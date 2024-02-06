The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse today

One hundred thirteen years ago, much was changing in uptown Jackson. Discussion on the street corners in 1905 centered around the replacement of the old brick courthouse of 1872, even though it was certainly more accommodating than the log structure mentioned in Louis Houck's "History of Missouri." Many wanted a new edifice which would be the county's seat of justice and a safe place to keep the county's records.
Controversy soon abounded over the proposal. Speakers in horse and buggy began traveling around the county to "talk up" the courthouse proposition.
After the proposal finally passed, the county court in Jackson appointed site and building committees from each township: William Miller, Wilson Kramer, Herman Rabick, D.A. Glenn, E.H. Engelmann, Charles Kiehn, George Barks, George Kurre, M.L. Haupt, John L Kinder, R.W. McNeely, and J.H. Miller. The committees donated many hours ironing out the particulars as they finalized plans.
On May 19, 1906, the blueprints were approved. Architect P.H. Weathers and contractor M. T. Lewman Co. were chosen from Louisville, Kentucky.
Thousands lined the streets of Jackson to witness the laying of the cornerstone on Sept. 20, 1906. Bands played and dignitaries lined up to place 15 items into the cornerstone, from historical newspapers to historic coins.
As preparations were made, changes became inevitable. Yellow pine flooring replaced ceramic mosaic tiles; plain glass of the doors and transoms were replaced by Florentine glass, marble wainscoting was put around the eight door openings, as well as a copper covering over the wooden dome.
One of the construction crew, William Craig, recalled in 1906, "The blue limestone was quarried near Jackson. The white limestone on the second and third stories was quarried near the old Normal School. It was delivered by wagon in large slabs cut on site. The cornice stone and columns were limestone from Bedford, Indiana. The wainscoting was of Tennessee marble. Kasten Brick Co. of Jackson supplied the brick underneath the stone."
During the first reunion of Jackson Homecomers, held Sept. 24-26, 1908, the old courthouse housed a museum for historical objects and reception area. For the most part the new courthouse was finished for all to see. Dedication of the new beautiful edifice was held during the grand celebration.
In February 1909, F.A. Brands won the bid to raze the old courthouse at the cost of $900 with the county keeping all the material.
Even though improvements have taken place over the years, the 1908 courthouse appears as it did when dedicated. Shortly after World War I, the Rev. Idel of Appleton built a homemade clock for the dome. In 1925 it was refurbished and new clock works added for $900. Today, Cape County citizens still enjoy the striking sounds of the courthouse clock.
For more than 100 years the 1908 courthouse has been the middle of the public square, the middle of court drama and entertainment. The courthouse is the pulse of the county, and the 1908 stone Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will continue to be.
