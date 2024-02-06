Three Rivers awards scholarships

Jacob Cagle, 18, of Naylor, Missouri, has won a $500 Douglas Lacy Harris study grant to help underwrite his course work at Three Rivers College. Cagle, a 2017 graduate of Naylor High School, is the son of Kim Crabtree, of Naylor.

Jordan Diane Fuchs, 18, of Mill Spring, Missouri, has been awarded a $1,000 Marianna Wolpers Memorial Scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year at Three Rivers College. Fuchs, a 2017 graduate of Clearwater High School in Piedmont, is the daughter of Eric Fuchs and Raejean Roach.