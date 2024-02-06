Toastmasters chapter to mark '60+1' anniversary

After canceling their 60th anniversary last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the High-Noon Toastmasters chapter of Cape Girardeau will observe the group's "60+1 Anniversary" this month with a public celebration.

The anniversary observance will take place at 6 p.m. June 14 at Shelter 21 at Cape County Park South.

Chartered in 1960, High Noon Toastmasters develops the public speaking, leadership, and communication abilities of professionals in the business community and throughout the area. The organization also provides learning opportunities for anyone interested in professional development and helps its members build their coaching, collaboration, and leadership skills.