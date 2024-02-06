Trying some new and some familiar recipes

While it is so hot outside, I enjoy some extra time inside looking at cookbooks and recipe sites that I enjoy following. I always find new recipes to try and also come across some old familiar recipes I haven't made in a long time. It is fun to recall serving recipes from years ago and make them again.

Today is a combination of new recipes I will be trying and a few I am revisiting again. Enjoy!

Classic Shrimp And Macaroni Salad

A macaroni salad made with shrimp, celery and green onion, and dressed with a blend of seasoned mayonnaise and sour cream. Sliced grape tomatoes are tossed in just before serving.

For the Salad:

1/2 pound elbow macaroni

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups coarsely chopped cooked shrimp

1 rib celery, chopped

2 green onions, sliced

n 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

For the Dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon Creole mustard

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

1/4 teaspoon of Cajun seasoning (like Slap Ya Mama), optional

1/2 teaspoon of lemon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/3 cup pickle juice

Optional Add-ins: Chopped boiled eggs, chopped fresh green or red bell pepper, 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

Boil the pasta al dente 1 minute less than package directions. Drain, rinse and set aside to dry.

Transfer pasta to a serving dish or storage container and drizzle with oil. Add the chopped shrimp, celery and green onion. Squeeze lemon over pasta and toss.

Whisk together all of the dressing ingredients except pickle juice and fold into pasta. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Just before serving, let rest at room temperature for 20 minutes, stir in pickle juice and tomato.

Note: We use highly seasoned shrimp leftover from a boil when making this. If using frozen, already cooked, unseasoned shrimp, you will need to taste and make adjustments in the seasonings. May also substitute fresh tomatoes and when out of season and not at their best, you may substitute a (15-ounce) well-drained can of diced tomatoes or Rotel tomatoes with green chilies in place of fresh tomatoes. Substitute Comeback Sauce for the dressing for a kick.

Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2009/07/shrimp-and-macaroni-salad.html?fbclid=IwAR1_OWOEe-RIRaGAc5BYW54o3L5R3WRLN-6wHU-kCD4VtcPbYESQbUmrjDE

Homemade Tomato Juice

This Homemade Tomato Juice tastes similar to V8 but is so much better! Serve as a refreshing drink, an ingredient in recipes, or as a soup base!

23 pounds tomatoes, 3 1/4 pounds per quart or 23 pounds per canner load of 7 quarts

Water, approximately 1/4 cup to 1 cup

Per Quart of Juice:

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon onion salt

1/4 teaspoon celery salt

Wash, core and remove blemishes from tomatoes. Cut into small sections.

In a large stock pot, add tomatoes and very little water (at most 1 cup). Bring to a boil.

Put through colander to remove seeds and skin (see above notes for tips). Discard seeds and skin.

Return juice to the stock pot and bring to a boil again, adding salt, onion salt, and celery salt according to how many quarts of juice you have yielded.

If canning, pour 2 tablespoons lemon juice into sterilized quart-sized jars. Add tomato juice leaving about 1/2-inch air space at the top.

Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/homemade-tomato-juice/?fbclid=IwAR2kEkQ_ZFgVYzqZqt0SqFF42bhD4E9ymcKLKB6KXQsdNoSnfSoLpOxLgF8#wprm-recipe-container-20180

BLT Dip

Your favorite sandwich... in dip form! This BLT Dip is an easy, delicious party favorite that's made with just a handful of simple ingredients.

1 pound bacon

1 1/2 cups diced tomato

1 1/2 cups chopped lettuce

1 cup sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon dry ranch dressing mix

1 teaspoon minced chives (optional)

Cook the bacon in the oven or a skillet until crispy. Cool and chop.

While the bacon is cooking, chop the veggies to desired size and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing mix. Using a spoon or hand mixer, mix until smooth. Add the veggies and bacon to the creamy mixture. Stir gently, then garnish with fresh chives as desired.

Serve with crostini, chips, crackers or any of your favorite dippers.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blt-dip/?fbclid=IwAR1sBhuIJB8m8-91-KHDmegyirF6YJQsrHMfzhY-SWaTY1Efo9q944SWHkQ

Shrimp Scampi

This easy Shrimp Scampi recipe is ready in under 30 minutes! Tossed with a garlic butter scampi sauce made with white wine and lemon.

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons salted butter, divided

1 tablespoon minced garlic, about 3 cloves

1/2 cup white wine or vegetable/chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound shrimp peeled and deveined (21/25 count)

3/4 pound linguine, plus reserved pasta water

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1/2 lemon, juiced

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add in minced garlic and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add in wine and simmer until it has reduced by half.

Sprinkle shrimp with salt and pepper. Add to pan and cook until they are opaque and pink on both sides. Should be about 90 seconds per side.

Add in hot pasta and toss to coat, adding in reserved pasta water as needed to create a sauce. Toss with parsley and add in lemon juice to taste. Serve hot.

Source: www.laurenslatest.com/shrimp-scampi/?fbclid=IwAR38JvbubtZphOOvXppAMCsEaGb7v8FraAMnGpLK9XWl7akeSaat7_8Rms0

Sweet Asian Slaw with Apple and Corn

3 cups green cabbage

2 cups red cabbage

2 Granny Smith apples, grated

2 carrots, grated or thinly sliced

3 to 5 green onions, chopped

2 cobs corn, cooked and cut off the cob

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 lime, juiced

2 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted

salt and black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated (optional)

Mix the cabbages, apple, carrots, green onion, and corn gently together.

In a small dish combine the soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and fresh lime. Mix well; add the toasted sesame seeds and fresh ginger (optional).

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/sweet-asian-slaw-apple-corn/?fbclid=IwAR1RWY4AfGhXfRl40Uu54ards1OUTfmnJ6-H25UgEx0MZIBflqs26cWgx1Q

Crispy Baked Salmon

This Crispy Baked Salmon is super easy and can be on your table in less than 30 minutes. Topped with an easy homemade tartar sauce, this salmon can't be beat.

Tartar Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickles

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon capers, drained and finely chopped

Fish:

4 salmon filets (4-6 ounces each)

Salt and pepper

2 egg whites

3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

Make the tartar sauce: In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Make the fish: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place a cooling rack on a baking sheet and spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Rinse the fish and pat it dry. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

Place the egg whites in a shallow dish and lightly whisk. Place the breadcrumbs, parsley and Old Bay seasoning in a second shallow dish and stir to combine.

Dip the fish into the egg whites, then in the breadcrumbs, pressing the crumbs into the fish as needed. Transfer to the cooling rack.

Place the fish in the preheated oven, then reduce the heat to 375 degrees. Bake until the fish flakes easily, about 10 minutes.

Serve the fish with the tartar sauce.

Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/crispy-salmon-with-tartar-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR2gldbytRMHMk601T8HCWl8e-wzUn61gGFU0gmaQJh7wMfKSMoOUK7yFww#tasty-recipes-27937

Classic Arnold Palmer Iced Tea Golfing legend

Arnold Palmer loved to drink iced tea mixed with lemonade over ice in a tall glass — and in a thermos on the golf course. Make his signature drink, known as a "Half and Half," with strong, flavorful iced tea and tart, sweet lemon for the perfect refresher on a hot day.

1 large lemon

4 1/2 cups cold water, divided

1/2 cup sugar

2 Family Size Iced Tea bags or Cold Brew Iced Tea bags

1 quart store-bought lemonade

Lemon wedges for garnish, if desired

Using a vegetable peeler remove the zest from the lemon in long strips. Reserve the remaining lemon for another use.

Prepare lemon syrup: Add the lemon zest, 1/2 cup water and sugar to a small saucepot. Stir. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 90 seconds. Set aside to steep for 20 minutes. Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the solids from the liquid, pressing on the solids with the back of a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard solids. Place syrup in refrigerator to cool.

In a pitcher, steep 2 tea bags in 2 cups boiling water for 10 minutes. (Alternatively, steep 2 bags of Cold Brew Iced Tea in 2 cups cold water for 10 minutes.) Remove and discard tea bags. Add the 2 remaining cups water.

Combine the tea, the lemonade, and the chilled syrup to taste, 1/4 to 1/2 cup. Garnish with lemon wedges. Chill and serve over ice.

Source: www.luzianne.com/recipes/half-half/?fbclid=IwAR2zrp5nOADYa8COqTTsU2Jvf_wV6Z33gdVfGyjsbJeEohns0jFKDk6nxMc

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

These stuffed mushrooms are a piece of food heaven with a perfect combination of cream cheese, herbs, claw or lump crab meat, and grated Parmesan cheese.

16 ounces medium portobello mushrooms

Save mushroom stems

1 tablespoon olive oil to cook veggies

Filling:

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

Diced mushrooms stems

2 garlic cloves

4 ounces claw or lump crab meat

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 egg

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon minced chives

Salt

Black pepper

Topping: