TV viewership climbing with people stuck at home by virus

NEW YORK -- A fixture on television, actress Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" is doing the same thing as millions of other people during the widespread coronavirus shutdown.

She's sitting at home, watching more television than she normally would.

In a world turned upside down by disease, TV viewership is growing. It's a rare bit of good news for an industry that has steadily shrunk, and its executives hope to seize an opportunity by anticipating what a stressed audience wants to see.

Bowen and her children binged on the NBC comedy, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

"I'd never seen it and it's super fun," she said. "I'm trying really hard to stay away from anything grim or reality-based right now. I don't want any heavy drama. Can't do it."

Television usage last week was up 8% over what it was in February, according to the Nielsen company. That may not seem like much, but this is the time of year when that statistic usually goes in the opposite direction: with Daylight Savings Time and moderating weather, more people spend time outside and away from the TV.

Not surprisingly, news programming is the biggest beneficiary.

In fact, if you're looking for breakout coronavirus TV stars, consider David Muir of ABC's "World News Tonight" or Lester Holt of NBC's "Nightly News." Both broadcasts had larger audiences last week than anything shown in the prime-time hours.

Twenty years ago the network evening news was considered on the brink of extinction. But more than 32 million people tuned into these broadcasts, along with the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," each night for a rundown of the day's top developments.

Other programs that reported, or talked, about the news hit milestones last week. CBS' "Sunday Morning" had its biggest audience last weekend since 1994, and "Face the Nation" since 1991. ABC's "The View" had its most-watched week since January 2019. Same for NBC's "Today" show.

The original TV star-turned-politician, President Donald Trump, is on cable television nearly every day with news conferences, and reached 4.4 million viewers for a Fox News town hall on Tuesday. The impact of that exposure will be seen in November.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also on cable nearly every day with coronavirus briefings, has a growing fan club.

"I've started laughing at his little jokes," wrote Rebecca Fishbein on Jezebel. "I catch myself touching my hair (not my face!) when he talks about an increase in testing capacity. I swooned when he told a reporter he had his own workout routine ... I think I have a crush???"

Anayo Michel, who owns a dance studio in Valley Stream, New York, credits her incessant watching of CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta for a decision to ask some of her instructors -- before most people realized how disruptive the outbreak would be -- to videotape classroom instruction.

"Sanjay for president!" Michel said.

CNN's daytime viewership last week was up 132% over the same week last year. Fox News Channel (77%) and MSNBC (38%) were also up, Nielsen said.

You can only take so many medical updates, however. Bernadette Scully, who's retired, said her husband drives her nuts by keeping Fox News on all day at the cottage in Cranberry Lake, New Jersey, where they are self-quarantining.

"It makes me stressed because you hear it all the time," she said. "My husband says, 'don't listen to it.' But you can't not listen to it."

The news is seeping into prime time entertainment in an unexpected way. Broadcast networks see their 8 p.m. shows doing well in part, they suspect, because many are being shown after expanded local news. Fox's "Last Man Standing" last week, for example, was up 50% in live viewing, Nielsen said.