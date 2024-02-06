Top of the class: Saxony Lutheran's valedictorians

Andrew Aufdenberg

Parents: Mark and Wanda Aufdenberg

Hometown: Gordonville

Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to double major in mechanical engineering and agricultural systems management.

High-school activities: FFA, National Honor Society, Beta Club, pep club, baseball, cross country, band.

Favorite high-school experience: I was glad to be one of the first members of the FFA chapter and enjoyed serving as president one year.

Role model: My grandpa, because he taught me to always work hard.

Advice to underclassmen: Don't worry about things that don't matter. Work hard in school.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Challenging, fun, exciting.

Ben Daniel

Parents: John and Kim Daniel

Hometown: Cape Girardeau

Post-graduation plans: Attend the University of Missouri--Columbia and study accounting.

High-school activities: senior class president, National Honor Society, Beta Club, pep club, soccer (team captain), golf

Favorite high-school experience: Going to the state tournament with my golf team.

Role model: My dad, because he has always inspired me to be the best I can be at everything I do.

Advice to underclassmen: Make your high-school experience meaningful; don't just go to class and go through the motions. Get involved. Go do something great.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Exciting, memorable, impactful.

Emily Buerck

Parents: Christopher and Elizabeth Buerck

Hometown: Cape Girardeau

Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending Truman State University and majoring in business administration with a focus in management.

High-school activities: National Honor Society, softball (team captain), band, Saxony ambassador program, scholar bowl, BETA Club, drama, small group ministry, student council, Spanish club.

Favorite high-school experience: Getting to be part of the state champion scholar-bowl team.

Role model: My mom, because she always does as much as she can to help others and is always strong, even when others struggle to be.

Advice to underclassmen: High school is about more than going to class. You learn a lot about yourself by what you do and who you become in high school. Be a person that makes you and your family proud.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Life-changing, memorable, thrilling.

Emily Killen

Parents: Mike and Lisa Killen

Hometown: Cape Girardeau

Post-graduation plans: I will attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall on the pre-med track with plans to pursue a career in medicine.

High-school activities: Dance team (captain), yearbook (co-editor), scholar bowl, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish club.

Favorite high-school experience: Performing at this year's basketball homecoming game with all of my dance team girls.

Role model: My parents, because they value their faith and family above all else, and they inspire me to strive to be the best I can be.

Advice to underclassmen: Savor every moment of high school and the friendships and memories you make. It will all go by much more quickly than you would expect.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Fun-filled, unforgettable, fantastic.