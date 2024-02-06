The Nerd Herd: Spurgeon family embraces fandoms

For what is now their 11th year, the "Incredibles Family" will be taking on Cape Comic Con with their troupe as "Robin Hood: Men in Tights."

In 2008, Jay and Laura Spurgeon moved their family into a quaint little home set back off a county highway in New Hamburg in order to give their children a "great, healthy area" to grow up in, according to Laura Spurgeon.

That same year, the family stumbled upon Cape Comic Con in West Park Mall.

"We started off dressing as The Incredibles," Laura Spurgeon said. "We actually had those costumes because we did it as a Christmas card one year, and then from there we kind of grew."

Jay, from Alton, Illinois, and Laura, whose family is from St. Louis, both grew up with a love of science fiction and fantasy-style movies and television shows. Laura said her favorite shows growing up were "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who," since her dad introduced her to the shows when she was little. And Jay said he's always enjoyed the more inventive side of science fiction and fantasy movies.

Anya Spurgeon, 15, wears a felt hat as she tries on her "merrymen" costume at her family's home Tuesday in New Hamburg.

"I've always been a nerd," he said. "But when you're six-foot-eight [inches] and 300 pounds, you get to be a nerd and nobody gets to say anything to you."

The Spurgeons have three children: Lexi, 17, Anya, 15, and Jack, 12, who the couple has encouraged to practice what they're fanatical about on a healthy level.

"We've always told them whatever [they're] fanatical about is fine," Jay said. "Just take it to a healthy place and make sure you're learning and finding people who appreciate it."

Each member of the Spurgeon family, including their "Austrian daughter" Lena Somas -- a foreign exchange student from Austria, have their own "nerd-dom," according to Jay Spurgeon.

Lexi's fandoms are "Stargate" and "Doctor Who," while Anya is a fan of supernatural TV shows and Jack finds his interests in video games. Lena said she enjoys the "Harry Potter" movies and teenage rom-coms.

Laura Spurgeon's "Broom Hilda" costume hangs in the door frame between the family's living room and their dining room, while their daughters Lena Somos, left, and Lexi Spurling, right, do homework at the kitchen counter.

Lexi, a senior at Jackson High School, said she had a comic book collection growing up, but maneuvering high school is different when being able to express fandoms.

"Kids who enjoy that kind of thing, they kind of have their own little clique of people that enjoy it, but the people around them don't enjoy it so much," she said. "So when they actually get to go to Comic Con, it's like everybody around you enjoys it, so it's pretty cool."

From painting masks on to their faces to 3D printing wirework and custom painting Death Eater masks (from the Harry Potter universe), as the years have gone by the Spurgeons have continued to be more involved and more elaborate in their costumes for Comic Con.