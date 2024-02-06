All sections
FeaturesSeptember 11, 2021

Tunes at Twilight: Back for 2021

Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight returned this season after the pandemic caused both spring and fall sessions to be canceled last year. The free, outdoor concert series that has been around for almost 20 years went on again. Both 2021 sessions were held at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. ...

Sarah Yenesel
The audience watches as Anne McCue performs during Tunes at Twilight at the River Campus Friday Aug. 6, 2021.
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight returned this season after the pandemic caused both spring and fall sessions to be canceled last year. The free, outdoor concert series that has been around for almost 20 years went on again.

Both 2021 sessions were held at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Instead of the usual spot near the former courthouse, hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs near the riverfront with close views of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Various artists, from Cape Girardeau and beyond, entertained audiences of all ages as their music echoed through the park.

Now that it's over, here is a look back at a few performances from the season.

Community
