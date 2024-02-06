With each passing year I feel my life flies past me faster than a speeding bullet. The hours in a day get shorter and shorter while my responsibilities as a wife, mother and business owner become greater and greater, leaving me so frazzled and desperate at the end of the day wishing I had an extra 15 hours to get everything I needed to do that day completed. But instead I spend the next 24 hours trying to finish the previous day's work plus try to catch up on the things I needed to get done that same day, once again putting me in that never-ending vicious cycle.

This all being said, I have been on a mission in attempt to minimize my duties so that by the end of the day, I can actually have a moment to relax with my family rather than lock myself in my walk-in closet only to start crying again because it suddenly dawns on me that I needed to clean that as well. As a makeup artist, I have, however, managed to find multitasking products that can reduce application time as well as minimize the amount of products I take with me on a job. So, if any of you are in the same boat where you may not have a countless amount of hours to get ready, or even the space in your makeup bag to carry everything, or if you are just someone who wants minimal things, my goal is to provide you with a list of items to help simplify your makeup routine.

The first area that I want to discuss is the skin. It is the body's biggest organ after all, so why shouldn't it deserve the most attention? While I am still on the search for that holy grail of foundations, I think serum foundations come pretty close as they provide key nutrients, vitamins and other benefits that we would otherwise look for in skin-care products. I have two personal favorites. The first is the Perricone MD No Foundation Serum (approximately $55). While it is more on the pricier side, you really only need about a nickel size amount to cover your face (this depends on how much coverage you are looking to achieve). What I love most about this foundation is that its formula contains neuropeptides that help repair the look and feel of your skin by producing more collagen (YES! for youthful-looking skin). The second foundation is the L'Oreal Visible Life Serum Age-Reversing Foundation (approximately $15). This foundation is a medium coverage, which contains glycerin as well as retinol and vitamin C that gives your skin both a more hydrated and brighter appearance over time.