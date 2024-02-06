The week of April 23-29

April 23:

1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.

1971, hundreds of Vietnam War veterans opposed to the conflict protested by tossing their medals and ribbons over a wire fence in front of the U.S. Capitol.

1993, labor leader Cesar Chavez died in San Luis, Arizona, at age 66.

2007, Boris Yeltsin, Russia's first freely elected president, died in Moscow at age 76.

April 24:

1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North's post-Civil War rule in the South.

1960, rioting erupted in Biloxi, Mississippi, after Black protesters staging a "wade-in" at a whites-only beach were attacked by a crowd of hostile whites.

1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.

2005, Pope Benedict XVI formally began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church; the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger said in his installation homily that as pontiff he would listen to the will of God in governing the world's 1.1 billion Catholics.

April 25:

1507, a world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contained the first recorded use of the term "America," in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci.

1945, delegates from some 50 countries gathered in San Francisco to organize the United Nations.

1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope's primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)

April 26:

1607, English colonists went ashore at present-day Cape Henry, Virginia, on an expedition to establish the first permanent English settlement in the Western Hemisphere.

1968, the United States exploded beneath the Nevada desert a 1.3 megaton nuclear device called "Boxcar."