The home edit founders

NEW YORK -- Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer of the Nashville-based company The Home Edit believe in streamlining your belongings to get organized, but they say it isn't realistic to expect people to pitch so much of their stuff.

"We definitely are more lenient in purging than Marie Kondo's method," said Shearer, referring to the author of the best-selling book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing." Kondo also has her own series on Netflix, "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," and has sparked the verb "Kondo-ing," meaning purging anything that doesn't "spark joy."

"In our consumer-driven culture, we do understand people are going to own a few more things than she would suggest," said Shearer. "We just try and coach (clients) to think through it."

The questions they ask are: Do you love it, do you use it, or is it special?

"A plunger brings nobody any joy, but you must own one," added Shearer. "People sometimes get so excited they cleaned out everything and now they're left with three tank tops and a pair of leggings."

This 2018 photo shows Joanna Teplin, left, and Clea Shearer of The Home Edit at the Nashville home of Shearer. The founders of the Nashville-based company, The Home Edit, do believe in streamlining your belongings to get organized, but say it isn't realistic to expect people to pitch most everything. John Shearer/The Home Edit ~ Associated Press

Teplin and Shearer are sharing their philosophy in the New York Times best-selling book "The Home Edit: a Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals."

"To hire us is a luxury service just like hiring a personal trainer," said Shearer. "Our book allows our way to be accessible for people who want to do it themselves."

In this interview with The Associated Press, lightly edited for length and clarity, they talk more about their technique, celeb clientele and more.

n

AP: Your Instagram and book show you using multiple containers -- like baskets or bins -- that look the same. What do you think about organizational hacks like using empty tissue boxes or toilet paper rolls to bunch items together?

SHEARER: That's just not who we are. I totally respect if people want to do that. ... We pick items that look beautiful. While I know people want to reuse an empty shoe box, it's just not our thing.

TEPLIN: Uniformity of product is so important to us. To make it look a certain way, it's important to keep the uniform. If you have one basket that looks one way and another one that looks totally different and another one off over here, you lose that aesthetic that is so pleasing to the eye.