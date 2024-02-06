All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 1, 2018

Try these fall and winter recipes

As I turned the calendar to November I just can't hardly believe it is already nearing the end of another year. As we are into the beginning of the month, my mind is already turning to Thanksgiving and what I might have on hand for our family meal together...

As I turned the calendar to November I just can't hardly believe it is already nearing the end of another year. As we are into the beginning of the month, my mind is already turning to Thanksgiving and what I might have on hand for our family meal together.

In thinking about having family home, maybe some guests dropping by or having a sweet treat on hand, I've included a wide variety of recipes that would be nice to use all fall and into the winter. Very few recipes are absolutely set in stone, so play with these and make them your own.

Ham and Swiss Dip

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 2/3 cup real mayonnaise
  • 1-1/2 cup fully cooked ham, finely chopped
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) Swiss cheese, shredded
  • 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
  • 3/4 cup rye cracker crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • Rye crackers

In a small mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in the ham, cheese and mustard. Spread in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate.

Toss the cracker crumbs in butter; sprinkle over cream cheese mixture.

Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until heated through.

Serve with rye crackers or crusty baguette slices .

Ham and Potato Soup

This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc and it still turns out great.

  • 3-1/2 cups peeled and diced potatoes
  • 1/3 cup diced celery
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped onion
  • 3/4 cup diced cooked ham
  • 3-1/4 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste due to the saltiness of the ham
  • 1 teaspoon ground white or black pepper, or to taste
  • 5 tablespoons butter
  • 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups milk

Combine the potatoes, celery, onion, ham and water in a stockpot.

Bring to a boil, then cook over medium heat until potatoes are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Stir in the chicken bouillon, salt and pepper.

In a separate saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour with a fork, and cook, stirring constantly until thick, about 1 minute. Slowly stir in milk as not to allow lumps to form until all of the milk has been added. Continue stirring over medium-low heat until thick, 4 to 5 minutes.

Stir the milk mixture into the stockpot, and cook soup until heated through. Serve immediately.

Candied Yams

  • 6 to 8 medium-sized yams or sweet potatoes
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • Salt
  • 1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons orange juice

Prepare and boil whole yams or sweet potatoes; drain. Let yams cool, then peel and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

Arrange slices, overlapping, in a buttered shallow casserole dish. Dot with butter, sprinkle lightly with salt, then sprinkle evenly with brown sugar. Drizzle with orange juice.

Bake, uncovered, in preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until bubbly and glazed. Makes 6 servings.

Tip: For boiling: Scrub well and do not peel. In a 3-quart pan, cook covered in 2 inches of water for 20 to 40 minutes, depending on size.

Variations 1: Add 1 cup (more if you like) mini marshmallows evenly over yam slices, before baking.

Variation 2: If you like your yams spicy, add 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice sprinkling over yam slices with the salt (you can also add marshmallows here too.)

"Breakfast" Casserole

Here is an easy, hearty meal to enjoy. It is versatile too as it can be a breakfast or a dinner.

  • 2 tablespoons fat (can use coconut oil)
  • 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1-1/2 pounds breakfast sausage
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 2 cups chopped spinach (or 1 pound, frozen and thawed, and squeezed dry)
  • 2-1/2 cups beaten whole eggs (about 10 eggs)
  • 1/2 teaspoon rosemary
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Heat oven 400 degrees. Grease 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Toss diced potatoes on baking dish and bake 20-25 min until soft.

Meanwhile, saute sausage and onion over medium heat.

Place meat mixture in baking dish and add the cooked sweet potatoes, spinach, eggs, seasonings and mix well.

Bake 25-30 minutes until eggs are set in the middle. You can toss some feta cheese on top too.

This is a versatile dish. Toss some rinsed canned black beans on top too if you like.

Cranberry Eggnog Salad

For a bright salad with a vintage wintertime feel, this recipe stacks a layer of raspberry gelatin and cranberry sauce over pineapple and eggnog. Start planning your holiday menu now and keep this recipe handy.

  • 2-1/2 cups boiling water
  • 2 packages (3 ounces each) cranberry or raspberry gelatin
  • 1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce
  • 1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained
  • 2 envelopes unflavored gelatin
  • 1-1/2 cups eggnog
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice

In a large bowl, add boiling water to cranberry gelatin; stir 2 minutes to completely dissolve. Refrigerate 40-50 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Place cranberry sauce in a small bowl; stir to break up. Fold into gelatin mixture.

Pour into an 8-cup ring mold coated with cooking spray; refrigerate 15-20 minutes longer or until set but not firm.

Meanwhile, drain crushed pineapple well, reserving juice in a small saucepan. Sprinkle unflavored gelatin over pineapple juice; let stand 1 minute. Heat and stir over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved. Stir in eggnog and lime juice. Refrigerate 12-15 minutes or until slightly thickened. Fold pineapple into eggnog mixture. Carefully pour over gelatin in mold.

Refrigerate until firm. Unmold onto a platter.

Cranberry-Walnut Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are one food that picky eaters often resist. This recipe will change their mind. You can also add garlic and dried fruits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Place Brussels sprouts in pan, cut side down; cook 4-5 minutes or until bottoms are browned.

Add cranberries and water; cook, covered, 1-2 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are crisp-tender. Stir in walnuts; cook and stir until water is evaporated. Stir in vinegar.

Winter Beet Salad

To save a little time on this sweet and savory beet salad, try using packaged salad greens in this original recipe. The simple dressing is easy to assemble.

  • 2 medium fresh beets
  • 1 package (5 ounces) mixed salad greens
  • 2 medium navel oranges, peeled and sliced
  • 1 small fennel bulb, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted

Dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons grated orange zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut slits in beets; place on a baking sheet. Bake until tender, about 1 hour. When cool enough to handle, peel beets and cut into wedges. Divide greens among salad plates; top with beets, oranges, fennel and hazelnuts. Combine dressing ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid; shake well. Drizzle over salads.

Savory Bacon, Egg and Cheese Muffins

  • 8 slices bacon
  • 1/4 cup diced onion
  • 4 eggs, soft scrambled
  • 2 cups self rising flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, save a little to top the muffins
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1 large egg

Fry the bacon in a skillet, remove to drain and saute the onion for a minute or two to soften. Drain the onion and crumble the bacon, set aside.

In a bowl, mix together the flour and seasonings. Stir in the bacon, onion, scrambled eggs and most of the cheese (reserve a tad for tops of muffins). Whisk the milk, egg and butter and stir into the flour mixture, combine well.

Spray a 12 count muffin tin with cooking spray and fill each cup, topping with a little extra cheese.

Bake in a 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Serve warm or freeze and use as needed.

Cranberry-Orange Couscous Salad

This delight fall salad is filled with tender couscous with flavors elevated up by the bright flavors of oranges, cranberries, basil and a touch of fennel.

  • 3 cups uncooked pearl (Israeli) couscous
  • 2 cans (14 ounces each ) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 large navel oranges, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cups fresh baby spinach
  • 1 cup crumbled goat cheese
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 3/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup fennel bulb, thinly sliced, fronds reserved
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
  • 8 fresh basil leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

Vinaigrette:

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon grated orange zest
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Prepare couscous according to package directions. Fluff with a fork; cool. In a bowl, combine couscous and the next nine ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients until blended. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Garnish with additional chopped basil and reserved fennel fronds.

No Bake Coconut Cream Lush Dessert

For The Crust:

  • 4 cups vanilla wafer cookies
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For The Filling:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 8 ounce (1 container) frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1/2 cup sweetened coconut flakes

For The Topping:

  • 3 ounce (1 box) instant coconut cream pudding
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup toasted flaked coconut

Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

Blend the vanilla wafers in a food processor until finely ground; add in the melted butter and blend until well combined. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar until combined and fluffy; add in the whipped topping and flaked coconut and continue to mix until combined.

Spread evenly over the vanilla wafer layer.

Wipe out the bowl and pour in the pudding powder and milk. Whisk vigorously for 2 minutes until thickened and set. Pour mixture over cream cheese layer. Sprinkle toasted coconut flakes over the top. Refrigerate until completely chilled and set, about 4 hours. Slice and serve.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Brownies

  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1-1/4 cups flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Cookie Dough Layer:

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup chocolate chips

Brownie Layer:

Melt chocolate chips and cool slightly; set aside. Cream butter and sugar; add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Stir in melted chocolate. Combine flour and baking soda; add to batter; stir in nuts. Spread in greased 13 x 9- inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 16 to 22 minutes or until toothpick inserted near centre comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.

Cookie Dough Layer:

Cream butter and sugars. Beat in milk and vanilla. Gradually add flour. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by tablespoonfuls over cooled brownies; carefully spread over top. Store in refrigerator.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy