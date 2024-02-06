All sections
September 8, 2022

The Kozy: Discovering the big taste of a small town

There are many new dining options coming to our area. Unfortunately, most are weeks to months away from their opening dates. Luckily, while considering interesting restaurants to explore and share with you, I ran into an old friend. She always has the scoop on delicious things in the area and has never steered me wrong. When she recommended a sweet, indulgent, strawberry breakfast item from "The Kozy" in Bloomsdale, Missouri, I trusted the drive would be worth it...

Mary Ann Castillo
Mary Ann Castillo
ABOVE: The Pig & The Egg will not disappoint. BELOW: The blueberry muffin latte was served in a large cup.
ABOVE: The Pig & The Egg will not disappoint. BELOW: The blueberry muffin latte was served in a large cup.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

There are many new dining options coming to our area. Unfortunately, most are weeks to months away from their opening dates. Luckily, while considering interesting restaurants to explore and share with you, I ran into an old friend. She always has the scoop on delicious things in the area and has never steered me wrong. When she recommended a sweet, indulgent, strawberry breakfast item from "The Kozy" in Bloomsdale, Missouri, I trusted the drive would be worth it.

The Kozy is located just under an hour's drive from Cape Girardeau at 710 U.S. Route 61, in Bloomsdale. It is a straight shot and just a few minutes from the interstate. It is so easy to find, you would have to put effort into missing it.

They offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with daily specials and a children's menu. In fact, on certain days, children eat free with the purchase of an adult entree. As I looked over their menu, I came across a section labeled Eggs Benedict and a plate called The Pig & The Egg caught my eye. It was described as an open-faced biscuit topped with pulled pork, ham, basted egg, smoked gouda and hollandaise sauce. Most of the ingredients were things I enjoy, along with a few words I was unsure of.

The blueberry muffin latte was served in a large cup.
The blueberry muffin latte was served in a large cup.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

"Basted" eggs was a new term for me. From what I gathered, basted eggs are made by cooking eggs in a fat, such as butter, and spooning the butter over the egg as it cooks. This technique cooks the egg white while leaving the yolk soft and runny inside. This was right up my alley since I prefer my eggs sunny side up.

Next, I had heard of hollandaise, but I don't recall ever having eggs benedict. The terms sounded very rich and regal. I did a little research and there was a lot to unpack historywise, though the recipe is actually quite simple. Hollandaise is typically made using egg yolks, lemon juice, water and salt.

Fantasizing about The Pig & The Egg made the idea of getting up at the crack of dawn on a Sunday morning seem appealing, and I anxiously waited for the days to pass.

Sunday finally rolled around.

I arrived at The Kozy around 8 a.m. and took a seat at the bar. I ordered a blueberry muffin latte and The Pig & The Egg.

The Pig & the Egg.
The Pig & the Egg.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

As I waited for my food, my server brought out my latte. The size of the drink was magnificent. I typically appreciate good latte art, but what my drink was lacking aesthetically was more than made up for in sheer quantity.

My dish arrived soon after. It was clearly an egg immersed in hollandaise sauce. I could see some of the biscuit and ham peeking out as well, but I wouldn't say it was a sight for sore eyes or anything. I did not get a true feel for what I was about to experience until I used my fork to gently slice through the largest part revealing a thick layer of smoky shredded pork inside. The warm egg yolk oozed out like lava, adding another layer of flavor to the mix. The rich, hearty flavors melded together as I filled my mouth with each bite. I was a happy camper.

My only regret was not trying the sweet, strawberry dish that inspired my trip in the first place, but there is always next time.

In the meantime, if you are in the mood for a leisurely road trip to enjoy some good comfort food, I believe you will be pleased with what The Kozy has to offer.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

