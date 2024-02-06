The week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Oct. 30

1938, the radio play "The War of the Worlds," starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS.

1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the "Rumble in the Jungle," to regain his world heavyweight title.

2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.

2013, the Boston Red Sox romped to their third World Series championship in 10 seasons, thumping the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 at Fenway.

Oct. 31

1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.

1964, Theodore C. Freeman, 34, became the first member of NASA's astronaut corps to die when his T-38 jet crashed while approaching Ellington Air Force Base in Houston.

1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.

1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh security guards.

Nov. 1

1512, Michelangelo's just-completed paintings on the ceiling of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel were publicly unveiled by the artist's patron, Pope Julius II.

1765, the Stamp Act, passed by the British Parliament, went into effect, prompting stiff resistance from American colonists.

1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to force their way into Blair House in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to assassinate President Harry S. Truman. (One of the pair was killed, along with a White House police officer.)

1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court.

Nov. 2

1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey.

1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln relieved Maj. Gen. John C. Fremont of his command of the Army's Department of the West based in St. Louis, following Fremont's unauthorized efforts to emancipate slaves in Missouri.