'd plant another row of potatoes. We would keep doing this 'til we had planted a spot about 80 feet wide by about 250 feet long.

Then west of the house, Dad would plow a spot about 100 feet wide by 150 feet long.

It was out here he planted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans and all the rest. So, during the summer, we ate tomatoes and cucumbers and green beans and so on.

Mom was a good cook, so we ate pretty good.

We also grew peas, but we ate those right out in the garden.

Along the north edge of this garden, there were some gooseberries and rhubarb, I believe. There might have been currants. Along the east edge of the garden, there were plums and grapes.

For breakfast, we always had eggs and some pork of some kind. But for dinner and supper we had meat, potatoes and vegetables.

When Marge and I got married and lived southwest of Arthur, we had a small garden.

We probably didn't raise a lot, but we gave it a try. And then when we moved to Oklahoma and then Kentucky we had gardens both places. When we moved to Missouri, we put out a garden every summer.

Eating vegetables for Marge and me and our family is normal.