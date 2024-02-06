UK power cut disrupts traffic during rush hour

LONDON -- A power cut disrupted rail travel and snarled rush-hour traffic across large chunks of Britain, including London, on Friday, leaving passengers stuck on trains or unable to get home for the weekend.

Power supplier National Grid said two generators failed at the same time around 5 p.m., leading to a drop in the amount of electricity available on the network. It said the system was back to normal about 90 minutes later. It was unclear why the generators failed.

The government's Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement "the issue is now resolved and the system has returned to normal."

Electricity companies across the country said hundreds of thousands of customers were affected by the cut, including London's King's Cross station, a major hub for trains between the British capital and the north.