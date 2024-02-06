The Kozy: Discovering the big taste of a small town

There are many new dining options coming to our area. Unfortunately, most are weeks to months away from their opening dates. Luckily, while considering interesting restaurants to explore and share with you, I ran into an old friend. She always has the scoop on delicious things in the area and has never steered me wrong. When she recommended a sweet, indulgent, strawberry breakfast item from "The Kozy" in Bloomsdale, Missouri, I trusted the drive would be worth it.

The Kozy is located just under an hour's drive from Cape Girardeau at 710 U.S. Route 61, in Bloomsdale. It is a straight shot and just a few minutes from the interstate. It is so easy to find, you would have to put effort into missing it.

They offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with daily specials and a children's menu. In fact, on certain days, children eat free with the purchase of an adult entree. As I looked over their menu, I came across a section labeled Eggs Benedict and a plate called The Pig & The Egg caught my eye. It was described as an open-faced biscuit topped with pulled pork, ham, basted egg, smoked gouda and hollandaise sauce. Most of the ingredients were things I enjoy, along with a few words I was unsure of.

The blueberry muffin latte was served in a large cup. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

"Basted" eggs was a new term for me. From what I gathered, basted eggs are made by cooking eggs in a fat, such as butter, and spooning the butter over the egg as it cooks. This technique cooks the egg white while leaving the yolk soft and runny inside. This was right up my alley since I prefer my eggs sunny side up.

Next, I had heard of hollandaise, but I don't recall ever having eggs benedict. The terms sounded very rich and regal. I did a little research and there was a lot to unpack historywise, though the recipe is actually quite simple. Hollandaise is typically made using egg yolks, lemon juice, water and salt.

Fantasizing about The Pig & The Egg made the idea of getting up at the crack of dawn on a Sunday morning seem appealing, and I anxiously waited for the days to pass.