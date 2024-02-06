All sections
FoodOctober 6, 2022

The Cheesecake Ninja strikes again

A quest for focus and discipline leads to an encounter with The Cheesecake Ninja, whose delectable creations prove his authenticity. Discover how cheesecake can teach resilience and determination.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
The Cheesecake Ninja's mini-cheesecakes are the perfect size for finding your favorite flavor or sharing with friends.
The Cheesecake Ninja's mini-cheesecakes are the perfect size for finding your favorite flavor or sharing with friends.

I was on a mission a couple of weeks ago.

It all started when, after months of preparation and training, I faced an unexpected obstacle. I had no control over the situation and wasn't sure getting back on track was possible. I prayed while holding tightly to doubt and fear. Then, I got an idea. If I was going to achieve my goal, I needed to get my mind right. I needed unshakeable focus and discipline. I needed to become like the ninjas of lore.

Unfortunately, there are not many ninjas in Southeast Missouri. In fact, there aren't many "true" ninjas left in the entire world. According to a 2012 issue of Smithsonian Magazine, engineer Jinichi Kawakami may have been Japan's last "true" ninja. The chance of finding a Mr. Miyagi-esque ninja mentor was looking slim until ...

I learned The Cheesecake Ninja would be at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau the following Saturday. A ninja is a ninja, right? Surely there are minimum standards to declare yourself a "ninja." This was my chance to ambush a ninja and learn his ways.

I could hardly contain my excitement, and Saturday could not arrive soon enough.

The Cheesecake Ninja's storefront is located in Perryville, MO, but he is also available to annihilate cravings on his scheduled delivery route, at food truck events, or at booked catering events.
The Cheesecake Ninja's storefront is located in Perryville, MO, but he is also available to annihilate cravings on his scheduled delivery route, at food truck events, or at booked catering events.

I woke up early Saturday and decked myself out in black. Black baseball cap. Black shirt. Black leggings. Black running shoes. A modern interpretation of ninja attire was the best I could do on short notice.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Later, I arrived at the farmer's market and instantly found a tent announcing the location of The Cheesecake Ninja. Aren't ninjas supposed to move around undetected? Something wasn't adding up. I surveilled the scene. There were two friendly women chatting with customers, but no sign of The Cheesecake Ninja. I walked closer to investigate. I asked a few questions, and the friendly women identified themselves: Mrs. Cheesecake Ninja and Mr. Cheesecake Ninja's Mom. They said The Cheesecake Ninja was holding down the fort at "Bikers on the Square" in Perryville, Missouri. They were clearly trained to cover for him, so I quickly switched to fact-finding mission mode and the interrogation began.

What did I learn? The Cheesecake Ninja is loud. In fact, Mrs. Cheesecake Ninja said he cannot get out of bed in the morning without waking every person in the house. Contrary to what you see in his YouTube video, he cannot disappear into a cloud of smoke. Was The Cheesecake Ninja really a ninja? I needed to find out but didn't want to create suspicion. I ordered cheesecake. I selected a sampler of six mini-cheesecakes: apple crisp, bourbon pecan, triple chocolate, mocha latte, pumpkin and the classic.

The Molon Latte coffee truck was near, so I picked up a latte and some intel from the couple, who both happen to be trained in military tactics. I asked if they had observed any ninja-like behaviors or could confirm his authenticity. They told me I would have to decide for myself but offered two questions as a guide: 1. Does he identify as a ninja? 2. Did he annihilate your cravings?

I knew the answer to No. 1 was "yes," so I took my cheesecake to a spot near the Mississippi River to find the answer to No. 2. I took one bite of each cheesecake. They were smooth, creamy bites of perfection. The mocha latte had a pronounced coffee flavor that made it easy to identify and enjoy. The bourbon pecan had a subtle hint of bourbon. If angels eat, the triple chocolate cheesecake must be on every menu in Heaven. The goodness of the apple crisp caught me off guard and easily earned its spot as my favorite. My cravings were annihilated. The Cheesecake Ninja is the real deal.

The apple crisp flavor is a winner in my opinion.
The apple crisp flavor is a winner in my opinion.

Without saying a word, he taught me that facing unexpected life challenges without giving up is the way of the ninja. I am back on track to reach my goal. Maybe he has mind control powers after all?

P.S. Mr. Cheesecake Ninja, if you are reading this, I am casting my vote for an "Aloha" cheesecake with a smooth concoction of coconut rum sauce and a hint of Hawaiian coffee topped with coconut whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel.

The Cheescake Ninja is located at 110 N. Jackson St. in Perryville. Check them out at www.thecheesecakeninja.com.

Story Tags
Mary Ann Castillo
restaurant review
foodie
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

