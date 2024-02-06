The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse today

One hundred thirteen years ago, much was changing in uptown Jackson. Discussion on the street corners in 1905 centered around the replacement of the old brick courthouse of 1872, even though it was certainly more accommodating than the log structure mentioned in Louis Houck's "History of Missouri." Many wanted a new edifice which would be the county's seat of justice and a safe place to keep the county's records.

Controversy soon abounded over the proposal. Speakers in horse and buggy began traveling around the county to "talk up" the courthouse proposition.

After the proposal finally passed, the county court in Jackson appointed site and building committees from each township: William Miller, Wilson Kramer, Herman Rabick, D.A. Glenn, E.H. Engelmann, Charles Kiehn, George Barks, George Kurre, M.L. Haupt, John L Kinder, R.W. McNeely, and J.H. Miller. The committees donated many hours ironing out the particulars as they finalized plans.

On May 19, 1906, the blueprints were approved. Architect P.H. Weathers and contractor M. T. Lewman Co. were chosen from Louisville, Kentucky.

Thousands lined the streets of Jackson to witness the laying of the cornerstone on Sept. 20, 1906. Bands played and dignitaries lined up to place 15 items into the cornerstone, from historical newspapers to historic coins.