FeaturesJune 5, 2021

Toastmasters chapter to mark '60+1' anniversary

After canceling their 60th anniversary last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the High-Noon Toastmasters chapter of Cape Girardeau will observe the group's "60+1 Anniversary" this month with a public celebration. The anniversary observance will take place at 6 p.m. June 14 at Shelter 21 at Cape County Park South...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

After canceling their 60th anniversary last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the High-Noon Toastmasters chapter of Cape Girardeau will observe the group's "60+1 Anniversary" this month with a public celebration.

The anniversary observance will take place at 6 p.m. June 14 at Shelter 21 at Cape County Park South.

Chartered in 1960, High Noon Toastmasters develops the public speaking, leadership, and communication abilities of professionals in the business community and throughout the area. The organization also provides learning opportunities for anyone interested in professional development and helps its members build their coaching, collaboration, and leadership skills.

"People think of Toastmasters as just a club to build public speaking skills, but it offers much more," said Andrew Welter, who is the club's vice president-elect of education. "It allows members to grow leadership skills and develop professional and friendly relationships. We have a very strong and supportive club and we want more people to find out about us."

The club holds weekly meetings, which are open to the public. The meetings are every Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 328 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

More information is available on the club's Facebook page (search High-Noon Toastmasters Club 2072) or by visiting the club's website, 2072.toastmastersclubs.org.

