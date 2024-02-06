Try something new for your Thanksgiving Day meal

As we quickly approach Thanksgiving, you are probably planning your menu and doing grocery shopping. But you may want to try something different this year. Maybe a different entree or side dish to change up your traditional menu to surprise your family.
Today, I have several recipes to help you do just that. New entree ideas as a change from turkey and a few new side dishes that may put a twist to an old favorite.
Enjoy these recipes this Thanksgiving as you spend time with family and friends as we spend time giving thanks for all God has blessed us with.
Your guests will be so surprised when you set this meal on the table! It is a gorgeous presentation and tastes even better.
Pork rib crown roast (5 1/2 to 6 pounds, 12-16 ribs)
Salt and pepper to taste
Stuffing:
Glaze:
Place roast, bone tips up, on rack in shallow roasting pan. Season with salt and pepper. make a ball of aluminum foil and press into cavity to maintain shape. Wrap bone tips with foil. Insert thermometer, make sure the tip does not touch bone. Roast at 325 degrees until thermometer reaches 150 degrees.
To prepare stuffing, dissolve sugar and bouillon in 3/4 cup of hot water; pour over apricots. Let stand five minutes. In a large bowl, combine bread, apple, orange zest, salt, sage, cinnamon and pepper. Add softened apricots. Cook celery and onion in butter until tender; add to bread mix. Remove foil from roast center; pack stuffing lightly into roast.
Combine the glaze ingredients, spoon over meat. Return roast to oven until thermometer registers 160 degrees (total cooking time for roast will be about two and a half to three hours). Transfer to warm platter; garnish with apricot halves and fresh sage. Slice between the ribs to serve.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pork-crown-roast-with-apricot-apple-stuffing/
Seeking an impressive Thanksgiving main? Look no further than this hasselback ham. Just make some deep cuts in a hickory smoked ham, pack the spaces with thin slices of jewel-like seasonal citrus, such as blood orange, Cara Cara and Meyer lemon, and let the slow cooker do the rest. An easy marmalade glaze adds a bright finish.
Special equipment: a 6-quart slow cooker
Place the ham on a cutting board flat-side down. Make eight to 10 deep diagonal cuts in the ham crosswise on a slight bias, about 1/2 inch apart. Insert the Cara Cara, blood orange and lemon slices into the cuts, allowing the tops to stick out.
Whisk together the marmalade, brown sugar, Dijon and stone-ground mustards and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally to melt the sugar. Reduce the heat to a simmer; cook until the glaze thickens, two to four minutes.
Add 3/4 cup water to the insert of a 6-quart slow cooker. Add the ham sliced-side up and brush lightly with the glaze. (Refrigerate the remaining glaze.) Cover and cook on low until the ham is hot throughout, three to four hours.
Before serving, reheat the remaining glaze over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until simmering.
Transfer the ham to a carving platter and brush generously with the glaze until glossy and sticky. Slice and serve with the remaining glaze on the side.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/slow-cooker-hasselback-ham-with-winter-citrus-13406679?soc=social&fbclid=IwAR328M1WRwu7HPXxPEEvyUny0yT-3EA_XNWNlbSfmCTt5fykW4DMtAGsnu0
These cranberry BBQ sauce Cornish hens are perfectly roasted and served with fingerling potatoes and Brussels sprouts. This is one-skillet deliciousness!
For Cornish hens:
For cranberry BBQ sauce:
For Cornish hens: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a 12-inch cast iron skillet add Cornish hens. Season the outside of the hens with desired amount of kosher salt and black pepper. Stuff the hens with two pieces of lemon, three pieces thyme and two pieces rosemary. It doesn't have to be perfect — just stuff it into the cavity until it fits.
In a small bowl add fingerling potatoes and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper. Take the remaining sprig of rosemary and minced the leaves. Add to the potato bowl. Toss to evenly coat and add to pan with the Cornish hens.
Add to the oven and roast for about 30 minutes. While the hens are roasting add the Brussels sprouts to the bowl the potatoes were in and drizzle remaining tablespoon of olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat.
After the 30 minutes of roasting remove the hens and add the Brussels sprouts to the pan with the potatoes and hens. Stir to combine with the potatoes. Glaze the Cornish hens with cranberry BBQ sauce.
Add back to the oven and bake for another 20 to 25 minutes or until the Brussels sprouts are fully roasted, the potatoes are soft, and the chicken is fully cooked. (Internal temperature 160 degrees)
Remove from the oven and serve hot.
For Cranberry BBQ Sauce: Add all ingredients to a blender and puree until smooth. Add to a small skillet and simmer for 10 minutes to help combine the flavors.
Note: If you buy larger Cornish hens you will have to adjust the cooking time. You will want to roast your hens longer and then add in the Brussels at the end, so they do not overcook.
Source: www.nutmegnanny.com/cranberry-bbq-sauce-cornish-hens/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray or grease a 9-inch-by-11-inch casserole.
Prepare cornbread and crumble in a large bowl. Melt butter in a skillet and saute onions, celery. and oysters until vegetables are translucent and oysters are cooked through, about eight minutes. In a small bowl, whisk eggs. Add eggs, onions, celery, oysters, broth, white bread, poultry or Creole seasoning, mushroom soup, salt and pepper to the cornbread. Mix thoroughly and spoon into prepared casserole. Place in pre-heated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden.
Source: www.stacylynharris.com/southern-favorite-oyster-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR1GBzZ7NOmuhLVqwczVgXshq6ZrEw5lJCZAqzgo9X9wpSQGZGFv9af6RIQ
This is a delicious side dish and pairs well with almost any meat. If you take it to a potluck, you'll be asked for the recipe; it's that good!
Heat butter in saucepan, add barley and onion and saute till golden color. Add almonds, dry onion soup and chicken broth. Saute mushrooms a few minutes in a little butter and add to barley along with water chestnuts and liquid drained from canned mushrooms.
Stir well, turn into a greased casserole. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for one hour adding more liquid if needed.
Notes Freezes well and may be made ahead of time.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/barley-casserole/
This holiday baked salmon is juicy, tender, baked in an incredible pomegranate sauce, and topped with pomegranate seeds, pecans, and fresh rosemary.
Sauce:
Garnish:
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, folding up the edges to keep sauce in.
Whisk together pomegranate juice, Dijon mustard, honey, and pressed garlic. Set aside.
Preheat a cooking pan over medium heat and add olive oil. Add sliced shallots and saute until browned and caramelized. Give the sauce another stir and pour it into the pan with onions. Stir slowly and bring to a low simmer. Let is simmer for 4-5 minutes and season with a little salt and pepper. Stir in fresh minced rosemary. Take off heat.
Pat salmon dry with a paper towel and season it with salt and black pepper evenly. Pour all the sauce carefully into the prepared baking sheet, in the middle of the parchment paper well. Place salmon into the baking sheet skin-side up. Bake for about 7-8 minutes, take it out of the oven, and carefully flip salmon skin down. (You may need to use a couple of large spatulas.) Spoon some sauce over the top of the salmon.
Bake for 16-18 minutes, until salmon is done. Bake time will depend on the size and thickness of salmon filet.
When salmon is done, carefully transfer it onto a serving dish and pour the remaining sauce from the parchment paper over the top.
Garnish with pomegranate seeds, chopped pecans, and rosemary.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/holiday-baked-salmon/?fbclid=IwAR3Ux1ZussraAxsafuigbc9AkBd6cpyrfBIqhfLPeDIl71ncByZWkd2sn5I
Make these Legendary Lion House Rolls from the Lion House Pantry in Salt Lake City, UT. These rolls are perfect for any holiday or get together.
In your mixer combine water and dry milk. Stir until dissolved. Add yeast, sugar, salt, butter, egg and 2 cups flour.
Mix on low speed until ingredients are wet, then for 2 minutes on medium speed. Add 2 more cups flour, and mix on low speed until ingredients are wet, and 2 minutes on medium speed. Add remaining flour (I only add one more cup and leave out the last 1/2). Once combined, knead with hands, or turn on your kneading function on your bread mixer.
Place dough in an oiled bowl. Turn over once so dough is covered with oil. Cover with plastic and let rise in a warm place until double in size. Place dough on floured surface.
Roll out dough, and brush with (1/4 cup) melted butter. Cut rolls into desired shape and size. Place on a greased or parchment paper lined baking pan. Let rise in warm place until rolls are doubled in size.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until browned. Brush with melted butter while hot.
NOTES: How to freeze rolls: After shaping the rolls place them 2-inches apart on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Place the rolls in the freezer and freeze until firm. When the rolls are firm, transfer to a large zip lock freezer bag. Date and freeze for up to 4 weeks.
To use freezer rolls: Arrange frozen rolls 2 inches apart on baking sheets coated with nonstick cooking spray or covered with parchment paper. Cover rolls with plastic wrap coated with baking spray. Place in a warm place and let the rolls rise until doubled in size. Bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Brush with additional butter while hot. This process will take most of the day, so plan early.
Source: www.mommyskitchen.net/2010/05/legendary-lion-house-rolls-potluck.html?fbclid=IwAR3Z6QKvs9MzgJMNuZ4qVpNtsKP7Ib42lmYtHohAbIuHXmjFr0yUMlvksbI
Rich, creamy, and loaded with irresistible bacon and sharp cheddar, this easy Cauliflower Gratin with Bacon is the perfect dish to serve at cozy gatherings, holiday potlucks, or even a weeknight meal.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until crispy and browned. Set aside on paper towel.
Heat a large pot of salted water on high until boiling. Add the cauliflower and cook for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.
In the same pot, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour, stirring constantly. Stir in the milk and stir constantly until thick and creamy. Stir in the cheese, nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste.
Add the cauliflower and bacon to the cheese mixture and toss to combine. Pour into a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish and top with breadcrumbs and a sprinkle of cheese.
Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly and golden. Sprinkle with fresh parsley before serving.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/cauliflower-bacon-gratin/?fbclid=IwAR3Ux1ZussraAxsafuigbc9AkBd6cpyrfBIqhfLPeDIl71ncByZWkd2sn5I
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Scrub the sweet potatoes and pierce generously with a fork. Place on a baking sheet and bake until fork tender, 30-45 minutes. When they are cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a large bowl.
Raise the oven temperature to 400 degrees.
To the bowl with the sweet potatoes, add the sugar, milk, eggs, vanilla and salt. Mash until combined. The mixture does not need to be completely smooth — lumps are ok. Pour the potatoes into a large baking dish. (Like a 3-quart baking dish.)
In another bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour and butter. Using a pastry cutter, cut the butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the pecans. Sprinkle the crumb mixture over the top of the potatoes.
Bake in the oven until golden brown, 30-40 minutes. Let the casserole sit for a few minutes before serving.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/thanksgiving-part-i/?fbclid=IwAR1igrzARnPG0YAl7Q2IJx9qs3HG5qUphrtdeQQ6n29x7atXv5JWO2wrIhY
This Thanksgiving Salad features pears, pomegranate seeds, dried cranberries, nuts, parmesan cheese, bacon, and red onions all dressed in a bright mustard vinaigrette.
Salad:
Mustard Vinaigrette:
Mustard Vinaigrette: Combine all of the ingredients into the dressing shaker (or a small mason jar with a lid) and shake vigorously for a 15-20 seconds.
If you plan to make the dressing ahead, make sure to store it in the refrigerator. Pull the dressing about 30 minutes before you need to use it so it warms up and give it another shake.
Salad: To cut the kale: fold the kale leaf in half, lengthwise, that way the leaves are on one side and thick stem that runs along the middle is on the other side. Use a sharp knife to slice off the stem and discard.
To cut brussels sprouts: peel away the few outer dark leaves and cut the stem off. Cut each sprout in half lengthwise. Slice each sprout half across into thin slices. (Note: you can also shave Brussels sprouts using a mandolin slicer or a food processor. Just be careful using the mandolin slicer and make sure to use cutting gloves or the safety attachment.)
In a large bowl, combine sliced kale and shaved brussels sprouts. Drizzle a little bit of olive oil over kale and brussels and toss them to coat with oil evenly. Gently message kale leaves with clean hands for a few seconds. (This will soften then kale and make it easier to chew.)
Add your toppings by either arranging them nicely on the top of toss everything together.
Serve the salad either tossed with the dressing or serve the dressing separately, on the side.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/thanksgiving-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3yJDR75i-hS6pAaiGEu0N2e7PIyldYQ1E-UhPa9F8uVzXmr2ZgvJ1sALk
These Maple Bacon Roasted Brussels Sprouts are the ultimate side dish! Fresh brussels sprouts roasted in olive oil, butter, and maple syrup, then tossed with crispy bacon and sprinkled with sea salt. Perfect for dinner anytime and great for the holidays, too!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place halved brussels sprouts in a medium mixing bowl. In a separate small bowl, combine maple syrup, melted butter, and olive oil. Drizzle over brussels sprouts and toss until evenly coated. Spread brussels sprouts in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet.
Roast at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes, until tender-crisp.
Toss brussels sprouts with cooked, crumbled bacon and sprinkle with sea salt.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/maple-bacon-roasted-brussels-sprouts/
The maple syrup and fresh tangerine juice may make this your new favorite cranberry sauce recipe.
In a 10-inch skillet, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Then, reduce to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has thickened somewhat and looks slightly syrupy, about 30 minutes.
Remove the cinnamon stick and let the cranberry sauce cool in the pan. It will thicken a bit more as it cools. Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature.
Note: If preparing this recipe as gluten-free, just be sure to use a brand of maple syrup that is known to be GF.
Twelve tangerines are an estimate (depends on the size of your tangerines and how juicy they are). You can also buy fresh squeezed tangerine juice and strain out the pulp. I use half tangerine juice and half orange juice, and it turns out wonderful. You do need the zest from a tangerine, so be sure to use at least one fresh one.
Be sure to remove the cinnamon stick when the sauce is done simmering. The cinnamon flavor will be plenty noticeable, but you don't want it to overpower.
This sauce may be made up to a week ahead. Just cover and chill.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/maple-tangerine-cranberry-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR1wltlZS7qwatqesFfO0Qymd6L2yqpjNgsZ9lBea8QnV0JcWZ80Po8o_dU
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.