The great breadstick debate

I stopped at Domino's first. I got an order of eight garlic bread twists (the closest thing I could find to straight, non-cheesy breadsticks) for $6.99, which comes to about 87 cents a stick. It came with one sauce, and an extra one was 70 cents. The twists were very fluffy and yeasty, soft and really wonderful. They were brushed with a garlicky butter/oil, and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and spices. The presentation was the best here, as the twists were the only sticks I tried that came in a box. The other two came in bags. The sauce was room temperature, served in a pre-sealed container and very smooth.

On to Pizza Hut. I got an order of five bread sticks for $6.29, which comes to about $1.26 a stick. It came with one sauce, and an extra one was 65 cents. I love Pizza Hut's deep dish pizza, and the breadsticks are everything good about that crust. Thick and fluffy, with a decent crunchy crust on the outside, the sticks were brushed once again with butter/oil and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. The sauce was warm, sweeter than the other two marinaras, and it was my favorite, but you don't get very much of it. I should have ordered three containers of dip rather than two.

Last was Little Caesars, and I took my chances and walked in without ordering, hoping the restaurant would have a crazy bread ready to go, and it did not disappoint. The employee who helped me here was the most friendly and polite, a super nice guy. I got an order of eight crazy bread for $3.99, which comes to about 50 cents a stick. It came with one sauce, and an extra one was $1.35. The crazy bread was very soft with less of an outside crust than the other two. It was brushed with butter/oil and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, though no extra spices here. The sauce was warm, and more acidic than the other two, although I got a ton of marinara and appreciated the amount. I didn't feel like I had to conserve sauce to make sure it lasted. It was also the chunkiest sauce of the three.

So, do we talk money for value, or just taste, or quality/amount of marinara? Each has their strong points for me: cost for Little Caesars, popping bready flavor for Domino's deep dish crust goodness and yummy marinara for Pizza Hut. Better sticks can probably be found at specialty pizza places, but nostalgia and convenience did it for me this time. Man, I love bread!