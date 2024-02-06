Too good to throw

By Tom Harte

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the comedienne Mabel Normand threw the first custard pie in a movie in 1913. Her target was Fatty Arbuckle, himself a skilled pie-thrower, who eventually mastered the technique of throwing two pies at once -- in opposite directions.

The two started a convention in silent film comedies that was responsible for the lobbing of thousands of pies, so many, in fact, reports Lorna Riley in her Movie Lover's Cookbook, that the bakery in Glendale, California, which supplied them ended up having no time to make anything else.

Though the practice of throwing custard pies is meant to be funny, I never found it particularly amusing. And I was never more convinced that ballistic custard pies are a culinary travesty than when, on a street corner in Lisbon, I first tasted pasteis de nata, the sublime little custard tart that is the quintessential dessert of Portugal.

If you think of codfish when you think of Portuguese cuisine (an understandable reaction since the country has 365 different recipes for it), pasteis de nata will change your perspective. Sure, the Portuguese have an appreciation for seafood, as befits citizens of the world's first maritime empire, but, as a walk down the bakery-lined streets of Lisbon leads you to suspect, they also have a sweet tooth. And the embodiment of it is pasteis de nata. No wonder there's even a Portuguese fado song which pays tribute to it as having "no equal in the world."

Portuguese custard tarts begin with rolled cinnamon-dusted puff pastry. TOM HARTE

The song is right. Pasteis de nata is a religious experience, which, perhaps, is appropriate since, like so many of Portugal's desserts, it originated in a monastery.

Back when convents and monasteries were in their heyday, egg whites were used to starch laundry (nuns' habits, for example) and to clear wines. This meant there were a lot of egg yolks leftover for which some use had to be found. Happily, perhaps through divine inspiration, monks and nuns began using the yolks to create a proliferation of wonderful cakes and pastries. (Indeed, just about every traditional Portuguese cake was invented by a monk.) The most famous result was the pasteis de nata, clearly the ultimate tribute to leftovers.