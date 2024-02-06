Trying some new and some familiar recipes

While it is so hot outside, I enjoy some extra time inside looking at cookbooks and recipe sites that I enjoy following. I always find new recipes to try and also come across some old familiar recipes I haven't made in a long time. It is fun to recall serving recipes from years ago and make them again.
Today is a combination of new recipes I will be trying and a few I am revisiting again. Enjoy!
A macaroni salad made with shrimp, celery and green onion, and dressed with a blend of seasoned mayonnaise and sour cream. Sliced grape tomatoes are tossed in just before serving.
For the Salad:
For the Dressing:
Optional Add-ins: Chopped boiled eggs, chopped fresh green or red bell pepper, 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
Boil the pasta al dente 1 minute less than package directions. Drain, rinse and set aside to dry.
Transfer pasta to a serving dish or storage container and drizzle with oil. Add the chopped shrimp, celery and green onion. Squeeze lemon over pasta and toss.
Whisk together all of the dressing ingredients except pickle juice and fold into pasta. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.
Just before serving, let rest at room temperature for 20 minutes, stir in pickle juice and tomato.
Note: We use highly seasoned shrimp leftover from a boil when making this. If using frozen, already cooked, unseasoned shrimp, you will need to taste and make adjustments in the seasonings. May also substitute fresh tomatoes and when out of season and not at their best, you may substitute a (15-ounce) well-drained can of diced tomatoes or Rotel tomatoes with green chilies in place of fresh tomatoes. Substitute Comeback Sauce for the dressing for a kick.
Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2009/07/shrimp-and-macaroni-salad.html?fbclid=IwAR1_OWOEe-RIRaGAc5BYW54o3L5R3WRLN-6wHU-kCD4VtcPbYESQbUmrjDE
This Homemade Tomato Juice tastes similar to V8 but is so much better! Serve as a refreshing drink, an ingredient in recipes, or as a soup base!
Wash, core and remove blemishes from tomatoes. Cut into small sections.
In a large stock pot, add tomatoes and very little water (at most 1 cup). Bring to a boil.
Put through colander to remove seeds and skin (see above notes for tips). Discard seeds and skin.
Return juice to the stock pot and bring to a boil again, adding salt, onion salt, and celery salt according to how many quarts of juice you have yielded.
If canning, pour 2 tablespoons lemon juice into sterilized quart-sized jars. Add tomato juice leaving about 1/2-inch air space at the top.
Discard seeds, and skin.
Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/homemade-tomato-juice/?fbclid=IwAR2kEkQ_ZFgVYzqZqt0SqFF42bhD4E9ymcKLKB6KXQsdNoSnfSoLpOxLgF8#wprm-recipe-container-20180
Your favorite sandwich... in dip form! This BLT Dip is an easy, delicious party favorite that's made with just a handful of simple ingredients.
Cook the bacon in the oven or a skillet until crispy. Cool and chop.
While the bacon is cooking, chop the veggies to desired size and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing mix. Using a spoon or hand mixer, mix until smooth. Add the veggies and bacon to the creamy mixture. Stir gently, then garnish with fresh chives as desired.
Serve with crostini, chips, crackers or any of your favorite dippers.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blt-dip/?fbclid=IwAR1sBhuIJB8m8-91-KHDmegyirF6YJQsrHMfzhY-SWaTY1Efo9q944SWHkQ
This easy Shrimp Scampi recipe is ready in under 30 minutes! Tossed with a garlic butter scampi sauce made with white wine and lemon.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add in minced garlic and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add in wine and simmer until it has reduced by half.
Sprinkle shrimp with salt and pepper. Add to pan and cook until they are opaque and pink on both sides. Should be about 90 seconds per side.
Add in hot pasta and toss to coat, adding in reserved pasta water as needed to create a sauce. Toss with parsley and add in lemon juice to taste. Serve hot.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/shrimp-scampi/?fbclid=IwAR38JvbubtZphOOvXppAMCsEaGb7v8FraAMnGpLK9XWl7akeSaat7_8Rms0
Mix the cabbages, apple, carrots, green onion, and corn gently together.
In a small dish combine the soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and fresh lime. Mix well; add the toasted sesame seeds and fresh ginger (optional).
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/sweet-asian-slaw-apple-corn/?fbclid=IwAR1RWY4AfGhXfRl40Uu54ards1OUTfmnJ6-H25UgEx0MZIBflqs26cWgx1Q
This Crispy Baked Salmon is super easy and can be on your table in less than 30 minutes. Topped with an easy homemade tartar sauce, this salmon can't be beat.
Fish:
Make the tartar sauce: In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
Make the fish: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place a cooling rack on a baking sheet and spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
Rinse the fish and pat it dry. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
Place the egg whites in a shallow dish and lightly whisk. Place the breadcrumbs, parsley and Old Bay seasoning in a second shallow dish and stir to combine.
Dip the fish into the egg whites, then in the breadcrumbs, pressing the crumbs into the fish as needed. Transfer to the cooling rack.
Place the fish in the preheated oven, then reduce the heat to 375 degrees. Bake until the fish flakes easily, about 10 minutes.
Serve the fish with the tartar sauce.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/crispy-salmon-with-tartar-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR2gldbytRMHMk601T8HCWl8e-wzUn61gGFU0gmaQJh7wMfKSMoOUK7yFww#tasty-recipes-27937
Arnold Palmer loved to drink iced tea mixed with lemonade over ice in a tall glass — and in a thermos on the golf course. Make his signature drink, known as a "Half and Half," with strong, flavorful iced tea and tart, sweet lemon for the perfect refresher on a hot day.
Using a vegetable peeler remove the zest from the lemon in long strips. Reserve the remaining lemon for another use.
Prepare lemon syrup: Add the lemon zest, 1/2 cup water and sugar to a small saucepot. Stir. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 90 seconds. Set aside to steep for 20 minutes. Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the solids from the liquid, pressing on the solids with the back of a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard solids. Place syrup in refrigerator to cool.
In a pitcher, steep 2 tea bags in 2 cups boiling water for 10 minutes. (Alternatively, steep 2 bags of Cold Brew Iced Tea in 2 cups cold water for 10 minutes.) Remove and discard tea bags. Add the 2 remaining cups water.
Combine the tea, the lemonade, and the chilled syrup to taste, 1/4 to 1/2 cup. Garnish with lemon wedges. Chill and serve over ice.
Source: www.luzianne.com/recipes/half-half/?fbclid=IwAR2zrp5nOADYa8COqTTsU2Jvf_wV6Z33gdVfGyjsbJeEohns0jFKDk6nxMc
These stuffed mushrooms are a piece of food heaven with a perfect combination of cream cheese, herbs, claw or lump crab meat, and grated Parmesan cheese.
Filling:
Topping:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish.
Rinse whole mushrooms under cold water and pat them dry with a paper towel. Carefully pop off the mushrooms stems, right where it connects to the cap.
Preheat a saute pan and 1 tablespoon of olive oil on medium high heat. Saute diced mushroom stems and diced onion until starting to caramelize. Press garlic into the onion/mushroom mixture and saute just until fragrant. Add cooked veggies into a mixing bowl.
Sift through the crab meat thoroughly with your fingers to make sure there are no pieces of shells accidentally left behind and add crab meat to the mixing bowl.
Add all remaining ingredients for the filling to the mixing bowl and mix very well until all combined.
Set mushroom caps in a slightly greased baking dish, cup up. Generously fill each cap with stuffing mixture, pressing down lightly with your finger to fit a little bit more.
Sprinkle with some grated Parmesan cheese over the top of stuffed mushrooms.
Bake stuffed mushrooms for about 20 minutes (about 25 for larger mushrooms).
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/crab-stuffed-mushrooms/?fbclid=IwAR121Uvqp9ULe-Fsp95eXV91ykoGxFrmsG2liAwQ0XmBGp836vP4KhgnEcM
Buttery Broiled Shrimp can be made in just minutes and will disappear even faster. Coated in herbs and spices, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and butter, these broiled shrimp work as a party appetizer or main dish.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange shrimp in a single layer on a baking sheet.
In a small bowl, combine paprika, Italian seasoning, Creole seasoning, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle spice mixture on shrimp.
Sprinkle Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice over shrimp.
Evenly scatter butter slivers over shrimp. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/buttery-broiled-shrimp/?fbclid=IwAR0zkzYpXbaI4Vh_0r6p1Hdokbqz_auSs2XjiZ8JrekxNLldgNjiYaaHWiQ
Whip up a 20-minute meal in-a-bowl with a refreshing recipe for Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad starring DIY dressing.
For the dressing:
For the pasta salad:
Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire, mayonnaise, minced garlic and anchovy paste until well combined. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese and 1/4 teaspoon pepper then set the dressing aside while you make the salad.
Make the pasta salad: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain the pasta and transfer it to a large serving bowl.
ut the Romaine hearts into 1-inch pieces then add them and your protein of choice to the bowl with the pasta.
Add the prepared dressing and toss to combine. Add the croutons (optional) and garnish with shards or shavings of Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.
Source: www.justataste.com/chicken-caesar-pasta-salad-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0S-rZBuKGzWlDwFgNesnBW7pH-aDnTzNw_Lc5VhUamOjC-W-B5SrhJRNQ
Place chicken in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish and slather with Ray's No Sugar Added Honey Mustard Flavored Dipping Sauce. Cover and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 2 hours or overnight.
Heat grill to medium-high. Grill chicken for 8 minutes on each side, or until chicken reaches 165 degrees. Brush occasionally with additional Ray's No Sugar Added Honey Mustard Flavored Dipping Sauce.
Add greens, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cherry tomatoes and cucumber in a serving bowl. Slice grilled chicken and add to the top of the salad and drizzle Ray's No Sugar Added Honey Mustard Flavored Dipping Sauce.
Source: www.raysnosugaradded.com/recipes/rays-honey-mustard-cobb-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0aBRdVgpwuurndTQlR1doNC2FvxDfPmbXG8RQ8BiPNjn0M3E5DW4R9CtM
This is always a hit at any party or backyard party. It's loaded with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Nacho Cheese Doritos for the perfect crunch.
Brown hamburger and drain off grease.
Mix it together with lettuce, dressing, tomatoes, onion and cheddar cheese in large bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Right before serving mix in Doritos.
Note: If you'd like to make this ahead of time simply layer the salad. First layer is the ground beef, then the tomatoes and onions form layer two. Sprinkle the lettuce on top of that and then the cheese. Leave off the Doritos until serving time. When it's time to serve mix in chips and dressing and then toss to combine.
Not a fan of Catalina dressing? Use Ranch, French or any other dressing you'd love.
If you are not going to enjoy this all at one time simply take out the amount you'd like, top with chips and dressing then store the rest of the salad in an airtight container in the fridge.
Iceberg is the classic lettuce used in this salad, but you can use romaine or mixed greens too.
Top with your favorite Taco toppings like diced avocado, fresh cilantro etc.
Optional add-ins: You can really make this however you'd like with the ingredients in your pantry. If you'd rather use chicken or turkey instead of beef it's a great substitution.
Trying making the protein with a packet of taco seasoning for an extra kick.
Other great additions are beans, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, green onions, black olives, peppers and more!
Try a different Dorito flavor and switch out Nacho Cheese for Taco, Spicy Doritos or Cool Ranch or whatever you'd like.
Source: www.julieseatsandtreats.com/taco-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1VsxEWITK6HNCQ2l7mKBSCMQaWL-m8KWunvPw3YMdMrFJrfT9n3DubANY
Add 30 minutes before chicken is ready to serve
Spray slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray. Place chicken evenly in bottom of cooker.
In a medium size bowl mix orange marmalade, BBQ sauce, soy sauce, vinegar and ginger, mix well. Pour over chicken and mix well, coating evenly. Cook on high 2 1/2 to 3 hours. See cooking time in tips below.
30 minutes before chicken is ready to serve, in a small bowl mix cornstarch and water, mixing well (no lumps), add to chicken and sauce in cooker, mix well. Cover and continue to cook for an additional 30 minutes.
Serve chicken and sauce over rice with a side of your favorite veggies (broccoli, green beans, sugar snaps, carrots). For added flavor, sprinkle top of chicken with sesame seeds. Note: Cooking times will vary depending on your slow cooker/crock pot. Adjust cooking times accordingly. Some slow cookers may take 3-4 hours on high and 4-6 hours on low. Chicken should reach a safe 165 degrees before serving.
Add the cornstarch mixture 30 minutes before chicken is ready to serve.
Fresh chicken breasts are best for this recipe verses frozen bags of chicken — fresh chicken produces less juice/liquid while cooking.
Sesame seeds sprinkled on top are a great addition.
Add some heat and extra flavor with a dash crushed red pepper.
I have only used Smucker's Sweet Marmalade and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and highly recommend using them for this recipe.
Source: www.sweetlittlebluebird.com/easy-slow-cooker-orange-chicken-delicious/?fbclid=IwAR0gbuHSof_VJb62GhLRFUhxjIwGRNMqAFP1fLnsF2P1UWWWA0nwhtvNb0g
How long has it been since you've made old fashioned monkey bread? This monkey bread recipe is one for the books! Simple biscuit dough rolled in cinnamon sugar, mixed with nuts and baked up hot and sticky with a simple cream and brown sugar sauce.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10-cup Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
Open cans of biscuits and cut each one into quarters. Place biscuit pieces into a large bowl or ziploc bag. Top with granulated sugar and cinnamon. Toss dough pieces with cinnamon sugar to coat evenly.
Sprinkle 1/4 cup nuts in the bottom of the Bundt pan. Top with half of the dough pieces. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup nuts and dough pieces.
In a large liquid measuring cup, whisk melted butter together with brown sugar, heavy cream and salt. A thick, grainy sauce should form. Pour sauce over dough pieces and spread evenly.
Bake uncovered for 30-40 minutes or until dough pieces are completely baked. Cool 5-10 minutes. Turn upside down onto serving platter and replace any dough pieces or nuts which may have stuck to the bottom of the pan. Serve warm.
Notes: Feel free to use walnuts or almonds in place of the pecans or omit all together.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/buttery-monkey-bread-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1BkixzFioZBB7X0lRiYCfZWcyadXc6iWKPUW5HRJqqmqhYDKF7L2xqJgg
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.