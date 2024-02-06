Try these fall and winter recipes

As I turned the calendar to November I just can't hardly believe it is already nearing the end of another year. As we are into the beginning of the month, my mind is already turning to Thanksgiving and what I might have on hand for our family meal together.
In thinking about having family home, maybe some guests dropping by or having a sweet treat on hand, I've included a wide variety of recipes that would be nice to use all fall and into the winter. Very few recipes are absolutely set in stone, so play with these and make them your own.
In a small mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in the ham, cheese and mustard. Spread in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate.
Toss the cracker crumbs in butter; sprinkle over cream cheese mixture.
Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until heated through.
Serve with rye crackers or crusty baguette slices .
This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc and it still turns out great.
Combine the potatoes, celery, onion, ham and water in a stockpot.
Bring to a boil, then cook over medium heat until potatoes are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Stir in the chicken bouillon, salt and pepper.
In a separate saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour with a fork, and cook, stirring constantly until thick, about 1 minute. Slowly stir in milk as not to allow lumps to form until all of the milk has been added. Continue stirring over medium-low heat until thick, 4 to 5 minutes.
Stir the milk mixture into the stockpot, and cook soup until heated through. Serve immediately.
Prepare and boil whole yams or sweet potatoes; drain. Let yams cool, then peel and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
Arrange slices, overlapping, in a buttered shallow casserole dish. Dot with butter, sprinkle lightly with salt, then sprinkle evenly with brown sugar. Drizzle with orange juice.
Bake, uncovered, in preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until bubbly and glazed. Makes 6 servings.
Tip: For boiling: Scrub well and do not peel. In a 3-quart pan, cook covered in 2 inches of water for 20 to 40 minutes, depending on size.
Variations 1: Add 1 cup (more if you like) mini marshmallows evenly over yam slices, before baking.
Variation 2: If you like your yams spicy, add 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice sprinkling over yam slices with the salt (you can also add marshmallows here too.)
Here is an easy, hearty meal to enjoy. It is versatile too as it can be a breakfast or a dinner.
Heat oven 400 degrees. Grease 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Toss diced potatoes on baking dish and bake 20-25 min until soft.
Meanwhile, saute sausage and onion over medium heat.
Place meat mixture in baking dish and add the cooked sweet potatoes, spinach, eggs, seasonings and mix well.
Bake 25-30 minutes until eggs are set in the middle. You can toss some feta cheese on top too.
This is a versatile dish. Toss some rinsed canned black beans on top too if you like.
For a bright salad with a vintage wintertime feel, this recipe stacks a layer of raspberry gelatin and cranberry sauce over pineapple and eggnog. Start planning your holiday menu now and keep this recipe handy.
In a large bowl, add boiling water to cranberry gelatin; stir 2 minutes to completely dissolve. Refrigerate 40-50 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Place cranberry sauce in a small bowl; stir to break up. Fold into gelatin mixture.
Pour into an 8-cup ring mold coated with cooking spray; refrigerate 15-20 minutes longer or until set but not firm.
Meanwhile, drain crushed pineapple well, reserving juice in a small saucepan. Sprinkle unflavored gelatin over pineapple juice; let stand 1 minute. Heat and stir over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved. Stir in eggnog and lime juice. Refrigerate 12-15 minutes or until slightly thickened. Fold pineapple into eggnog mixture. Carefully pour over gelatin in mold.
Refrigerate until firm. Unmold onto a platter.
Brussels sprouts are one food that picky eaters often resist. This recipe will change their mind. You can also add garlic and dried fruits.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Place Brussels sprouts in pan, cut side down; cook 4-5 minutes or until bottoms are browned.
Add cranberries and water; cook, covered, 1-2 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are crisp-tender. Stir in walnuts; cook and stir until water is evaporated. Stir in vinegar.
To save a little time on this sweet and savory beet salad, try using packaged salad greens in this original recipe. The simple dressing is easy to assemble.
Dressing:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut slits in beets; place on a baking sheet. Bake until tender, about 1 hour. When cool enough to handle, peel beets and cut into wedges. Divide greens among salad plates; top with beets, oranges, fennel and hazelnuts. Combine dressing ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid; shake well. Drizzle over salads.
Fry the bacon in a skillet, remove to drain and saute the onion for a minute or two to soften. Drain the onion and crumble the bacon, set aside.
In a bowl, mix together the flour and seasonings. Stir in the bacon, onion, scrambled eggs and most of the cheese (reserve a tad for tops of muffins). Whisk the milk, egg and butter and stir into the flour mixture, combine well.
Spray a 12 count muffin tin with cooking spray and fill each cup, topping with a little extra cheese.
Bake in a 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Serve warm or freeze and use as needed.
This delight fall salad is filled with tender couscous with flavors elevated up by the bright flavors of oranges, cranberries, basil and a touch of fennel.
Vinaigrette:
Prepare couscous according to package directions. Fluff with a fork; cool. In a bowl, combine couscous and the next nine ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients until blended. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Garnish with additional chopped basil and reserved fennel fronds.
For The Crust:
For The Filling:
For The Topping:
Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.
Blend the vanilla wafers in a food processor until finely ground; add in the melted butter and blend until well combined. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.
In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar until combined and fluffy; add in the whipped topping and flaked coconut and continue to mix until combined.
Spread evenly over the vanilla wafer layer.
Wipe out the bowl and pour in the pudding powder and milk. Whisk vigorously for 2 minutes until thickened and set. Pour mixture over cream cheese layer. Sprinkle toasted coconut flakes over the top. Refrigerate until completely chilled and set, about 4 hours. Slice and serve.
Cookie Dough Layer:
Brownie Layer:
Melt chocolate chips and cool slightly; set aside. Cream butter and sugar; add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Stir in melted chocolate. Combine flour and baking soda; add to batter; stir in nuts. Spread in greased 13 x 9- inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 16 to 22 minutes or until toothpick inserted near centre comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.
Cookie Dough Layer:
Cream butter and sugars. Beat in milk and vanilla. Gradually add flour. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by tablespoonfuls over cooled brownies; carefully spread over top. Store in refrigerator.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
