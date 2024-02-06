Try something new for your Thanksgiving Day meal

As we quickly approach Thanksgiving, you are probably planning your menu and doing grocery shopping. But you may want to try something different this year. Maybe a different entree or side dish to change up your traditional menu to surprise your family.

Today, I have several recipes to help you do just that. New entree ideas as a change from turkey and a few new side dishes that may put a twist to an old favorite.

Enjoy these recipes this Thanksgiving as you spend time with family and friends as we spend time giving thanks for all God has blessed us with.

Pork Crown Roast with Apricot Apple Stuffing

Your guests will be so surprised when you set this meal on the table! It is a gorgeous presentation and tastes even better.

Pork rib crown roast (5 1/2 to 6 pounds, 12-16 ribs)

Salt and pepper to taste

Stuffing:

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

3/4 cup hot water

1/2 cup chopped dried apricots

4 cups cubed day-old whole wheat bread (about 6 slices)

1 large apple, peeled and chopped

1/2 teaspoon finely shredded orange zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup butter, cubed

Glaze:

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

Apricot halves, fresh sage for garnish

Place roast, bone tips up, on rack in shallow roasting pan. Season with salt and pepper. make a ball of aluminum foil and press into cavity to maintain shape. Wrap bone tips with foil. Insert thermometer, make sure the tip does not touch bone. Roast at 325 degrees until thermometer reaches 150 degrees.

To prepare stuffing, dissolve sugar and bouillon in 3/4 cup of hot water; pour over apricots. Let stand five minutes. In a large bowl, combine bread, apple, orange zest, salt, sage, cinnamon and pepper. Add softened apricots. Cook celery and onion in butter until tender; add to bread mix. Remove foil from roast center; pack stuffing lightly into roast.

Combine the glaze ingredients, spoon over meat. Return roast to oven until thermometer registers 160 degrees (total cooking time for roast will be about two and a half to three hours). Transfer to warm platter; garnish with apricot halves and fresh sage. Slice between the ribs to serve.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pork-crown-roast-with-apricot-apple-stuffing/

Slow-Cooker Hasselback Ham with Winter Citrus

Seeking an impressive Thanksgiving main? Look no further than this hasselback ham. Just make some deep cuts in a hickory smoked ham, pack the spaces with thin slices of jewel-like seasonal citrus, such as blood orange, Cara Cara and Meyer lemon, and let the slow cooker do the rest. An easy marmalade glaze adds a bright finish.

1 hickory smoked half ham (3 1/2 to 4 pounds), such as Kentucky Legend Original Hickory Smoked Half Ham

1/2 Cara Cara orange, thinly sliced

1/2 blood orange, thinly sliced

1/2 Meyer lemon, thinly sliced

1/2 cup orange marmalade

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

Freshly ground black pepper

Special equipment: a 6-quart slow cooker

Place the ham on a cutting board flat-side down. Make eight to 10 deep diagonal cuts in the ham crosswise on a slight bias, about 1/2 inch apart. Insert the Cara Cara, blood orange and lemon slices into the cuts, allowing the tops to stick out.

Whisk together the marmalade, brown sugar, Dijon and stone-ground mustards and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally to melt the sugar. Reduce the heat to a simmer; cook until the glaze thickens, two to four minutes.

Add 3/4 cup water to the insert of a 6-quart slow cooker. Add the ham sliced-side up and brush lightly with the glaze. (Refrigerate the remaining glaze.) Cover and cook on low until the ham is hot throughout, three to four hours.

Before serving, reheat the remaining glaze over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until simmering.

Transfer the ham to a carving platter and brush generously with the glaze until glossy and sticky. Slice and serve with the remaining glaze on the side.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/slow-cooker-hasselback-ham-with-winter-citrus-13406679?soc=social&fbclid=IwAR328M1WRwu7HPXxPEEvyUny0yT-3EA_XNWNlbSfmCTt5fykW4DMtAGsnu0

Cranberry BBQ Sauce Cornish Hens

These cranberry BBQ sauce Cornish hens are perfectly roasted and served with fingerling potatoes and Brussels sprouts. This is one-skillet deliciousness!

For Cornish hens:

2 (1-1/2 pound) Cornish hens

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 lemon, quartered

6 sprigs fresh thyme

5 sprigs fresh rosemary, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2-pound small fingerling potatoes

1/2-pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

Cranberry BBQ sauce

For cranberry BBQ sauce:

1 (12 ounce) can whole berry cranberry sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

For Cornish hens: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a 12-inch cast iron skillet add Cornish hens. Season the outside of the hens with desired amount of kosher salt and black pepper. Stuff the hens with two pieces of lemon, three pieces thyme and two pieces rosemary. It doesn't have to be perfect — just stuff it into the cavity until it fits.

In a small bowl add fingerling potatoes and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper. Take the remaining sprig of rosemary and minced the leaves. Add to the potato bowl. Toss to evenly coat and add to pan with the Cornish hens.

Add to the oven and roast for about 30 minutes. While the hens are roasting add the Brussels sprouts to the bowl the potatoes were in and drizzle remaining tablespoon of olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat.

After the 30 minutes of roasting remove the hens and add the Brussels sprouts to the pan with the potatoes and hens. Stir to combine with the potatoes. Glaze the Cornish hens with cranberry BBQ sauce.

Add back to the oven and bake for another 20 to 25 minutes or until the Brussels sprouts are fully roasted, the potatoes are soft, and the chicken is fully cooked. (Internal temperature 160 degrees)

Remove from the oven and serve hot.

For Cranberry BBQ Sauce: Add all ingredients to a blender and puree until smooth. Add to a small skillet and simmer for 10 minutes to help combine the flavors.

Note: If you buy larger Cornish hens you will have to adjust the cooking time. You will want to roast your hens longer and then add in the Brussels at the end, so they do not overcook.

Source: www.nutmegnanny.com/cranberry-bbq-sauce-cornish-hens/

Oyster Dressing

6 cups cornbread crumbled

1/2 cup butter

1 1/2 cup chopped onions

1 1/2 cup chopped celery

3 cups oysters shucked and roughly chopped

4 eggs

2 1/2 cups chicken broth

4 pieces white bread cubed

1 tablespoon poultry or Creole seasoning

1 can mushroom soup

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray or grease a 9-inch-by-11-inch casserole.

Prepare cornbread and crumble in a large bowl. Melt butter in a skillet and saute onions, celery. and oysters until vegetables are translucent and oysters are cooked through, about eight minutes. In a small bowl, whisk eggs. Add eggs, onions, celery, oysters, broth, white bread, poultry or Creole seasoning, mushroom soup, salt and pepper to the cornbread. Mix thoroughly and spoon into prepared casserole. Place in pre-heated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden.

Source: www.stacylynharris.com/southern-favorite-oyster-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR1GBzZ7NOmuhLVqwczVgXshq6ZrEw5lJCZAqzgo9X9wpSQGZGFv9af6RIQ

Barley Casserole

This is a delicious side dish and pairs well with almost any meat. If you take it to a potluck, you'll be asked for the recipe; it's that good!

1/2 cup butter or margarine or 1 stick or 8 tablespoons

1 cup quick cooking barley

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1 (2 ounce) package dehydrated onion soup

2 cups chicken broth

1 (3 ounce) can drained mushroom slices (reserve liquid)

1 (5 ounce) can water chestnuts, drained and sliced

Heat butter in saucepan, add barley and onion and saute till golden color. Add almonds, dry onion soup and chicken broth. Saute mushrooms a few minutes in a little butter and add to barley along with water chestnuts and liquid drained from canned mushrooms.

Stir well, turn into a greased casserole. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for one hour adding more liquid if needed.

Notes Freezes well and may be made ahead of time.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/barley-casserole/

Holiday Baked Salmon (Pomegranate Salmon)

This holiday baked salmon is juicy, tender, baked in an incredible pomegranate sauce, and topped with pomegranate seeds, pecans, and fresh rosemary.

2-pound whole salmon filet

Sauce:

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, sliced thin

4 garlic cloves, pressed

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Garnish:

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

2-3 tablespoons chopped pecans

1 teaspoon fresh minced rosemary

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, folding up the edges to keep sauce in.

Whisk together pomegranate juice, Dijon mustard, honey, and pressed garlic. Set aside.

Preheat a cooking pan over medium heat and add olive oil. Add sliced shallots and saute until browned and caramelized. Give the sauce another stir and pour it into the pan with onions. Stir slowly and bring to a low simmer. Let is simmer for 4-5 minutes and season with a little salt and pepper. Stir in fresh minced rosemary. Take off heat.

Pat salmon dry with a paper towel and season it with salt and black pepper evenly. Pour all the sauce carefully into the prepared baking sheet, in the middle of the parchment paper well. Place salmon into the baking sheet skin-side up. Bake for about 7-8 minutes, take it out of the oven, and carefully flip salmon skin down. (You may need to use a couple of large spatulas.) Spoon some sauce over the top of the salmon.

Bake for 16-18 minutes, until salmon is done. Bake time will depend on the size and thickness of salmon filet.