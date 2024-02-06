Try these fall and winter recipes

As I turned the calendar to November I just can't hardly believe it is already nearing the end of another year. As we are into the beginning of the month, my mind is already turning to Thanksgiving and what I might have on hand for our family meal together.

In thinking about having family home, maybe some guests dropping by or having a sweet treat on hand, I've included a wide variety of recipes that would be nice to use all fall and into the winter. Very few recipes are absolutely set in stone, so play with these and make them your own.

Ham and Swiss Dip

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup real mayonnaise

1-1/2 cup fully cooked ham, finely chopped

1 cup (4 ounces) Swiss cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

3/4 cup rye cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons melted butter

Rye crackers

In a small mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in the ham, cheese and mustard. Spread in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate.

Toss the cracker crumbs in butter; sprinkle over cream cheese mixture.

Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until heated through.

Serve with rye crackers or crusty baguette slices .

Ham and Potato Soup

This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc and it still turns out great.

3-1/2 cups peeled and diced potatoes

1/3 cup diced celery

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

3/4 cup diced cooked ham

3-1/4 cups water

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste due to the saltiness of the ham

1 teaspoon ground white or black pepper, or to taste

5 tablespoons butter

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

Combine the potatoes, celery, onion, ham and water in a stockpot.

Bring to a boil, then cook over medium heat until potatoes are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Stir in the chicken bouillon, salt and pepper.

In a separate saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour with a fork, and cook, stirring constantly until thick, about 1 minute. Slowly stir in milk as not to allow lumps to form until all of the milk has been added. Continue stirring over medium-low heat until thick, 4 to 5 minutes.

Stir the milk mixture into the stockpot, and cook soup until heated through. Serve immediately.

Candied Yams

6 to 8 medium-sized yams or sweet potatoes

4 tablespoons butter

Salt

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons orange juice

Prepare and boil whole yams or sweet potatoes; drain. Let yams cool, then peel and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

Arrange slices, overlapping, in a buttered shallow casserole dish. Dot with butter, sprinkle lightly with salt, then sprinkle evenly with brown sugar. Drizzle with orange juice.

Bake, uncovered, in preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until bubbly and glazed. Makes 6 servings.

Tip: For boiling: Scrub well and do not peel. In a 3-quart pan, cook covered in 2 inches of water for 20 to 40 minutes, depending on size.

Variations 1: Add 1 cup (more if you like) mini marshmallows evenly over yam slices, before baking.

Variation 2: If you like your yams spicy, add 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice sprinkling over yam slices with the salt (you can also add marshmallows here too.)

"Breakfast" Casserole

Here is an easy, hearty meal to enjoy. It is versatile too as it can be a breakfast or a dinner.

2 tablespoons fat (can use coconut oil)

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1-1/2 pounds breakfast sausage

1 yellow onion, diced

2 cups chopped spinach (or 1 pound, frozen and thawed, and squeezed dry)

2-1/2 cups beaten whole eggs (about 10 eggs)

1/2 teaspoon rosemary

1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Heat oven 400 degrees. Grease 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Toss diced potatoes on baking dish and bake 20-25 min until soft.

Meanwhile, saute sausage and onion over medium heat.

Place meat mixture in baking dish and add the cooked sweet potatoes, spinach, eggs, seasonings and mix well.

Bake 25-30 minutes until eggs are set in the middle. You can toss some feta cheese on top too.

This is a versatile dish. Toss some rinsed canned black beans on top too if you like.

Cranberry Eggnog Salad

For a bright salad with a vintage wintertime feel, this recipe stacks a layer of raspberry gelatin and cranberry sauce over pineapple and eggnog. Start planning your holiday menu now and keep this recipe handy.

2-1/2 cups boiling water

2 packages (3 ounces each) cranberry or raspberry gelatin

1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained

2 envelopes unflavored gelatin

1-1/2 cups eggnog

2 tablespoons lime juice

In a large bowl, add boiling water to cranberry gelatin; stir 2 minutes to completely dissolve. Refrigerate 40-50 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Place cranberry sauce in a small bowl; stir to break up. Fold into gelatin mixture.

Pour into an 8-cup ring mold coated with cooking spray; refrigerate 15-20 minutes longer or until set but not firm.

Meanwhile, drain crushed pineapple well, reserving juice in a small saucepan. Sprinkle unflavored gelatin over pineapple juice; let stand 1 minute. Heat and stir over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved. Stir in eggnog and lime juice. Refrigerate 12-15 minutes or until slightly thickened. Fold pineapple into eggnog mixture. Carefully pour over gelatin in mold.

Refrigerate until firm. Unmold onto a platter.

Cranberry-Walnut Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are one food that picky eaters often resist. This recipe will change their mind. You can also add garlic and dried fruits.