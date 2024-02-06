Trump promoting youth sports, activities

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump wants to reverse a trend of fewer children participating in sports and make youth sports more accessible to economically disadvantaged students.

The White House promoted the goals of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition during an event Wednesday at the White House. Trump joined athletes at stations including flag football, baseball, volleyball, golf, soccer and track and field.

Trump issued an executive order in February refocusing the council on youth sports as opposed to President Barack Obama's emphasis on fitness and healthy eating. Trump, who played high school sports and is a competitive golfer, has sought to work with groups in the public and private sectors to address declining participation in youth sports.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser, noted the Aspen Institute found 37 percent of children played team sports on a regular basis in 2016, down from nearly 45 percent in 2008.

She told reporters in a conference call ahead of the event sports participation lags disproportionately among young girls and children who live in economically distressed areas. Many high schools have "pay to play" policies requiring students pay a fee to join a school sports team, making it difficult for families to afford afterschool sports.