October 12, 2017

Three Rivers awards scholarships

Emma Taylor Roach, 19, of Piedmont, Missouri, has been awarded a $500 study grant by the Buel Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund to help underwrite her nursing studies at Three Rivers College. Roach, a 2017 graduate of Clearwater High School, is the daughter of Douglas and Peggy Roach of Piedmont...

Southeast Missourian

Emma Taylor Roach, 19, of Piedmont, Missouri, has been awarded a $500 study grant by the Buel Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund to help underwrite her nursing studies at Three Rivers College. Roach, a 2017 graduate of Clearwater High School, is the daughter of Douglas and Peggy Roach of Piedmont.

Jacob Cagle, 18, of Naylor, Missouri, has won a $500 Douglas Lacy Harris study grant to help underwrite his course work at Three Rivers College. Cagle, a 2017 graduate of Naylor High School, is the son of Kim Crabtree, of Naylor.

Jordan Diane Fuchs, 18, of Mill Spring, Missouri, has been awarded a $1,000 Marianna Wolpers Memorial Scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year at Three Rivers College. Fuchs, a 2017 graduate of Clearwater High School in Piedmont, is the daughter of Eric Fuchs and Raejean Roach.

Community
