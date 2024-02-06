Top of the class: Saxony Lutheran's valedictorians

Parents: Mark and Wanda Aufdenberg
Hometown: Gordonville
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to double major in mechanical engineering and agricultural systems management.
High-school activities: FFA, National Honor Society, Beta Club, pep club, baseball, cross country, band.
Favorite high-school experience: I was glad to be one of the first members of the FFA chapter and enjoyed serving as president one year.
Role model: My grandpa, because he taught me to always work hard.
Advice to underclassmen: Don't worry about things that don't matter. Work hard in school.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Challenging, fun, exciting.
Parents: John and Kim Daniel
Hometown: Cape Girardeau
Post-graduation plans: Attend the University of Missouri--Columbia and study accounting.
High-school activities: senior class president, National Honor Society, Beta Club, pep club, soccer (team captain), golf
Favorite high-school experience: Going to the state tournament with my golf team.
Role model: My dad, because he has always inspired me to be the best I can be at everything I do.
Advice to underclassmen: Make your high-school experience meaningful; don't just go to class and go through the motions. Get involved. Go do something great.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Exciting, memorable, impactful.
Parents: Christopher and Elizabeth Buerck
Hometown: Cape Girardeau
Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending Truman State University and majoring in business administration with a focus in management.
High-school activities: National Honor Society, softball (team captain), band, Saxony ambassador program, scholar bowl, BETA Club, drama, small group ministry, student council, Spanish club.
Favorite high-school experience: Getting to be part of the state champion scholar-bowl team.
Role model: My mom, because she always does as much as she can to help others and is always strong, even when others struggle to be.
Advice to underclassmen: High school is about more than going to class. You learn a lot about yourself by what you do and who you become in high school. Be a person that makes you and your family proud.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Life-changing, memorable, thrilling.
Parents: Mike and Lisa Killen
Hometown: Cape Girardeau
Post-graduation plans: I will attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall on the pre-med track with plans to pursue a career in medicine.
High-school activities: Dance team (captain), yearbook (co-editor), scholar bowl, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish club.
Favorite high-school experience: Performing at this year's basketball homecoming game with all of my dance team girls.
Role model: My parents, because they value their faith and family above all else, and they inspire me to strive to be the best I can be.
Advice to underclassmen: Savor every moment of high school and the friendships and memories you make. It will all go by much more quickly than you would expect.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Fun-filled, unforgettable, fantastic.
Parents: Steve and Sarah Aufdenberg
Hometown: Jackson
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in elementary education.
High-school activities: Spanish club, scholar bowl, drama, Beta Club, National Honor Society.
Favorite high-school experience: When coach Larry Cleair poured water on the floor to show that water is denser than air.
Role model: my mom, because she is always willing to help out others to the best of her abilities.
Advice to underclassmen: Get involved in your school as early as possible. It's a great way to make friends and will help you have a more enjoyable experience.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Awesome, fun, memorable.
Parents: Brian and Michelle Mueller
Hometown: Perryville, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Truman State University and major in health sciences.
High-school activities: Golf, cross country, National Honor Society, Beta Club, student council, pep club, Saxony ambassador program, long-range planning committee, mission task force.
Favorite high-school experience: Competing in the state golf tournament with my team.
Role model: My Grandpa Welker because he was one of the best men I've ever known and taught me so many valuable life lessons through his words and actions.
Advice to underclassmen: Treasure your high-school experience because it will be gone in an instant.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: A great time.
Parents: Mark and Wanda Aufdenberg
Hometown: Gordonville
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the University of Missouri--Columbia and study engineering and agriculture.
High-school activities: FFA, cross country, track, small group ministry, National Honor Society, Beta Club.
Favorite high-school experience: The night before cross country meets, the team would get together for a "carbo-load" to eat pasta and play ultimate Frisbee.
Role model: Too many to mention.
Advice to underclassmen: Get involved! You'll only regret the clubs you didn't join, sports you didn't play and offices you didn't run for.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Fast, educational, fun.
Parents: Chris and Stephanie Koehler
Hometown: Jackson
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the University of Arkansas and major in biomedical engineering.
High-school activities: National Honor Society (vice president), Beta Club (president), cross country (captain), track, scholar bowl (captain), drama, praise band, drama ministries, small group ministries, publications (yearbook co-editor), pep club, Saxony ambassadors program, swimming, volleyball.
Favorite high-school experience: Getting to play Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker" with a lot of my closest friends.
Role model: My mom and dad are my top role models because of their constant support and encouragement of me and my siblings, and the example they have set for me through their lives and faith.
Advice to underclassmen: Do your math homework, even when it seems unnecessary, and live your life to the fullest starting now, because time flies, and you never know how much of it you have.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Busy, exhilarating, unforgettable.
