UK Scrabble group bans star player for breaking tile rule

LONDON -- The Association of British Scrabble players banned one of its star players for three years after an independent investigation concluded he had broken rules in the popular word game.

Allan Simmons has written books on Scrabble and contributed game coverage to The Times newspaper, which first reported his ban from competition. The newspaper said it no longer will use him as a contributor.

A committee member for the association, Elie Dangoor, said three witnesses saw Simmons put a hand with freshly drawn letter tiles back into a bag to draw more tiles -- contrary to the rules.

"The natural conclusion had been that he had been cheating," Dangoor said.

There were four instances dating to 2016, and the committee conducted an independent probe which concluded a few weeks ago. The matter came to public attention recently and was discussed during the World English Language Scrabble Players Association event that ended Sunday.